CHARLESTOWN — Matt Lynch is headed back down the Ohio River.
The New Albany High School graduate and former Bulldogs assistant coach, who spent the past five seasons as the head coach at Tell City, was approved as the new head man at Charlestown on Tuesday night.
“It means a lot,” Lynch said. “I look at Charlestown as a sleeping giant. It’s a growing community that’s hungry for success.”
The 31-year-old graduated from New Albany in 2008. The University of Louisville grad then was an assistant at his alma mater for six years, spending three seasons as the freshman coach and three more as the junior varsity coach.
“It means a lot just to get back in the area. I’m extremely excited to get started and can’t wait to hit the ground running,” said Lynch, who was hired as the head coach at Tell City in 2016.
He went 69-50 during his five seasons leading the Marksmen. His tenure was highlighted by the 2018-19 campaign, when Tell City went 21-6 and won its first sectional title in 26 years. The Marksmen then won their regional semifinal before losing to eventual Class 2A state runner-up Linton-Stockton in the regional final.
Tell City went 8-11 this past season, which ended with a 32-30 loss to Eastern in the 2A Paoli Sectional semifinals.
“We were really happy at Tell City, Tell City was great. We always said if we were going to move it was going to be to come home,” Lynch said. “Charlestown checked a lot of boxes that I was looking for. I thought it was a great opportunity.”
Lynch and his wife, Carly (Keeler), have a 3-year-old daughter, Hadley.
Lynch replaces Sean Smith, who resigned last month after going 12-31 the past two seasons in his second stint at Charlestown.
