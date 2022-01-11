HANOVER — Thanks to some hot second-half shooting, the New Albany boys’ basketball team rallied past host Southwestern for a 59-48 win, moving head coach Jim Shannon within one victory of 600 for his career, Tuesday night.
The Rebels led 13-9 at the end of the first quarter and 22-13 late in the second before the Bulldogs finished the first half with a 7-2 spurt to get within four at the break.
Thanks to five 3-pointers, New Albany outscored Southwestern 19-11 in the third period to take control. The Bulldogs held the Rebels at bay the rest of the way.
Josten Carter tallied a game-high 22 points to pace New Albany while senior standout Tucker Biven netted 11. Jeremy Rose added nine and newcomer Future Brooks scored seven.
The Bulldogs (5-5) will host Scottsburg at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night in Shannon’s first try at No. 600.
