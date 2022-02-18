CORYDON — Silver Creek knocked off the hottest team in the area Friday night, defeating Corydon Central 62-57 in a Mid-Southern Conference clash.
The visiting Dragons were paced by 28 points from senior point guard Branden Northern, who also notched his 500th career assist in the win.
“Stats like that are nice, but all I care about is us winning,” Northern said. “I think we’ve improved every game this season and we showed that again tonight. We’ve shown we’ve got some fight in us the last few weeks. Winning at Scottsburg and now here tonight, I think those wins show what we’ve got in us.”
Creek (10-11, 4-3) won for the third time in its last four games, while snapping the Panthers’ eight-game win streak. However, it didn’t look like it would go that way early.
Corydon (14-7, 5-3) jumped out to a 14-6 lead midway through the first quarter, forcing a Dragons’ timeout.
“I didn’t think we were awake yet,” Silver Creek head coach Brandon Hoffman said. “Being tougher was the big thing there in the first half when we finally started to play. They were beating us to loose balls and getting offensive rebounds. It took us three minutes to wake up, but then we showed how good of a team we can be.”
The Dragons, who have won 13 in a row over Corydon, finished the first period on a 11-1 run, which was fueled by Zac Stricker. The senior swingman pumped in nine of his 14 points in the opening frame to help give his team a 17-15 lead at the first stop.
“Coach told us during a timeout that it was time to play,” Stricker said with a smile. “We hit some shots and got more offensive rebounds to give us more chances.”
Northern poured in 14 in the second period, when the Dragons outpointed the Panthers 20-8 to take a 37-23 lead into the locker room. Corydon, however, roared back in the third and cut Creek’s lead to 48-42 going into the final frame.
“They got us out of rhythm with a junk defense on Branden and then they just hit some shots that they didn’t in the first half,” Hoffman said.
The Panthers clawed to within 51-50 midway through the fourth period, but could not grab the lead. Anthony Martin, who led the hosts with 16 points, scored nine in the final-quarter comeback bid that fell just short.
“Tonight I think we showed we are resilient,” Hoffman said. “We stuck together and did what was needed to get a win. Trey Schoen had some big plays that don’t show up in the boxscore — some deflections and two big offensive rebounds late. Everyone contributed. We just beat a really good team tonight on the road. They were probably the hottest team in the state.”
Both teams will be back in action at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night. Creek will host Salem while Corydon will visit South Central.
.
SILVER CREEK 62, CORYDON CENTRAL 57
Silver Creek 17 20 11 14 — 62
Corydon Central 15 8 19 15 — 57
Silver Creek (10-11, 4-3 MSC): Hayden Garten 2, Cooper Murley 2, Walker Hoffman 4, Cam Wheeler 8, Branden Northern 28, Zac Stricker 14, Nate Davison 4.
Corydon Central (14-7, 5-3): Tyler Fessel 8, Anthony Martin 16, Nolan Ables 8, Bryce Weber 7, Owen Shireman 7, T-Mac Wilkinson 2, Austin Vaughn 9.
3-point field goals: Silver Creek 5 of 13 (Northern 2, Stricker 2, Davidson), Corydon Central 5 of 25 (Martin, Ables 2, Weber).
Rebounds: Silver Creek 31, Corydon Central 32.
Turnovers: Silver Creek 12, Corydon Central 10.
Field-goal shooting: Silver Creek 24 of 43, Corydon Central 22 of 56.
Free-throw shooting: Silver Creek 9 of 14, Corydon Central 8 of 16.
JV score: Corydon Central 72-54.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.