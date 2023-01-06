BOYS' BASKETBALL: Lovan paces Pioneers to 'Town' triumph

CLARKSVILLE — It was like playing your next door neighbor.
Most of the players involved in Friday night’s “Town Championship“ between Clarksville and Providence have competed against each other for years.
“Its always fun to play against (Morgan Capps) and Clarksville,” Pioneers junior Noah Lovan said. “I played against him and these guys in the Clarksville Little Leagues.”
Led by Lovan’s 25 points, Providence rolled to a 56-34 victory over the visiting Generals in the matchup of neighboring rivals at the Larkin Center. He was 6 for 13 from the field and hit a trio of 3-pointers in the Pioneers’ fourth straight victory.
“We wanted to contest Lovan more and make him hit a couple,” Clarksville coach Kyle Hankins said. “Sometimes you’ve got to shake the other guy’s hand, and that young man stepped up. He made 3s and that opened up drives for them.”
The Generals started off on fire, rolling to leads of 9-2 and 11-5 in the first quarter. But after a Pioneers’ timeout with 3 minutes, 43 seconds to play in the period, Providence outscored the Generals 19-2.
Lovan, who did a little bit of everything for Providence (7-3), had 12 of his points during the spurt and assisted freshman Elijah Fuller-Tucker’s layup to give the Pioneers a 26-13 lead. Quentin Hesse’s layup a short time later boosted the Providence lead to 15.
“Credit to Clarksville for the nice start there,” Pioneers head coach Ryan Miller said. “We did not come out locked-in and ready to go and Clarksville jumped on us. We were giving up a lot of opportunities. You could tell we weren’t focused.”
The Generals who were 1 of 6 from the field in the second quarter broke their scoring drought when Morgan Capps made 1 of 2 free throws with 2:06 to play in the period.
Clarksville (3-8), which trailed 28-17 at the break, didn’t go away completely in the second half. The Generals trailed 33-23 with 5:10 left in the third quarter when Hesse hit one of his three 3-pointers. He finished with 14, including nine in the Pioneers’ quarter-closing 11-0 run.
“Once we get rolling it’s hard to stop us,” Lovan said. “Jaden Johnson and (Grant) Seebold played well for us.”
Junior Jacob Seward led Clarksville with 15 points while Landon Radlein added seven and freshman Ray McClendon six.
“(Providence) is one of the best defensive teams in the state,” Hankins said. “They don’t give you any room. They have good size and they can switch. It’s really hard to score on them. We knew coming in it was going to be a struggle to score, but our kids competed. I’m proud of them.”
Providence continued to play without senior standout Casey Kaelin. Miller said he hopes to have the swingman back some time later this month.
“We just feel all connected,” Lovan said. “Once we get Casey back it’s going to be really fun. The goal is to get another state championship, that’s the goal.”
Clarksville is back in action tonight at New Washington for a girls-boys doubleheader that starts at 6 p.m.
Meanwhile the Pioneers play host to Jeffersonville next Saturday.
.
PROVIDENCE 56, CLARKSVILLE 34
Clarksville 11 6 8 9 —34
Providence 17 11 19 9 — 56
Clarksville (3-8): Morgan Capps 4, Landon Radlein 7, Jacob Seward 15, Ray McClendon 6, Saul Tatum 2.
Providence (7-3): Quentin Hesse 14, Noah Lovan 25, Brian Wall 2, Jaden Johnson 6, Elijah Fuller-Tucker 5, Charlie Scott 1, Drew Kelly 3.
3-point field goals: Clarksville 2 (Radlein, Seward); Providence 6 (Hesse 3, Lovan 3).