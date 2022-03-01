BOYS' BASKETBALL: Lions, Warriors roll in 1st-round wins

BORDEN — That sectional jinx that has followed Rock Creek the last several seasons disappeared Tuesday night.
The Lions, who had lost their first postseason game in each of the past five years, got rid of that negative vibe with a decisive 72-44 victory over New Washington in the first round of the Class A Borden Sectional.
Rock Creek (14-8) advances to face the host Braves (14-7) at 6 p.m. Friday night in the first sectional semifinal. Christian Academy (11-13) will take on South Central (8-15) in the second semi. The Warriors advanced with a 61-28 first-round win over Lanesville on Tuesday.
ROCK CREEK-NEW WASHINGTON
The Lions notched their first postseason win since 2016, which is also the last time they captured the sectional title.
“I’m proud of that," said junior point guard Ladarius Wallace who scored 11 of his team-high 17 points in the first half. “But our job isn’t done. It’s a good thing for us. We have to get right back to practice and get ready for Borden.”
Rock Creek led 28-22 at halftime and New Wash’s deliberate style was keeping the Mustangs close. The Lions, however, started the third quarter with an 8-0 run, which included five points from senior guard Gavin Gullion. Creek outscored New Wash 18-8 in the third period to extend its lead to 46-30.
The Lions' surge continued into the fourth quarter, as their lead grew to 58-30.
Gullion hit a 3-pointer and Wallace had a couple baskets during Rock Creek's run.
“We know we are not going to out-size anybody. We have to do certain things against a team like that. We have to be close to perfect. We had a few possessions we didn’t execute the way we should,” New Washington coach Kyle Brown said.
Rock Creek got a solid effort from 7-foot junior center Marial Diper, who finished with 16 points, 10 rebounds and five blocked shots. Diper scored 11 in the second half, when the Lions outscored the Mustangs 44-22.
Gullion added 15 points.
“I’ve been off a little lately,” said the 6-3 senior. “My point guard (Wallace) has been helping me with shots after practice. I’m was trying to get open looks. They know that I’m going to knock them down. That was probably one of the better shooting nights we’ve had.”
“It was good to see (Gavin) hit some outside shots," Rock Creek coach Chris Brown said. “Wallace is our play-maker and leading scorer, he’s our most consistent scorer. His play the second half of the season has given us good minutes.”
Rock Creek finished 28 for 57 (49 percent) from the field.
On the flip side, New Wash (6-18) was just 15 of 43 (34.8 percent). Junior guard Matthew Arthur tallied a game-best 25 points while his younger brother, Mason, added 10.
“We felt like we could harass 42 (Logan Cooper) and 5 (Paul Giltner) and jump them a little bit,” Brown said. “We tried to make every shot tough. I think our length bothered them. We did a pretty good job for four quarters, because it’s hard to sustain that pace of play. They’re not deep. I felt like that might catch up with them.
“We knew they wanted to stall. We’ve seen them do that a couple times this year. We can play that way, but we like get up and down in transition. This time of year you do whatever it takes to win.”
Rock Creek will be seeking its second win at Borden this season Friday. The Lions beat the Braves 57-42 back on Jan. 8.
“We can win the tournament if we play defense, that’s the key," Wallace said. "That’s what helps us every game."
LANESVILLE-CAI
In a matchup of the two teams who have met in the sectional final in each of the past three seasons, the Warriors never trailed and ran out to a 32-8 halftime lead en route to a 33-point triumph.
The Eagles edged CAI 59-55 back on Jan. 14. This game, however, was vastly different. Lanesville (6-18) was without several starters, due to suspensions, this time around.
“Lanesville and Rock Creek are our biggest rivals. We have the utmost respect for them, they have ended our season the last four of five years,” CAI coach Hayden Casey said. “Those games are elevated, especially the way they came into our place and got us (during the regular season). We were fortunate to survive and advance tonight.”
Freshman guard Josh Renfro led the Warriors with 17 points while senior Brady Dunn added 14.
“We came out and decided to play as hard as we could, give it everything we've got," Renfro said. "We executed. We didn’t let them get anything easy. Once we get stops, focusing on the defensive end, we've got guys that can score.”
“I think Josh handled the ball well and Dunn is the Baddest Man Alive. I think he’s the best player in our sectional, and one of the best in our area, in any class,” Casey said.
Christian Academy began substituting early and reserves played the fourth quarter. A running clock, because of the mercy rule, was instituted late in the final period.
The Warriors now face the Rebels, whom they beat 66-34 back on Dec. 17. South Central, however, is coming off a surprising 65-58 triumph over county-rival Corydon Central.
“We beat them by a lot during the regular season, but that doesn’t mean anything in the sectionals," Renfro said. "We’ll prepare for them the next two days and try to win a sectional.”
.
CLASS A BORDEN SECTIONAL
Tuesday night's first-round games
ROCK CREEK 72, NEW WASHINGTON 44
Rock Creek 13 15 18 26 — 72
New Wash 12 10 8 14 — 44
Rock Creek (14-8): Ladarius Wallace 17, Keajuan Beco 9, Kalann Brown 2, Marial Diper 16, Jonathan Boggs 3, Gavin Gullion 15, Jaleb Treat 8.
New Washington (6-18): Matthew Arthur 25, Mason Thompson 5, Logan Cooper 3, Mason Arthur 10, Calvin Mullins 1.
3-point field goals: Rock Creek 8 (Wallace 3, Gullion 3, Beco, Diper); New Washington 6 (Mason Arthur 2, Matthew Arthur 2, Thompson, Cooper).
.
CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 61 , LANESVILLE 28
CAI 13 19 14 15 — 61
Lanesville 2 6 8 12 — 28
Christian Academy (11-13): Caleb Roy 9, Joshua Renfro 17, Nathan Witten 3, Brady Dunn 14, Devin Killion 3, Hayden Hall 2, David Cook 5, Nate Doss 5, Matthew Carter 3.
Lanesville (6-18): Nolyn Hall 2, Caleb Voyles 4, Landon Campbell 1, Jaxson Payne 4, Ethan Patterson 3, Jackson Schneider 7, Harrell 3, John Morgan 4.
3-point field goals: Christian Academy 9 (Renfro 3, Dunn 2, Witten, Killion, Cook, Carter); Lanesville 2 (Patterson, Harrell).