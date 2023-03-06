BOYS' BASKETBALL: Mustangs win 1st sectional title since 2017

NEW WASHINGTON — Matthew Arthur has been a starter at New Washington for four seasons. Monday night he realized a dream he’s had since playing his first game with the Mustangs.
The senior guard, and his younger brother Mason, helped the Mustangs win their first sectional title in six years. They combined for 44 points (Mason 24, Matthew 20) to lead New Wash to a 67-57 win over Rising Sun in the Class A New Washington Sectional final.
The championship game was a rematch of a regular-season contest that the Shiners won 75-63 back on Dec. 16 at Rising Sun.
“After that game we realized we could play with anybody,” Matthew Arthur recalled. “We outscored them a lot in the fourth quarter. After that we decided, this is it. We are going to make a run at it.
“We got it together and we improved so much. We knew going into this game it was ours to take. And we took it.”
The Mustangs (13-13) will next face Rock Creek (10-14) at 7 p.m. Saturday night in a regional championship game at Loogootee. The Lions beat Borden 47-46 in the Class A West Washington Sectional final.
Monday night, the Mustangs took control early, never trailed and led 40-30 late in the third quarter. A Matthew Arthur 3 put the Mustangs up 57-46 with 4 minutes, 52 seconds to play. The Shiners, though, wouldn’t go away easily. Rising Sun’s Brody Morris got a rebound basket and Ben Shorten hit a layup with 1:46 left to get the Shiners within 59-54.
From that point on it became a free-throw shooting contest as the Mustangs made eight of 12 down the stretch. Mason Arthur made all six of his foul shots during the ending stretch.
The Shiners last field goal was a 3-pointer by Morris, which made it 61-57 with 1:09 left. New Wash scored the game’s final six points.
For first-year New Wash coach Torrey Winchester it was a special night.
“I told this team, ‘If we are all together we can do anything,’” he recalled afterward. “We showed tonight if you get a bunch of people going in the same direction you make it truly happen.”
New Washington had a hot-shooting first half, going 12 of 19 from the field. The Mustangs finished 19 of 45 for 42.2 percent.
On the flip side, the Shiners shot just 30 percent (19 for 63).
Morris finished with 14 points and Peyton Merica had 13 for Rising Sun.
“This was a test of our will,” Winchester said. “We asked them before the game, ‘Do you want to go zone or man?’ And they said man. I told Matthew, ‘If we play man you’ve got Merica.’ We did a great job on him.”
Afterward the Mustangs, who recorded their ninth win in their last 12 games, celebrated the sixth sectional title in program history.
“I don’t really have the right words to express how happy I am,” Winchester said. “This community and these players have bought-in. I told them, ‘You fight for me, I’ll fight for you.’ I love these guys.”
.
CLASS A NEW WASHINGTON SECTIONAL
Monday night’s final
NEW WASHINGTON 67, RISING SUN 57
Rising Sun 9 15 15 18 — 57
New Wash 12 19 16 20 — 67
Rising Sun (12-14): Brody Morris 14, Nate Elliott 10, Peyton Merica 13, Dylan Martin 2, Brady Works 12, Gavin Shorten 4, Ben Shorten 2.
New Washington (13-13): Paul Giltner 12, Matthew Arthur 20, Mason Arthur 24, Connor Shaffer 8, Mason Thompson 3.
3-point field goals: Rising Sun 5 (Morris 2, Elliott 2, Merica); New Washington 9 (Mason Arthur 4, Matthew Arthur 2, Shaffer 2, Giltner).