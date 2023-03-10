BOYS' BASKETBALL: Nash named SAC MOP

Kasym Nash has been named the Most Outstanding Player of the Southern Athletic Conference.
The high-scoring 6-foot junior guard led Borden to a runner-up finish in the league and an 18-8 record overall this season, which ended with a 47-46 loss to Rock Creek in the Class A West Washington Sectional final Monday night. The son of Braves head coach Doc Nash, he eclipsed the 1,000-point mark this season and also had a high game of 43.
Henryville bench boss Jared Hill was named the league’s Coach of the Year after guiding the Hornets to a perfect 5-0 mark en route to their first outright title since 2018.
Nash was joined on the 11-member All-SAC squad by Henryville’s Layton Walton, Eli Kleinert and Aydan Head; South Central’s Christian Kiper and Cole Thomas; New Washington’s Matthew Arthur and Mason Arthur; Crothersville’s Preston West; Lanesville’s Jackson Schneider and his Borden teammate, Alex Schuler.
Walton, a 6-4 senior forward, averaged 12.6 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.2 steals per game for the Hornets. Kleinert, a 6-0 senior guard, averaged 10.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.2 steals a game. Head, a 6-5 junior forward, averaged 11.7 points, a team-best 9.2 rebounds and a team-high 1.8 blocked shots per game.
Matthew Arthur, a 5-11 senior guard, is averaging 19.6 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game for the Mustangs, who will face Rock Creek at 7 p.m. Saturday night in a Class A regional championship game at Loogootee. His younger brother Mason, a 6-2 sophomore guard, is averaging 18 points and 5.2 rebounds a game.
Kiper, a junior wing, averaged 15.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.1 steals per game for the Rebels. Thomas, a 6-2 sophomore guard, averaged team-highs in scoring (19.8 ppg), rebounding (5.9 rpg), assists (2.8 apg) and steals (1.7 spg).
West, a 5-9 senior guard, averaged 20.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.8 steals a game for the Tigers.
Schneider, a 6-0 senior forward, averaged 10.6 points, five rebounds and 1.1 assists per game for the Eagles.
Schuler, a junior guard, also had several big games for the Braves.
.
ALL-SOUTHERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE TEAM
Kasym Nash (Borden); Christian Kiper (South Central); Matthew Arthur (New Washington); Layton Walton (Henryville); Mason Arthur (New Washington); Alex Schuler (Borden); Cole Thomas (South Central); Eli Kleinert (Henryville); Aydan Head (Henryville); Preston West (Crothersville); Jackson Schneider (Lanesville).
Most Outstanding Player: Kasym Nash (Borden).
Coach of the Year: Jared Hill (Henryville).
Final SAC standings: Henryville 5-0, Borden 4-1, South Central 3-2, New Washington 2-3, Lanesville 1-4, Crothersville 0-5.