BOYS' BASKETBALL NOTEBOOK: Eleven locals earn All-State accolades

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Southern Indiana and north central Kentucky. * WHEN...Through early Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Some locations have already received 1 to 2 inches of rainfall, with another 1 to 2 inches possible by late tonight. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&