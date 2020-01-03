NEW WASHINGTON — Led by its two senior guards and solid second-half defense, New Washington topped visiting Eastern 57-45 on Friday night.
The Mustangs' Jesus Diaz and AJ Walter combined for 36 points — 18 each — in the win.
New Wash, which led 29-28 at halftime, took control in the third quarter, outscoring the Musketeers 13-5.
"The second half our guys really stepped up," Mustangs coach Jonathan May said. "The last two days of practice we have put an emphasis on the defensive end of the floor. The guys carried over what we have been doing in practice. We gave up 17 points in the second half. Now we need to continue creating those good habits and put it together for 32 minutes. Jesus and AJ did what seniors should do. Bo [Giltner] and Josh [Clemons] gave us an edge on both ends of the floor tonight."
Giltner had a strong fourth quarter, scoring seven of his 11 points in the final frame.
New Washington (8-4) host Borden next Friday.
.
NEW WASHINGTON 57, EASTERN 45
Eastern 16 12 5 12—45
New Washington 16 13 13 15—57
Eastern (1-6): Pickerill 15, Jones 11, Cherry 6, Adamson 5, Pennington 2, Motsinger 2, Gonzalez 2, Guthrie 2.
New Washington (8-4): Jesus Diaz 18, AJ Walter 18, Bo Giltner 11, Josh Clemons 7, Matthew Arthur 3.
3-point field goals: Eastern 6 (Pickerill 5, Adamson); New Washington 4 (Diaz 4).
.
BRAVES FALL
ANDERSON — Host Anderson Prep Academy edged Borden 56-54 Friday.
The Braves (3-7) will try to bounce back at 4:30 p.m. today at Cowan.
