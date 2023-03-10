 Skip to main content
BOYS' BASKETBALL: Nash named SAC MOP

3-6-23_RockCreek@Borden_1ASectFinal_BBB_20024_.jpg (copy)

Borden junior Kasym Nash drives the ball during the Braves’ 47-46 loss to Rock Creek in the Class A West Washington Sectional final Monday night. Nash was named the Southern Athletic Conference's Most Outstanding Player on Tuesday night. 

Kasym Nash has been named the Most Outstanding Player of the Southern Athletic Conference.

The high-scoring 6-foot junior guard led Borden to a runner-up finish in the league and an 18-8 record overall this season, which ended with a 47-46 loss to Rock Creek in the Class A West Washington Sectional final Monday night. The son of Braves head coach Doc Nash, he eclipsed the 1,000-point mark this season and also had a high game of 43.

Henryville bench boss Jared Hill was named the league’s Coach of the Year after guiding the Hornets to a perfect 5-0 mark en route to their first outright title since 2018.

Nash was joined on the 11-member All-SAC squad by Henryville’s Layton Walton, Eli Kleinert and Aydan Head; South Central’s Christian Kiper and Cole Thomas; New Washington’s Matthew Arthur and Mason Arthur; Crothersville’s Preston West; Lanesville’s Jackson Schneider and his Borden teammate, Alex Schuler.

Walton, a 6-4 senior forward, averaged 12.6 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.2 steals per game for the Hornets. Kleinert, a 6-0 senior guard, averaged 10.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.2 steals a game. Head, a 6-5 junior forward, averaged 11.7 points, a team-best 9.2 rebounds and a team-high 1.8 blocked shots per game.

3-4-23_Southwestern_2ASectionsl_BBB_18288_.jpg (copy)

Henryville senior Layton Walton puts up a shot during the Hornets’ 59-53 loss to the host Rebels in a Class 2A Southwestern Sectional semifinal last Saturday night. The 6-4 forward averaged 12.6 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.2 steals per game for Henryville. 

Matthew Arthur, a 5-11 senior guard, is averaging 19.6 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game for the Mustangs, who will face Rock Creek at 7 p.m. Saturday night in a Class A regional championship game at Loogootee. His younger brother Mason, a 6-2 sophomore guard, is averaging 18 points and 5.2 rebounds a game.

Kiper, a junior wing, averaged 15.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.1 steals per game for the Rebels. Thomas, a 6-2 sophomore guard, averaged team-highs in scoring (19.8 ppg), rebounding (5.9 rpg), assists (2.8 apg) and steals (1.7 spg).

West, a 5-9 senior guard, averaged 20.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.8 steals a game for the Tigers.

Schneider, a 6-0 senior forward, averaged 10.6 points, five rebounds and 1.1 assists per game for the Eagles.

Schuler, a junior guard, also had several big games for the Braves.

ALL-SOUTHERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE TEAM

Kasym Nash (Borden); Christian Kiper (South Central); Matthew Arthur (New Washington); Layton Walton (Henryville); Mason Arthur (New Washington); Alex Schuler (Borden); Cole Thomas (South Central); Eli Kleinert (Henryville); Aydan Head (Henryville); Preston West (Crothersville); Jackson Schneider (Lanesville).

Most Outstanding Player: Kasym Nash (Borden).

Coach of the Year: Jared Hill (Henryville).

Final SAC standings: Henryville 5-0, Borden 4-1, South Central 3-2, New Washington 2-3, Lanesville 1-4, Crothersville 0-5.

11-23-21_RockCreek@Henryville_BBB_39263.jpg (copy)

Henryville head coach Jared Hill signals to his team during its game against Rock Creek in 2021. Hill, who guided the Hornets to a perfect 5-0 mark in the Southern Athletic Conference this season, was named the league's Coach of the Year on Tuesday. 

