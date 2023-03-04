NEW WASHINGTON — New Washington is heading to the sectional final.
The Mustangs topped Trinity Lutheran 57-36 in the first semifinal of the Class A New Washington Sectional on Saturday night.
New Wash (12-13) will face Rising Sun (12-13) at 7 p.m. Monday night in the sectional championship game. The Shiners advanced with an 80-61 win over Crothersville in Saturday night's second semi.
The Mustangs started fast against the Cougars, outscoring them 17-7 in the first quarter. They increased that lead to 27-15 by halftime and 45-26 through three periods en route to victory.
Senior Matthew Arthur tallied a game-high 18 points — 15 in the second half — to lead the way for New Wash, which has won eight of its last 11 games. He hit five field goals, including one 3-pointer, and went 7 for 9 from the free throw line. Arthur's younger brother, Mason, added 13 and Paul Giltner netted 12 thanks to four 3-pointers.
Monday night's final will be a rematch of an early-season meeting between the Mustangs and Rising Sun. The Shiners won that game 75-63 at Rising Sun.
New Wash will be seeking its first sectional trophy in six years while the Shiners will be going for their first since 1998.
CLASS A NEW WASHINGTON SECTIONAL
Saturday's semifinals
NEW WASHINGTON 57, TRINITY LUTHERAN 36
Trinity Lutheran 7 8 11 10 — 36
New Washington 17 10 18 12 — 57
Trinity Lutheran (6-17): Kole Shewmaker 2, Eli Ballard 5, Levi Pottschmidt 5, Kowan Gross 9, Luke Coomler 5, Peyton Pollert 4, Charlie Hackman 6.
New Washington (12-13): Paul Giltner 12, Matthew Arthur 18, Connor Shaffer 6, Mason Arthur 13, Mason Thompson 4, Miguel Hessig 4.
3-point field goals: Trinity Lutheran 4 (Hackman 2, Coomler, Pottschmidt); New Washington 8 (Giltner 4, Shaffer 2, Mas. Arthur, Mat. Arthur).
