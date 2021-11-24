Northern1.jpg

Silver Creek junior point guard Branden Northern reacts after making a basket during the second half of the Dragons’ 44-41 victory over North Harrison in the Class 3A Charlestown Sectional semifinals Friday night. Second-ranked Silver Creek will face Madison at 7 p.m. tonight in the sectional final.

 Josh Cook | News and Tribune

SELLERSBURG — Senior point guard Branden Northern had 31 points, five rebounds and five assists to lead reigning Class 3A state champion Silver Creek to a 69-57 victory over visiting Columbus East in the season-opener for both Wednesday night. 

Northern hit 10 field goals, including six 3-pointers, and was 5 for 9 from the free throw line.

Sophomore Kyle Roberts added 16 points and Zac Stricker eight for the victorious Dragons. 

Northern (seven) and Roberts (six) combined for 13 first-period points as Creek led 19-5 at the end of the opening eight minutes. Northern tallied 12 more points in the second quarter as the Dragons increased their lead to 39-20 by halftime. 

The Olympians rallied in the second half behind their outside shooting. East hit eight of its 11 3-pointers after intermission as it outscored Creek 16-12 in the third quarter and 21-18 in the final frame. 

The Dragons (1-0) will next host Charlestown at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night. 

SILVER CREEK 69, COLUMBUS EAST 57

Columbus East     5      15     16     21 — 57

Silver Creek        19     20     12     18 — 69

     Columbus East (0-1): Julius Dailey 20, Zane Moravec 6, JT Kuhlman 6, Ben Sylva 21, Pete Coriden 4. 

     Silver Creek (1-0): Kyle Roberts 16, Trey Schoen 2, Cameron Wheeler 2, Branden Northern 31, Zac Stricker 8, Bryce Henderson 4, Cooper Murley 2, Walker Hoffman 4. 

     3-point field goals: Columbus East 11 (Dailey 5, Sylva 5, Moravec); Silver Creek 8 (Northern 6, Roberts 2). 

