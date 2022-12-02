borden12.jpg (copy)

Borden sophomore Kasym Nash shoots a 3-pointer, as his dad, Braves head coach Doc Nash signals a 3, during Borden’s 47-44 win over Springs Valley on Saturday afternoon in a Class A Loogootee Regional semifinal.

 Josh Cook | News and Tribune

BORDEN — Kasym Nash scored a career-high 31 points to lead Borden to a 64-38 victory over visiting Lanesville in a Southern Athletic Conference clash on Friday night.

Nash tallied 22 points in the first half, helping the Braves build a 37-16 lead.

Alex Schuler added 13 points and AJ Agnew eight for Borden (2-1, 1-0), which is scheduled to visit Providence at 7:30 p.m. tonight.

Maddex Miller netted 10 points for Lanesville (0-1, 0-1), which will host Paoli at 7:30 p.m. tonight.

BORDEN 64, LANESVILLE 38

Lanesville  8    8  12  10 — 38

Borden     17  20  16  11 — 64

Lanesville (0-1, 0-1): Maddex Miller 10, Nolyn Hall 8, Braydon Hodges 1, Jack Crosby 3, Caleb Voyles 4, Ethan Patterson 8, Jaxson Payne 4.

Borden (2-1, 1-0): Derrick Fuller-Tucker 3, Alex Schuler 13, Kasym Nash 31, AJ Agnew 8, Zander Keith 7, Isaac Lewis 2.

3-point field goals: Lanesville 1 (Patterson); Borden 9 (Nash 3, Schuler 3, Agnew 2, Keith).

