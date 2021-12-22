NEW ALBANY — After running an early season gauntlet that included class 4A No. 1 Zionsville and No. 3 Carmel, New Albany was able to catch its breath Wednesday night at the Doghouse.
The Bulldogs (3-4) scored the first 15 points of the game and never looked back en route to a 70-20 thumping of Tell City and snapping a three-game skid.
“Getting a win like this tonight just puts an extra pep in your step heading into our next practice and creates a positive atmosphere,” New Albany head coach Jim Shannon said. “Everybody was feeling kind of down after getting handled in a few games, so this is a nice boost for us. This definitely puts a good taste in our mouths going into Christmas.”
New Albany (3-4) placed four players in double figures, led by senior Jayden Thompson’s 14. Classmate Tucker Biven scored 13, while Chase Loesch and Josten Carter added 12 each.
“The kids have really been working hard in practice,” Shannon said. “We just haven’t been able to score the ball lately, but we were able to score it tonight.”
The Dogs lit it up from behind the arc, netting 13 triples. Thompson led the way with four long bombs.
“I definitely think our offense is progressively getting better everyday in practice,” Thompson said. “I think we’ll get to where we need to be, but there are still things we need to work on like setting better ball screens and moving without the ball.”
The home team held the Marksman (0-7) to just one made field goal in the opening frame and led 23-3 at the first stop. Overall, the swarming Dogs’ defense held the visitors to just 15 percent shooting.
“I thought our energy was really good tonight,” Shannon said. “Defensively, I thought we were just outstanding. We shared the ball well and penetrated their zone a little bit on offense. I have nothing but high regard for how we played tonight. I thought it was really good. I thought everyone contributed.”
The Dogs, who had their highest scoring output of the season, shot 50 percent from the floor and dominated the backboards to a 42-22 tune.
“Just being able to score more points is the biggest thing we need to improve on in the second half of the season,” Shannon said. “Defensively, we’ve really played hard. We’ve really only had one bad defensive game. Our offense needs to catch up to our defense and we took a step in the right direction tonight.”
With the win New Albany improved to 3-1 at the Doghouse this season. The Dogs are back on the hardwood Tuesday at home versus Hoosier Hills Conference rival Seymour (5-2).
“Seymour is really good,” Shannon said. “They have a kid averaging close to 20 points per game. They play very hard and play very good defense. They’re on a roll and at the top of the conference.”
Tell City 3 11 2 4 20
New Albany 23 21 13 13 70
Tell City (0-7) Garrick Huber 3, Tanner Jennings 5, Aiden Ferrand 3, Keaton Lloyd 6, Darius Watkins 6.
New Albany (3-4) Josten Carter 12, Jeremy Rose 5, Jordan Treat 5, Ben Siegel 3, Tucker Biven 13, Chase Loesch 12, Jayden Thompson 14, Rylan Schrink 2, Maddox Schmelz 2, Kenny Watson 2.
3-point field goals: Tell City 4 (Jennings, Ferrand, Lloyd, Watkins), New Albany 13 (Carter, Rose, Treat, Siegel, Biven 3, Loesch 2, Thompson 4).
Rebounds: Tell City 14, New Albany 42.
Turnovers: Tell City 22, New Albany 6.
Field goal shooting: Tell City 6 of 38, New Albany 27 of 54.
3-point shooting: Tell City 4 of 22, New Albany 13 of 30.
Free throw shooting: Tell City 4 of 6, New Albany 3 of 8.
Junior varsity: New Albany 83-25.
