BOYS' BASKETBALL: Mustangs, Lions took unlikely paths to sectional titles

New Washington lost 10 of its first 14 games of the season while Rock Creek dropped 11 of its first 13.
Monday night, though, both cut down nets and hoisted sectional trophies. The Mustangs downed Rising Sun 67-57 in the Class A New Washington Sectional final while Keajuan Beco’s buzzer-beating basket lifted the Lions to a 47-46 win over Borden in the Class A West Washington Sectional championship game.
New Wash (13-13) and Rock Creek (10-14), who will face off at 7 p.m. Saturday night in a regional championship game at Loogootee, definitely had arduous — if not unlikely — paths to sectional titles.
We’ll start at New Wash, which came into this season fresh off back-to-back losing campaigns and with a new head coach (Blake Snodgrass). The Mustangs started off 4-9 before a midseason coaching change that saw assistant Torrey Winchester replace Snodgrass.
The 29-year-old Winchester, the younger brother of former Austin star Anthony Winchester, was the freshman coach for 2A state champion Providence last season.
“I tell these guys, ‘You fight for me, I fight for you.’ And I feel like that’s really resonated,” Winchester said Tuesday afternoon. “We seem to be playing together and pulling in the right direction and having great energy. I’m just ultra-proud to be these guys’ coach.”
The Mustangs lost Winchester’s first game as the bench boss, but won their subsequent six. They then dropped three in a row (to Springs Valley, at South Central and at Providence) to close out the regular season.
“We’ve really just been getting after it on defense,” Winchester said. “Some of our scores haven’t really indicated the great work we’ve done on defense, but I’ve thought these guys have really bought-in and dug in. I just feel like that’s really helped propel us.”
Senior standout Matthew Arthur, who along with his younger brother Mason (a sophomore) usually provides much of the Mustangs’ scoring, agrees.
“It’s definitely been our defense,” he said. “That was a big focus halfway through the season. Things weren’t getting done and we really switched the way we practiced, it was a lot more defense-oriented. I think (Monday) night, and toward the end of the season, we really locked down and that’s a big part of why we were able to get it done.”
In the sectional, New Wash outlasted Shawe Memorial 61-52 in a first-round game, then topped Trinity Lutheran 57-36 in the semifinals before beating Rising Sun by 10 — to avenge a 13-point December loss — Monday night.
“Shawe gave us everything we wanted and those guys just stayed calm throughout the whole thing,” Winchester recalled. “It just never looked like the moment was too big for us. All the credit to those guys, because they’ve hung in there and they’ve been exceptional.
“Earlier this year I was like, ‘This team has to have an identity.’ The 2008 USA (Olympic) team, they called themselves the ‘Redeem Team’ because of 2004. I said, this has to be a team that believes. So if it’s cheesy and we’ve got to be a ‘Believe Team’ then so be it. We have to go into every game thinking we have a shot. We’ve got to play our game and not be discouraged or deterred when things don’t go our way because basketball’s a game of runs.”
That was the case Monday night, when the Shiners made a late run to get within five points with less than 2 minutes to play. The Mustangs, however, held off Rising Sun to capture its first sectional title in six years.
“I always dreamed of feeling that feeling. I always dreamed of cutting down the nets, so to get to do it here, of all places, is just crazy,” Matthew Arthur said.
“We’ve come closer together over all the adversity that we’ve faced and it’s just really helped with our connection on the floor and team chemistry,” junior guard Paul Giltner added. “That’s just really helped us throughout the second half of the season.”
Rock Creek, meanwhile, came into this season with consecutive winning campaigns under its collective belt. However long-time head coach Chris Brown beefed up his team’s already competitive schedule with an eye toward late February and early March.
After defeating local rival Henryville (which went on to win 17 games) in their season-opener, the Lions lost 89-45 at eventual 4A Seymour Sectional champion Jennings County. That was just a little taste of what was to come for Rock Creek, which has played the seventh-most difficult schedule in Class A according to the Sagarin Ratings.
Of the Lions’ first 11 losses, three were to 4A foes, four were to 3A opponents, two were to 2A teams and two more were to Class A squads.
“Coach put together a really hard schedule for us and I think that helped us get to this point,” Beco said after hitting his game-winning shot Monday night. “Playing those tough teams made us come together and work hard together.”
Since a 55-52 home loss to South Central on Jan. 24, Creek has been rising. The Lions won five of their final eight regular-season games.
In the sectional, Rock Creek clipped rival Christian Academy 40-37 in a first-round game to avenge a one-point December loss to the Warriors before lambasting Lanesville 76-41 in the semifinals.
Then in Monday night’s final, the Lions let a lead slip away late before Beco buried his shot at the buzzer.
“What a great game in an unbelievable environment. This is basketball at its best,” Brown said afterward. “For it to come down to a play, a shot like that, (was) just amazing. Our kids never quit and fought to the last buzzer.”
The latter sentiment seems to be a common thread for the two teams who appeared to be unlikely champions less than two months ago.