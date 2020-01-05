RAMSEY — New Albany senior Julien Hunter made his season debut and the Bulldogs got strong offensive performances from Kaden Stanton and Trey Hourigan to pull away from host North Harrison for a 67-47 boys' high school basketball victory.
Stanton hit three first-half 3-pointers to help the Bulldogs to a five-point advantage in a tightly-contested first half. Hourigan had eight of his 10 first-half points in the first quarter.
The Bulldogs put the game away with a 12-2 run to start the second half.
Defensive pressure was key in the decisive run.
"Our pressure and intensity. We got them turning the ball over. Defense turned into offense," Stanton said.
Hunter also made his presence felt. The 6-foot-4 senior converted a 3-point play and also created an open 3-pointer for Tucker Biven to make it 10 unanswered points for the Bulldogs.
"It's always good to come back to a sport that you missed. I haven't played an Indiana high school basketball game in 11 months. It's always good to come back and get the win," Hunter said.
Hunter had four points and six rebounds. Stanton finished with 21 points and Hourigan had 16 points, four assists and three steals. Tucker Biven also reached double figures with 11.
