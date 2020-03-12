SELLERSBURG — Branden Northern heard the talk.
It was hard not to, considering that Silver Creek graduated its starting backcourt off the team that captured the program’s first-ever state title last March.
“Everybody was just like, ‘How are you going to play with all the seniors gone and when you get a lot more playing time? What are you going to do with it?’” Northern recalled after practice Tuesday. “There was a lot of pressure from coaches, parents, family, students, everybody, knowing that I’m going to have a bigger role and just having to step in and play into that.”
Northern has not only stepped into the role vacated by the graduation of Ty Kessinger, last season’s point guard, he’s also stepped up. The 5-foot-11 sophomore is averaging 14 points, 6.1 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game for the Class 3A No. 1 Dragons (25-2), who are scheduled to face No. 2 Heritage Hills (22-3) at 10:30 a.m. Saturday morning in the first semifinal of the Washington Regional.
“He has exceeded expectations,” Silver Creek coach Brandon Hoffman said. “We had a state championship backcourt last year in Ty and Zane [Gross]. Of course that was everybody’s question mark coming into this year, can you replace the guard play? Well, you’re not going to be able to replace those two guys, but our guard play has been excellent and that’s because of Branden and his progression from last year to this year.”
Playing behind Kessinger, Northern was the point-guard-in-waiting his freshman year. He saw action in all 28 games, but averaged only 2.2 points and 1.8 assists off the bench.
“I learned a lot,” Northern said. “[Last season’s seniors] were great leaders, great teammates, great basketball players and they were great in class. They had everything you wanted. I think they helped me a lot throughout the year. Ty played so hard, every single game, every play, he never took a play off, defense, offense, it didn’t matter, he was always giving his all. I think that really helped me to work harder and push myself.”
Northern began preparing for his new role almost immediately after the Dragons defeated Culver Academies 52-49 in last year’s state final.
“I spent a lot of time in the gym throughout the summer,” he said. “I spent some more time with the guys, just getting to know them better. Because I think a lot of [being a point guard] has to do with just chemistry, being good friends, being great teammates. I think that helped a bunch, getting to know them and being in the gym with them this summer.
“Being in the gym, it kind of just pushes [the pressure] out of your mind, just knowing that you’re well-prepared and gaining some confidence. I think if you know you’re well-prepared, and you put in the time that you need to, it will all come together.”
It has seemed to this season for Northern, who began his sophomore campaign with 16 points (on 7 of 9 shooting), six assists and four rebounds against Columbus East on Nov. 27. It was the first of eight straight games in double figures for Northern, who never scored more than seven points in a contest last season.
“I have a much bigger role than last year,” Northern said. “Last year I was more of a role player. This year I was expected to score a little more, play better defense, put the ball in the hoop. But I really just try to lead this team. We’ve got a lot of really good players, great teammates. I think me, as a leader, I’m just trying to tell everybody how to do stuff and show them by example.”
Northern is shooting 59.4 percent from the field, including 43.8 percent (32 for 73) from 3-point range, while recording a nearly 3-to-1 assist-to-turnover ratio.
“He’s just done a really good job of taking the reins,” Hoffman said. “Playing with some other guys who have a little bit more experience, he’s done a really good job of leading vocally as well. I’m just tickled with the season he’s had.”
Northern, it seems, has been at his best late in the season. He averaged 18.3 points in last week’s Corydon Central Sectional and has recorded double-doubles (in points and assists) in two of his past five games. He’s also exhibited maturity too.
With the clock winding down and Creek tied 66-all against 4A No. 1 Bloomington South on Feb. 1, Northern had a turnover (only his second against nine assists that night). On the Panthers’ ensuing possession Indiana University-signee Anthony Leal hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to hand the Dragons their lone home loss of the season.
“That was a growing pain for him. Then, [10 days] later, he turns around and is in a similar situation against Floyd Central and made some great plays,” Hoffman said of Northern, whose three-point play with 44.7 seconds left lifted the Dragons to a 63-62 win over the Highlanders. “That just shows you the growth that he has, and the trust our team has in him as well.
“He plays the game the right way, in terms of how he comes to work everyday in practice and you see him work hard. He doesn’t ever take days off. In a perfect coach’s world, our job would just be to prepare them. It’s kind of a pain in the butt when you’ve got to motivate a kid, but you don’t ever have to do that with Branden.”
That’s a trait, Northern says, that he gets from his father, former Jeffersonville standout and University of Louisville letterman Bryant Northern.
The younger Northern, though, doesn’t rest on his laurels, or his surname.
“I think he’s handled the pressure real well of being Bryant Northern’s son,” Hoffman said. “A lot of times when people bring up Branden they say, ‘Is that Bryant’s son?’ Or, ‘Is he as good as Bryant?’ Branden’s his own kid. He’s done a great job of making a name for himself. Throw that pressure on top of being the sophomore point guard on the No. 1 team in the state and I think he’s handled it well.”
Now, Northern is the one giving people something to talk about.
