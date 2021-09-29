Jeffersonville senior boys’ basketball standout Will Lovings-Watts will try again today to announce his college choice.
Lovings-Watts will make his commitment at 1:45 p.m. at Johnson Arena. He will choose between Bradley, Drake, Kent State, Massachusetts and Murray State.
The announcement was originally scheduled for Wednesday afternoon, but was postponed due to an illness with participating members of the production crew. It will be broadcast by WJHI, the high school's student-run radio and TV station.
The 6-foot-4 wing averaged 16.5 points and 6.1 rebounds a game, while shooting 59 percent from the field and 48 percent from 3-point range, last season for the Red Devils, who won the Class 4A Seymour Sectional title.
After the season, he was named to the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association’s Underclass “Supreme 15,” as one of the top 15 underclassmen in the state, and garnered high honorable mention from the Associated Press.
Lovings-Watts was a member of the Indiana Junior All-Star team over the summer.
