BORDEN — Kasym Nash shot in the lane with 2.6 seconds left lifted Borden to a 49-47 victory over visiting South Central in a Southern Athletic Conference contest Friday night.
With the game tied at 47 and less than 10 seconds to play, the junior guard had the ball at the top of the key. A crossover dribble allowed him to get past his defender and and into the lane, where he put up a shot that hit the back of the rim and dropped into the basket.
Game.#braveswin #bordenbasketball pic.twitter.com/mBq40g7CTB— Borden SportsNet (@BordenSports) December 10, 2022
Those were the final of Nash's game-high 16 points.
Derrick Fuller-Tucker added 13 for the Braves, which led 16-9 at end of the first quarter and 22-15 at halftime before the Rebels rallied in the second half. The visitors outscored Borden 17-16 in the third period and 15-11 in the final frame to make it very interesting at the end.
Alex Schuler contributed eight points for the Braves (3-2, 2-0), who will visit Crothersville at 7 p.m. tonight in another SAC game.
Cole Thomas netted nine to lead the Rebels (1-3, 0-1).
BORDEN 49, SOUTH CENTRAL 47
South Central 9 6 17 15 — 47
Borden 16 6 16 11 — 49
South Central (1-3, 0-1): Jarrett Ferree 1, Tanner Smith 1, Ty Jones 4, Cole Thomas 9, Caden Bogan 5, Kole Stewart 4, Ethan Hedden 5.
Borden (3-2, 2-0): Derrick Fuller-Tucker 13, Brody Kennedy 4, Alex Schuler 8, Kasym Nash 16, AJ Agnew 4, Judd Missi 2, Garrett Schmidt 2.
3-point field goals: South Central 2 (Jones, Smith); Borden 3 (Nash 2, Schuler).
