Friday's inclement weather has forced the postponement of sectional semifinal games at Seymour, Charlestown, New Washington and West Washington.
As of noon Friday is no word yet on the Class 2A Southwestern Sectional.
Contests at all of the other four sites involving teams from Clark and Floyd counties were pushed back to Saturday with finals delayed until Monday night.
Below is a quick glance at the updated schedules.
CLASS 4A SEYMOUR SECTIONAL
Game 1: Jennings County 72, Bedford NL 71 (2OTs), Tuesday
Game 2: New Albany 60, Floyd Central 49, Tuesday
Game 3: Jeffersonville (13-8) vs. Jennings County (21-2), 6 p.m. Saturday
Game 4: Seymour (10-12) vs. New Albany (10-13), 7:30 p.m. Saturday
Game 5 (final): Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 7 p.m. Monday
CLASS 3A CHARLESTOWN SECTIONAL
Game 1: Corydon Central 66, North Harrison 52, Tuesday
Game 2: Scottsburg 69, Madison 35, Wednesday
Game 3: Silver Creek 55, Charlestown 54, Wednesday
Game 4: Salem (1-21) vs. Corydon Central (19-5), 6 p.m. Saturday
Game 5: Scottsburg (18-5) vs. Silver Creek (12-11), 7:30 p.m. Saturday
Game 6 (final): Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 7 p.m. Monday
CLASS A WEST WASHINGTON SECTIONAL
Game 1: Borden 40, West Washington 37, Tuesday
Game 2: Rock Creek 40, Christian Academy 37, Tuesday
Game 3: South Central (14-9) vs. Borden (17-7), 6 p.m. Saturday
Game 4: Lanesville (1-20) vs. Rock Creek (8-14), 7:30 p.m. Saturday
Game 5 (final): Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 7 p.m. Monday
CLASS A NEW WASHINGTON SECTIONAL
Game 1: New Washington 61, Shawe Memorial 52, Tuesday
Game 2: Rising Sun 69, Medora 42, Tuesday
Game 3: Trinity Lutheran (6-16) at New Washington (11-13), 6 p.m. Saturday
Game 4: Crothersville (8-14) vs. Rising Sun (11-13), 7:30 p.m. Saturday
Game 5 (final): Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 7 p.m. Monday
