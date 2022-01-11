2-12-21Providence@NewAlbany_BBB_61295.jpg (copy)

New Albany head coach Jim Shannon provides direction to his team during the Bulldogs’ 44-41 overtime victory over Providence last season at the Doghouse in February. Shannon, who is in his 24th year at New Albany, moved within one win of 600 for his career with the ‘Dogs’ 59-48 win at Southwestern on Tuesday night.

 Photo by Joe Ullrich

HANOVER — Thanks to some hot second-half shooting, the New Albany boys’ basketball team rallied past host Southwestern for a 59-48 win, moving head coach Jim Shannon within one victory of 600 for his career, Tuesday night.

The Rebels led 13-9 at the end of the first quarter and 22-13 late in the second before the Bulldogs finished the first half with a 7-2 spurt to get within four at the break.

Thanks to five 3-pointers, New Albany outscored Southwestern 19-11 in the third period to take control. The Bulldogs held the Rebels at bay the rest of the way.

Josten Carter tallied a game-high 22 points to pace New Albany while senior standout Tucker Biven netted 11. Jeremy Rose added nine and newcomer Future Brooks scored seven.

The Bulldogs (5-5) will host Scottsburg at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night in Shannon’s first try at No. 600.

 

