BORDEN — Anything can happen in postseason play.
The host Braves trailed New Washington by 20 points early in the third quarter of the first first-round game of the Class A Borden Sectional on Tuesday night. However, Doc Nash’s upset-minded team wouldn’t waver. The Braves eventually tied the game with less than a minute to play before the Mustangs prevailed 61-59.
In the second game, South Central outscored Rock Creek 34-24 in the second half to rally for a 49-43 victory.
New Washington (14-10) will face defending champion Lanesville (13-10) at 6 p.m. Friday night in the first sectional semifinal, while the Rebels (9-15) will take on 10th-ranked Christian Academy (16-7) at 7:30 p.m. in the second semi.
NEW WASHINGTON 61, BORDEN 59
The Braves trailed by 14 entering the fourth quarter and cut it to seven by the 6:37 mark.
Borden kept chipping away until Tommy Devine knotted the score at 59-59 with 44.7 seconds remaining. Despite that momentum, and aided by the raucous home crowd, it turned out to be all for naught. Devine, trailing by one, appeared to be fouled on a shot attempt on the ensuing possession but didn’t get the call. That led to a Jesus Diaz free throw and one last-ditch effort from the Braves, one that Sterling Mikel left short trying to draw a foul.
“I’m proud of their efforts,” Nash said. “Give New Washington credit, they did a great job of taking our two leading scorers out of the game. I thought we missed some shots early in the game. … You take those things out, I’m not asking our kids to be perfect, but we were 20 percent in the first half. When you’re 20 percent in the first half, you’re not going to win. We dug ourselves a hole. At the five-minute mark, we told them, ‘Shoot it, chuck it, chase it.’ We went into chaos [mode]. To our kids’ credit, they made some big-time plays. We almost had a chance there at the end.”
The Braves (6-17) entered having won a postseason game in five consecutive seasons, second-most in the field to Christian Academy (six).
Brennan Eurton led the way for the Braves with 21 points. Devine added 17. Both had six rebounds. Borden graduates just one senior — Micah Franklin.
“He’s one of my all-time favorites,” Nash said. “He could have quit many times, when he didn’t get to play. He left a legacy of a warrior, and that’s exactly what we want as a program. … He set the bar high in terms of effort, energy and leadership every single day. The kid’s going to be a future preacher, a great one.”
Borden scored the game’s first four points, but New Washington responded with a 13-0 run. The Mustangs took a 15-8 lead into the second quarter, which was again all New Washington. It led 27-13 after two quarters in which the Braves shot 20 percent and turned it over six times.
The third quarter began with the Mustangs opening up a 33-13 lead with 5:44 showing. And from there, Borden began chipping away. A Mikel 3-pointer inched the Braves within 35-22 with 4:02 showing, and after a 21-21 third quarter, they trailed 48-34 entering the fourth. Borden didn’t turn it over once in the third.
The Braves began the fourth with a 7-0 run to cut the deficit to seven. The lead grew to nine once again at 52-43 with 4:56 left, but the Borden defense continued to give the Mustangs fits. A Devine 3-pointer made it 52-46 with 4:35 left, and the building took notice. It was 54-51 with less than four minutes left quarter.
“I thought we got sped up on the offensive end,” New Washington coach Jonathan May said. “Three or four times, I thought we should have made better decisions. We should have attacked the rim more. We had them in foul trouble in the first half. … On the offensive end, they made a ton of shots. We missed some free throws. This time of the year I’m not going to worry about anything else. It’s over.
“Just to see these seniors’ hard work pay off for them, it’s nice as a coach.”
And still, the four-time champion Braves suffered their quickest postseason exit since 2014 when it was all said and done.
“I don’t know what [the future] holds,” Nash said. “We’re young. We were young last year too, so I don’t know. I think there’s a bunch of potential there. … I hope they hate this feeling.”
SOUTH CENTRAL 49, ROCK CREEK 43
The Lions came up just short of their first postseason win since 2016.
A 3-pointer off the hands of Lettwan Darden fell through the net to tie the game at 43-43 with less than a minute left, but the Rebels responded with an Austin Tyree 3-pointer — he hit all five of the Rebels’ long balls on a perfect clip — and an empty trip on the other end all but sealed an eventual 49-43 win for South Central.
“We were ready to go,” Rock Creek coach Chris Brown said. “It was hard for us to overcome some of the foul problems down the stretch. … Darden hit the shot to tie it up. The [ensuing] play was for him to get another one, him or [Michael] Sulzer. We did a good job, got the shot we wanted, it just went in and out. … We just came up short.”
The Lions remain winless in postseason play since the program’s second sectional championship run in 2016. Rock Creek began the season 1-13, but finished 5-4. Eight different players scored Tuesday for the Lions, who lose four seniors, including Johnathon Browning (nine points) and Kevin Meyer (eight). The Lions’ defense held the Rebels to 12-for-37 shooting from 2-point range, but they turned it over 20 times.
“We’re young, we have a bright future,” Brown said. “We lose four quality seniors. We had the right gameplan, we had the right stuff, we just came up short. … We just got a little costly and careless with the ball. We just didn’t handle our business in the last three minutes. But there were times this year where they didn’t fight back, so that was good.”
Rock Creek trailed 8-7 after one quarter in wake of a 3-for-7 start with four turnovers. Gavin Gullion’s floater made for a 15-12 lead with 4:44 showing in the second, and a 3 from Sulzer later increased the lead to 20-15, which held until halftime. Seven different players scored for Rock Creek in the first half as its defense held South Central to 6-for-22 shooting with six turnovers.
The second half proved to be a different ballgame to start. The Rebels used a 6-0 run, and eventual 9-2 surge to open up a 24-22 lead with 5:20 left in the third. But the Lions, as they often did, later responded in the form of a 5-0 run, which made for a 31-27 score with 2:53 showing. A jumper at the third-quarter buzzer gave South Central a 33-31 lead entering the final quarter.
The Lions fell into a bit of a hole midway through the fourth thanks in part to careless turnovers, but again they battled back to tie it at 40-40 with 2:06 left. Back-to-back possessions ending in turnovers gave momentum and a 43-40 lead back to the Rebels before Darden’s clutch shot.
“All that’s just a learning experience,” Brown said. “We have to get better. This is our third year in a row [with at least six wins]. We have to get better at what we’re doing. We have to have a good summer. … It’s not how you start, it’s how you finish. We put ourselves in a position to win a tournament game, which was our goal.”
