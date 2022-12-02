BORDEN — Kasym Nash scored a career-high 31 points to lead Borden to a 64-38 victory over visiting Lanesville in a Southern Athletic Conference clash on Friday night.
Nash tallied 22 points in the first half, helping the Braves build a 37-16 lead.
Alex Schuler added 13 points and AJ Agnew eight for Borden (2-1, 1-0), which is scheduled to visit Providence at 7:30 p.m. tonight.
Maddex Miller netted 10 points for Lanesville (0-1, 0-1), which will host Paoli at 7:30 p.m. tonight.
.
BORDEN 64, LANESVILLE 38
Lanesville 8 8 12 10 — 38
Borden 17 20 16 11 — 64
Lanesville (0-1, 0-1): Maddex Miller 10, Nolyn Hall 8, Braydon Hodges 1, Jack Crosby 3, Caleb Voyles 4, Ethan Patterson 8, Jaxson Payne 4.
Borden (2-1, 1-0): Derrick Fuller-Tucker 3, Alex Schuler 13, Kasym Nash 31, AJ Agnew 8, Zander Keith 7, Isaac Lewis 2.
3-point field goals: Lanesville 1 (Patterson); Borden 9 (Nash 3, Schuler 3, Agnew 2, Keith).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.