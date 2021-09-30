JEFFERSONVILLE — Will Lovings-Watts is going to be a Bulldog.
The Jeffersonville senior boys' basketball standout announced his commitment to play college basketball at Drake University during a ceremony at the high school Thursday afternoon.
The 6-foot-4 wing averaged 16.5 points and 6.1 rebounds a game, while shooting 59 percent from the field and 48 percent from 3-point range, last season for the Red Devils, who won the Class 4A Seymour Sectional title.
After the season, he was named to the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association’s Underclass “Supreme 15,” as one of the top 15 underclassmen in the state, and garnered high honorable mention from the Associated Press.
