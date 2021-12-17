BOYS' BASKETBALL: Northern lights it up in Dragons win

JEFFERSONVILLE — Silver Creek traveled to Johnson Arena on Friday night in dire need of a win, and the Dragons got just that — a 72-59 victory over host Jeffersonville.
Senior point guard Branden Northern tallied a game-high 31 points while Creek held the Red Devils to 39-percent shooting en route to its third straight win over Jeff.
The two-time defending Class 3A state champs had lost two straight, including a 19-point home setback to Mid-Southern Conference-rival North Harrison. However the Dragons did not look like a team that was reeling, and they responded in the tough road environment.
“I think our guys were pretty resilient all night,” Silver Creek head coach Brandon Hoffman said. “Obviously Branden made some big plays for us, but we got contributions from everyone. Zac Stricker and Trey Schoen hit some threes. Nate Davidson made a lot of plays for us tonight.”
Stricker added 17 points while Schoen scored 11 for the Dragons (3-2).
“We just worked on playing harder, and together, all week in practice,” Stricker said. “I think we all really went after the rebounds tonight and played better defense for sure.”
Leading 48-45 at the end of the third period, the Dragons spurted to a 59-50 lead with 4 minutes, 55 seconds left and the Red Devils would get no closer.
“They flat-out wanted it more,” said Jeff assistant coach Blake Snodgrass, who was filling in for ill head coach Andrew Grantz for the second straight game. “They had heart and desire tonight and we did not execute the way we needed to. Coach Hoffman and his staff did a great job. The bottom line, though, is Silver Creek wanted it more than we did and that’s disappointing.”
The Red Devils (1-3), who continued to play without senior standout Will Lovings-Watts (violation of team rules) and were also without senior point guard Kobe Stoudemire (injury), lost their third straight game for the first time since the 2016-17 season.
“When adversity hits right now we’re not fighting back and pushing through with that team resolve, and it’s showing in the results,” Snodgrass said.
The Red Devils, who are off to their worst start since the 2014-15 season, led for most of the first half before Northern hit one of his five triples at the halftime buzzer to give the Dragons a 34-31 lead at intermission.
“This was a big environment tonight and we really battled,” Hoffman said. “They controlled most of the first half and getting the lead at half was nice. I’m proud of how our guys competed and bounced back after last week. We just refused to lose.”
The teams played even in the third before Creek pulled away in the fourth quarter. Jeff shot just 4 of 14 in the final stanza while the Dragons hit 10 of 11 free throws to secure the victory.
“We played great team basketball all around,” Northern said. “We were able to build a lead in the fourth, and then made them come out and guard us. We moved the ball well, made nice cuts and just finished layups and made free throws.”
For Northern, winning for the second time in his career at Johnson Arena was extra special. His dad, Bryant, was a standout for the Red Devils in the late 1990s.
“It’s means a ton to me personally to win here,” he said. “Obviously he played here and I remember coming to games when I was younger. I love playing in this gym, it’s a great atmosphere and it’s great to get a win here tonight.”
Jeff was led by senior Brandon Rayzer-Moore’s 20 points, including nine from beyond the arc. Freshman PJ Douglas added 12 for the home team.
“We’re obviously missing a few guys right now, but we’re trying to mix some guys that have experience with young guys that don’t have that yet,” Snodgrass said. “Silver Creek played well and Northern is obviously a talented offensive ballplayer. He hit some tough shots and played well. On the other side, we didn’t execute our game plan against him like we wanted to. But at the end of the day you have to tip your cap to him on the heck of a game he played.”
Silver Creek will visit Bedford North Lawrence tonight while Jeff is back in action Monday in the first round of a tournament at Louisville Western.
SILVER CREEK 72, JEFFERSONVILLE 59
Silver Creek 18 16 14 24 — 72
Jeffersonville 21 10 14 14 — 59
Silver Creek (3-2): Bryce Henderson 1, Cooper Murley 2, Walker Hoffman 2, Trey Schoen 11, Cameron Wheeler 2, Branden Northern 31, Zac Stricker 17, Nate Davidson 6.
Jeffersonville (1-3): Tre Singleton 2, Brandon Rayzer-Moore 20, PJ Douglas 12, Brenton Moore 9, Conner Lyons 3, Shawn Boyd 5, Monnie McGee 6, Michael Cooper 2.
3-point field goals: Silver Creek 10 of 24 (Schoen 3, Northern 5, Stricker 2), Jeffersonville 7 of 32 (Rayzer-Moore 3, Douglas, Moore, Boyd, Lyons).
Rebounds: Silver Creek 33, Jeffersonville 33.
Turnovers: Silver Creek 12, Jeffersonville 10.
Field-goal shooting: Silver Creek 23 of 51, Jeffersonville 22 of 56.
Free-throw shooting: Silver Creek 16 of 20, Jeffersonville 8 of 9.
JV score: Jeffersonville 63-46.