3-1-23_Charlestown@SilverCreek_3ASect_BBB_18013_.jpg

Silver Creek junior Kyle Roberts puts up a shot during the Dragons’ 55-54 victory over the host Pirates in a first-round game of the Class 3A Charlestown Sectional on Wednesday night.

 Photo by Joe Ullrich

Friday's inclement weather has forced the postponement of sectional semifinal games at Seymour, Charlestown, New Washington and West Washington. 

As of noon Friday is no word yet on the Class 2A Southwestern Sectional.

Contests at all of the other four sites involving teams from Clark and Floyd counties were pushed back to Saturday with finals delayed until Monday night. 

Below is a quick glance at the updated schedules. 

.

CLASS 4A SEYMOUR SECTIONAL 

Game 1: Jennings County 72, Bedford NL 71 (2OTs), Tuesday

Game 2: New Albany 60, Floyd Central 49, Tuesday

Game 3: Jeffersonville (13-8) vs. Jennings County (21-2), 6 p.m. Saturday

Game 4: Seymour (10-12) vs. New Albany (10-13), 7:30 p.m. Saturday

Game 5 (final): Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 7 p.m. Monday 

.

CLASS 3A CHARLESTOWN SECTIONAL 

Game 1: Corydon Central 66, North Harrison 52, Tuesday

Game 2: Scottsburg 69, Madison 35, Wednesday

Game 3: Silver Creek 55, Charlestown 54, Wednesday

Game 4: Salem (1-21) vs. Corydon Central (19-5), 6 p.m. Saturday

Game 5: Scottsburg (18-5) vs. Silver Creek (12-11), 7:30 p.m. Saturday 

Game 6 (final): Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 7 p.m. Monday 

.

CLASS A WEST WASHINGTON SECTIONAL 

Game 1: Borden 40, West Washington 37, Tuesday

Game 2: Rock Creek 40, Christian Academy 37, Tuesday 

Game 3: South Central (14-9) vs. Borden (17-7), 6 p.m. Saturday

Game 4: Lanesville (1-20) vs. Rock Creek (8-14), 7:30 p.m. Saturday

Game 5 (final): Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 7 p.m. Monday

.

CLASS A NEW WASHINGTON SECTIONAL

Game 1: New Washington 61, Shawe Memorial 52, Tuesday

Game 2: Rising Sun 69, Medora 42, Tuesday

Game 3: Trinity Lutheran (6-16) at New Washington (11-13), 6 p.m. Saturday

Game 4: Crothersville (8-14) vs. Rising Sun (11-13), 7:30 p.m. Saturday

Game 5 (final): Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 7 p.m. Monday

Tags

Trending Video