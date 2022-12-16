NEW ALBANY — It was homecoming Friday night and with Santa Claus in attendance the New Albany alums went home happy as the host Bulldogs held off Orleans for a 50-42 win at the Doghouse.
It was a hard-earned victory for Coach Jim Shannon’s squad over the second-ranked team in Class A. Even though New Albany led most of the game Orleans kept creeping back in and was never completely out of it until the final seconds.
“They have good players. They defend you really well. I thought we did a good job defensively on them,” Shannon said. “We held (Ian) Hall, their leading scorer, to seven (points).”
New Albany led 42-34 with 2 minutes, 29 seconds to play, but Orleans closed to within three (43-40) on Xavier Alston’s basket with 52 seconds left. New Albany (5-0), though, made 7 of 8 free throws to ice the win.
The host Bulldogs, who led 14-5 at the end of the first quarter, got an early lift from the return of senior Josten Carter, junior Chase Loesch and sophomore Rylan Schrink. Carter missed the first four games of the season due to suspension while Loesch sat out the first four with an injury. Schrink, meanwhile, hadn’t played since the season-opener due to an injury of his own.
“Carter was maybe a little nervous and Loesch has only been practicing a couple weeks,” said Shannon, whose team led 27-14 at halftime. “They will get better. We haven’t meshed yet.”
Orleans got back in the game in the third quarter, when it outscored New Albany 16-9, and trailed only 32-28 after an Allen basket. Scoreless in the first half, Allen had seven during the period.
New Albany pushed its lead to 42-32 midway though the fourth quarter as Jordan Treat hit a basket in the lane and Carter made two foul shots.
“I was just trying to play my game,” said Carter, who finished with a game-high 18 points. “I was trying to get my teammates involved.”
New Albany didn’t waste time getting a first-half lead. The host ‘Dogs jumped to an early lead, scoring 12 straight points. With his team trailing by one, Shannon inserted Carter, Loesch and Schrink into the game to spark the surge.
Orleans got within 16-11 in the second quarter, but New Albany finished the half with a 9-3 burst. The ‘Dogs forced Orleans into 10 first-half turnovers. Carter had 10 points and Loesch eight at the break.
“I thought we played OK,” Carter said. “We needed to get up more up on them with our defense.”
It’s a quick turnaround for New Albany, which travels to take on Zionsville at 7:30 p.m. tonight.
“They are good, and I mean good. They are Cathedral good,” Shannon said.
.
NEW ALBANY 50, ORLEANS
Orleans 5 9 16 11 — 42
New Albany 14 13 9 14 — 50
Orleans (4-1): Carter Allen 9, Gage Dixon 0, Ryan Crocker 10, Ian Hall 5, Bryce Jones 5, Blake Love 3, Xavier Alston 10.
New Albany (5-0): Tommy Devine 5, Josten Carter 18, Jeremy Rose 13, Jordan Treat 4, Kenny Watson 2, Chase Loesch 8.
3-points field goals: Orleans 4 (Allen, Love, Crocker 2); New Albany (Devine, Loesch).
Junior varsity: New Albany 48, Orleans 47 (OT)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.