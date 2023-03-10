SELLERSBURG — To say Rock Creek Academy weathered the proverbial storm this season would be an understatement.
It is far more accurate to say the Lions steered their ship right into the eye of the hurricane and came out the other side as sectional champions.
“We had a rough start this year, so we tried to look past the losing and focus on where we wanted to be at the end of the season,” said 7-foot senior center Marial Diper, whose team beat Borden 47-46 in the Class A West Washington Sectional final Monday night.
A rough start is another understatement. Rock Creek lost 11 of its first 13 games to begin the season.
“We tried to find the positives, and sometimes that was hard,” said long-time Lions head coach Chris Brown, whose team will face New Washington at 7 p.m. Saturday night in a regional championship game at Loogootee. “From December to the first week of February, there weren't any games that lightened the load. Keeping them focused mentally was the hardest part. Then we saw big things in the (Evansville) Bosse game. We competed strong in the first half at Bloomington South. We played Fort Wayne Concordia tough. Despite our record, the guys were starting to believe.”
The Lions played the seventh-toughest Class A slate in the state this season, according to the Sagarin Ratings. Powerhouses such as Jeffersonville, Providence, Bloomington South, Connersville and Evansville Harrison littered their schedule.
“We knew our schedule was tough and there were times when you thought: ‘We’re never going to win’,” senior point guard Ladarius Wallace said. “I think we realized that we needed to start playing together more so we could start clicking. We showed glimpses of games where we could be really great. When we played in that Evansville tournament, and the way we played against Bosse (a 70-68 loss), showed us all what we could do if we worked together.”
Many teams might have given up on the season after starting 2-11, but Diper said that wasn’t an option.
“We’re like a family and families don’t quit on each other,” said the soft-spoken big man, who averages 10.5 points and 6.8 rebounds a game. “Coach has always emphasized that we need to work together, like a family, on and off the court. We just kept working hard each day.”
Brown, who is in his 27th year on the Rock Creek bench, said it was the daily grind that slowly turned his team’s season around.
“For me, it was our work everyday. Looking for the positives and (trying to) keep building off of those and eliminate the negatives,” he said. “We cut down on our turnovers throughout the season and started taking better shots. We got the guys to buy into playing to the team’s strengths. The stats don’t lie. We showed them the percentages of where we shoot it best from and where we don’t. We worked hard on working the ball to get those shots that are high percentage for us.”
The Lions, who are known for their up-tempo play, scored 65 or more points seven times this season. However, it’s been defense that is at the core of their second-half turnaround.
“We definitely picked up our defense and cut down our turnovers,” said senior guard Keajuan Beco, who hit the game-winning, buzzer-beater against Borden on Monday night. “Those two things also increased our offense.”
After giving up 61 points over its opening 13-game stretch, Rock Creek’s defense is only yielding 47 in its last 11, eight of which were wins.
“I say it every year, defense and rebounds win championships,” Brown said. “We really started focusing on what we do well offensively and we focused hard on our rebounding, because with our size we should be winning the boards every night. We also had to get tougher. Borden proves how far toughness can take you. Those guys are so tough, and it was a battle to get that win over them. Coach (Doc) Nash gets the most of his players.”
The Lions, who were only 1-7 in games decided by single digits during the regular season, won two very close contests on their way to winning the third sectional title in program history. They knocked off Christian Academy 40-37 — avenging a one-point loss to the Warriors during the regular season — in the first round. Then, after cruising past Lanesville in the semifinals, Rock Creek locked horns with Borden in a title game that went down to the final second, literally.
“Finding a way to win close games is something players just had to learn how to do,” Brown said. “We got the guys to buy into not lingering on a bad play, because they have to be ready to make a good play the next trip down the court. We didn’t defend that well when Borden hit their 3 to go ahead, but we couldn’t talk about that. We had to draw up a play to give us a chance to win, and fortunately the guys ran it to a tee and we were lucky enough to hit the shot.”
Trailing 46-45 with 3.6 seconds left, Wallace received the in-bound pass, took two dribbles and passed ahead to Beco, whose baseline jumper cemented an amazing turnaround for Rock Creek.
“It’s not how you start, it’s how you finish,” said Beco, who averages 11.6 points per game. “We knew LA (Wallace) was going to find somebody open. We have balanced scoring so we’re all confident in each other. I just happened to be open and the shot went in.”
The Lions are led by their four senior starters, all of whom average in double figures. Wallace tops the team in scoring (11.9 points per game) and assists (3.1 a game).
“We’ve become more team-led of late and not having to depend on the coaches to tell us every little thing that needs to be done,” he said. “We also started talking each other up and eliminated any infighting in the second half of the season. When we beat Edinburgh on Senior Night everything started to click. We sharpened our tools more and decided to focus on our moneymakers, the things we do really well.”
Six-foot-7 senior Jaleb Treat has filled up the stat sheet for Creek this season. The power forward averages 11.2 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game. However, like his teammates, he said his team’s turnaround was not primarily about the X’s and O’s.
“We started celebrating each other, that was really the biggest change within our team,” Treat said. “We have settled into our roles and you can see the difference in our results on the court. Our tough schedule has paid off. We’re more patient on offense and more than anything, we’re working well together.”
As Rock Creek prepares for Saturday’s Loogootee Regional, Brown is confident his team will be focused and won’t just be satisfied with its sectional trophy.
“Our senior class has went through some rough seasons and to get that monkey off their back to win a sectional is really special,” he said. “These seniors have been through the fire. I tell them that it takes a while for a diamond to be formed. It takes intense heat and pressure. We’re now that diamond in the rough and we’re trying to polish it up. It’s going to be a dogfight Saturday. If we continue playing hard, and following the game plan, we like our chances.”
