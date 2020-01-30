SELLERSBURG — The unquestioned game of the weekend in the state will be Saturday night’s showdown between Class 4A No. 1 Bloomington South and 3A No. 1 Silver Creek in Sellersburg.
However to Dragons coach Brandon Hoffman there’s a bigger game — tonight’s matchup with Madison.
“All of our attention up until Saturday is going to be on Madison,” Hoffman said. “We’re going to invest as much time on them as anybody on our schedule, because we’ll probably see them in March.”
The Dragons (15-1) and Cubs (10-4) will tip off around 7:30 p.m. on Silver Creek’s homecoming. It will not only be a meeting of potential postseason foes (Madison has moved into Sectional 30 via IHSAA realignment), but also one between two of the top scoring teams in the state. Entering Thursday night, the Dragons ranked 14th over all four classes in points per game (72.19), while the Cubs were tied for 18th (70.29).
“I think it’s going to be a really fun game for the fans because I think they’ll see a lot of points on the board; they’re so hard to stop,” said Hoffman, whose team will bring a seven-game winning streak into tonight.
Madison is off to its best start in years under first-year coach, and former Jeffersonville standout, Sherron Wilkerson.
“Sherron’s done a great job, they’ve bought into what he’s selling,” said Hoffman, whose team clipped the Cubs 75-62 in Madison last season. “They’ve got a lot of guys back from last year’s team that played us really well up at their place.”
The Cubs are coming off back-to-back home losses to New Albany (57-53) and Floyd Central (69-63). In both games, the visitors built double-digit leads before Madison rallied late.
“They’re a lot different team than what we’re accustomed to,” Hoffman said. “They always have five guys on the court who can dribble it, can pass it and can shoot it. It’s almost like having five guards out there. And they shoot the 3 really well, they’re over 50 percent the last five games.”
After Friday night’s game, Silver Creek will begin preparing for the team that’s ranked No. 1 in the 4A Associated Press poll and No. 1 in the all-class Indiana Basketball Coaches Association Top 20.
“It’s a really cool thing for our school and our program,” said Hoffman, whose team is ranked fourth in the IBCA poll.
The Panthers (16-0) have been one of the most dominant teams in the state so far this season. Their average margin of victory is 25.13 points (which ranks third in the state) and 13 of their wins have been by double digits. Their closest game was a Dec. 21 51-50 overtime triumph at Floyd Central that was decided by standout Anthony Leal’s short buzzer-beating bank shot.
South is led by the 6-foot-5 Leal, an Indiana University signee and one of the favorites for Mr. Basketball; senior point guard Noah Jager and junior guard Connor Hickman.
“They have elite everything,” Hoffman said. “They have elite guard play in Jager, who has been one of my favorite players the last few years. Obviously everybody knows about Anthony Leal, and they have one of the more underrated players in the state in Connor Hickman. And Coach [J.R.] Holmes has won about 750 more games than me.”
This will be the fourth meeting between the Dragons and Panthers in four seasons. South has won the first three, including 77-76 last year in Bloomington. Creek had the ball down one in the final seconds before being whistled for a double-dribble.
“We played them so well. I remember the really nice things Coach Holmes said about our team after the game. That game kind of went a long way in our kids, it built some confidence,” said Hoffman, whose team didn’t lose another game after that defeat en route to its first state title.
Holmes, the state’s all-time winningest coach (826 victories), was again complimentary of Creek after his team’s win over the Highlanders.
“Silver Creek’s the best team that I’ve physically seen this year,” Holmes, whose team hosts Terre Haute South tonight, said.
The two teams have four common foes — New Albany, Bedford North Lawrence, Bloomington North and Columbus East. The Panthers beat that quartet by a combined 74 points, while the Dragons did the same by 61.
“It’s going to take a great effort,” Hoffman said. “The keys for us are getting out on their shooters and staying in front of the ball. It’s got to start with containing their guard play. … But we’ll try to go through Trey [Kaufman] and Kooper [Jacobi] and do what we do.
“It should be a fun game.”
