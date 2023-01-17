JEFFERSONVILLE — Host Jeffersonville never trailed by more than 11 points, but never could secure a lead in a 72-61 loss to North Oldham (Ky.) on Tuesday night at Johnson Arena.
The Mustangs, one of the top teams from across the river, led 32-27 at halftime before outscoring the Red Devils 39-34 after intermission to pick up the win.
“Any game, you have to guard and rebound,” first-year Jeff coach Sherron Wilkerson said. “Anytime we made a run, North Oldham answered in one of two ways: they made a bucket or got an offensive rebound that led to a bucket.”
The Mustangs started hot, making their first four 3-point attempts to open up a 14-4 lead near the midpoint of the first period. They never relinquished that advantage.
Jeffersonville got within a basket several times in both halves, but never got the defensive stops it needed to take the advantage.
“I didn’t think offense was our problem tonight,” Wilkerson said. “Before the third quarter started I thought that if we hold them to 15 points per quarter, we were going to win the game. That would’ve put them at 62 points. We scored 61, but we fell short of our defensive goal, which put us behind the eight ball.”
North Oldham pulled away in the fourth quarter. The Mustangs built their largest lead of the night, at 62-51, with 3 1/2 minutes to play.
The Red Devils trailed by seven with just under a minute remaining, but missed a free throw on the front end of a one-and-one opportunity. North’s Dallas Roberts then went 4 for 4 from the foul line on the Mustangs’ next two possessions put the game out of reach.
Roberts led all scorers with 30 points and hit several key shots to slow Jeffersonville’s momentum throughout the night. Four other Mustangs scored at least eight points to open up the floor for the senior point guard.
“Everyone on our team is shooting a high percentage; everyone on our team is contributing points-wise, so they can’t just stick two guys on me,” Roberts said. “Our team is so deep, and this is just a tribute to my guys playing well to keep my open.
Sophomore P.J. Douglas led Jeff (7-6) with 20 points, followed by classmate Tre Singleton with 19.
“Specifically, I thought Tre Singleton and PJ Douglas did a really good job of controlling the paint. I thought that’s where we had the most success tonight,” Wilkerson said. “We had some really good looks, some one-on-one opportunities from our high-low.”
Afterward Wilkerson said playing an experienced North Oldham team with a unique style of play will hopefully help his squad down the stretch.
“One of the reasons we like North Oldham on the schedule is that we know they’re going to get us ready to play in the tournament,” he said. “Anytime you start five sophomores, you know it’s going to be an uphill battle against a veteran team such as them. They went to the (final eight in Kentucky) last year and returned everybody from that roster. They have that tournament experience, and that’s what we’re looking for.”
The Red Devils will look to bounce back at Columbus East on Saturday. The Olympians (1-11) lost their eighth straight game Tuesday night, but Wilkerson cautioned against overlooking East.
“In the state of Indiana, you cannot pay attention to a team’s record. We have some really good coaches in the area,” Wilkerson said. “We’re going to have go into a hostile environment, we’re going to have to guard the basketball and rebound and take care of it. I thought some turnovers hurt us tonight, so we’re going to have a point of emphasis of taking care of the basketball as we prepare for Columbus East.”
.
NORTH OLDHAM 72, JEFFERSONVILLE 61
North Oldham 18 14 15 24 — 72
Jeffersonville 13 14 16 18 — 61
North Oldham (16-5): Dallas Roberts 30, Grant Neal 11, Ian Higdon 9, Jack Fischer 8, Luke Anderson 8, Ryan Howard 3, Miles Gay 2.
Jeffersonville (7-6): PJ Douglas 20, Tre Singleton 19, Michael Cooper 15, Conner Lyons 3, Shawn Boyd 3, Avery McDuffy 2, Raijon Laird 2.
3-point field goals: North Oldham 9 (Roberts 5, Neal 3, Howard), Jeffersonville 4 (Cooper, Douglas, Lyons, Boyd).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.