SELLERSBURG — Senior point guard Branden Northern had 31 points, five rebounds and five assists to lead reigning Class 3A state champion Silver Creek to a 69-57 victory over visiting Columbus East in the season-opener for both Wednesday night.
Northern hit 10 field goals, including six 3-pointers, and was 5 for 9 from the free throw line.
Sophomore Kyle Roberts added 16 points and Zac Stricker eight for the victorious Dragons.
Northern (seven) and Roberts (six) combined for 13 first-period points as Creek led 19-5 at the end of the opening eight minutes. Northern tallied 12 more points in the second quarter as the Dragons increased their lead to 39-20 by halftime.
The Olympians rallied in the second half behind their outside shooting. East hit eight of its 11 3-pointers after intermission as it outscored Creek 16-12 in the third quarter and 21-18 in the final frame.
The Dragons (1-0) will next host Charlestown at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
SILVER CREEK 69, COLUMBUS EAST 57
Columbus East 5 15 16 21 — 57
Silver Creek 19 20 12 18 — 69
Columbus East (0-1): Julius Dailey 20, Zane Moravec 6, JT Kuhlman 6, Ben Sylva 21, Pete Coriden 4.
Silver Creek (1-0): Kyle Roberts 16, Trey Schoen 2, Cameron Wheeler 2, Branden Northern 31, Zac Stricker 8, Bryce Henderson 4, Cooper Murley 2, Walker Hoffman 4.
3-point field goals: Columbus East 11 (Dailey 5, Sylva 5, Moravec); Silver Creek 8 (Northern 6, Roberts 2).
