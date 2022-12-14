NEW WASHINGTON — Host New Washington rallied from a 10-point halftime deficit for a 57-47 win over Salem in a boys’ basketball game Tuesday night.
The Lions led 19-9 at the end of the first quarter and 31-21 at halftime before the Mustangs outscored them 19-6 in the third period and 17-10 in the final frame to pull away for the victory.
Matthew Arthur tallied a game-high 22 points to lead three in double digits for New Wash. The senior made nine field goals and went 4 for 4 from the free throw line.
Arthur’s younger brother, Mason, and Mason Thompson, added 10 points apiece for the Mustangs (2-3), who will visit new sectional rival Rising Sun at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.
Hayden Baughman netted a team-high 13 points for Salem (1-4), which will face Borden at 6 p.m. Friday in a first round game of the Washington County Tournament.
.
NEW WASHINGTON 57, SALEM 47
Salem 19 12 6 10 — 47
New Wash 9 12 19 17 — 57
Salem (1-4): Justin Stephenson 10, Hayden Baughman 13, Jaden Cheatwood 11, Kaleb Tucker 5, Holden Collins 6, Brough 2.
New Washington (2-3): Paul Giltner 8, Daniel Burke 2, Matthew Arthur 22, Mason Arthur 10, Mason Thompson 10.
3-point field goals: Salem 9 (Cheatwood 3, Baughman 2, Collins 2, Stephenson, Tucker); New Washington 3 (Mas. Arthur 2, Thompson).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.