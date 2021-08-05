Things have come up aces for Logan McIntire.
Thursday the North Harrison senior, one of the top players in the Southern Indiana, announced that he has committed to the University of Evansville.
"After an amazing visit I’d like to announce that I have committed to the University of Evansville!! Blessed to be a part of the program and looking forward to the future! Thanks to Coach (Todd) Lickliter @Loganb231 (Logan Baumann) and the rest of the coaching staff!" McIntire tweeted Thursday afternoon, along with a picture of himself in an Evansville uniform along with one of the Ford Center, as well as the UE logo.
Led by Langdon Hatton (who is heading into his freshman season at William & Mary) and McIntire, the Cougars went 18-4 under Lou Lefevre. Their season ended with a 44-41 loss to eventual state champion Silver Creek in the Class 3A Charlestown Sectional semifinals.
