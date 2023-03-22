BOYS' BASKETBALL NOTEBOOK: Eleven locals earn All-State accolades

Eleven local players have earned All-State accolades from the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association.
Four seniors and seven underclassmen from Clark and Floyd counties were recognized when the 2023 IBCA/ Franciscan Health All-State teams were released Wednesday.
Fifteen seniors and 15 underclassmen earned “Supreme 15” honors. The IBCA also named Large School All-State teams (15 seniors, 15 underclassmen) and Small School All-State teams (15 seniors, 15 underclassmen). Additionally, 90 more seniors and 90 more underclassmen garnered honorable mention.
The four seniors — New Washington’s Matthew Arthur, Providence’s Casey Kaelin, Silver Creek's Kaden Oliver and Floyd Central’s Caleb Washington — received All-State honorable mention.
Meanwhile in the Underclass division, Jeffersonville sophomore Tre Singleton was named Large School All-State while Providence junior Noah Lovan, Borden junior Kasym Nash and Christian Academy sophomore Joshua Renfro garnered Small School All-State honors.
Additionally, New Washington sophomore Mason Arthur, Jeffersonville sophomore P.J. Douglas and Henryville junior Aydan Head received honorable mention.
Matthew Arthur, a 5-11 guard, averaged 19.6 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists a game for the Mustangs, who won their first sectional title since 2017.
Kaelin, a 6-3 wing, missed most of the first half of the season after injuring his hand and wrist in the opener. However he came on strong in the second half and averaged 16.7 points and 4.1 rebounds a game for the Pioneers, who went 19-5.
Oliver, a 6-2 guard, led the Dragons in scoring (16.6 points per game), assists (3.4 a game) and steals (1.1 per game) while also ranking second in rebounding (5.2 a game). He shot 46 percent from the field and 64 percent from the free throw line.
Washington, a 6-5 forward, was a three-year starter averaged 17.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game while shooting 37 percent from 3-point range and 77 percent from the free throw line.
Singleton, a 6-7 forward, led the Red Devils in scoring (13.5 points per game) and rebounding (8.1 per game) while shooting 65 percent from the field.
Lovan, a 6-3 guard and Louisville Trinity transfer, carried a good deal of the offensive load for the Pioneers in the first half of the season when Kaelin was injured. He averaged 15.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.4 steals per game.
Nash, a 6-0 guard, averaged 19.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.8 steals per game for the Braves, who went 18-8.
Renfro, a 6-2 guard, averaged 21.2 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 49 percent from the field (including 42 percent from 3-point range) and 82 percent from the free throw line for the Warriors, who finished 16-7.
Mason Arthur, a 6-2 guard, averaged 18 points and 5.2 rebounds a game for the Mustangs.
Douglas, a 6-4 forward, averaged 12.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists a game for the Red Devils, who lost to eventual sectional and regional champion Jennings County in the semifinals of the Class 4A Seymour Sectional.
Head, a 6-5 forward, averaged 11.7 points, a team-high 9.2 rebounds and a team-best 1.8 blocked shots while shooting 53 percent from the field for the Hornets, who went 17-7 and won the Southern Athletic Conference.
2023 IBCA/FRANCISCAN HEALTH SENIOR ALL-STATE
Supreme 15
Xavier Booker, Indianapolis Cathedral; Markus Burton, Penn; Myles Colvin, Heritage Christian; Zane Doughty, Ben Davis; Joey Hart, Linton-Stockton; Logan Imes, Zionsville; Mason Jones, Valparaiso; A.J. Lux, Crown Point; Sam Orme, Carmel; Ian Raasch, NorthWood; JaQualon Roberts, Bloomington North; Sheridan Sharp, Ben Davis; Jaron Tibbs, Indianapolis Cathedral; Brandon Trilli, Munster; Ashton Williamson, Gary 21st Century
Large School All-State
Luke Almodovar, Noblesville; Markus Ankney, Center Grove; Cade Brenner, NorthWood; Ahmere Carson, Anderson; Cooper Farrall, Culver Military Academies; Jamie Hodges Jr., Michigan City; Keegan Manowitz, Jennings County; Luke McBride, Norwell; Jaylen Mullen, North Daviess; Nick Richart, Zionsville; Alex Romack, Westfield; Ian Stephens, New Palestine; Deaglan Sullivan, Mishawaka Marian; Devon Woods, Pike; Jordan Woods, Hammond Central
Small School All-State
Lukas Balling, Marquette Catholic; Peyton Bledsoe, Loogootee; Jacob Cherry, Eastern (Pekin); Jermaine Coleman, Park Tudor; Peter Combs, Bloomfield; Owen Duff, Carroll (Flora); Aidan Franks, Wapahani; Josh Furst, Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian; Isaiah Malone, Prairie Heights; Gage Sefton, Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian; Jacob Spaulding, Eastern Hancock; Silas Spaulding, Eastern Hancock; Wyatt Thornburgh, Blue River Valley; Logan Webb, Linton-Stockton; Brady Yoder, Westview
Honorable mention
Luke Adams, Sullivan; Wes Aigner, Castle; Jeremiah Alexander, Beech Grove; Cedric Anderson, Liberty Christian; Joseph Annan, Pike; Shaun Arnold, Ben Davis; Matthew Arthur, New Washington; Chase Bachelor, Prairie Heights; Anthony Ball, Decatur Central; Landon Biegel, Oak Hill; Darrion Brooks, New Haven; Joseph Burke, Randolph Southern; Dakota Candler, South Knox; Luke Chambers, Lewis Cass; Colby Chapman, Rensselaer Central; Drew Cook, Northview; DaJohn Craig, Lawrence Central; Austin Cripe, West Noble; Nolan Cumberland, Tippecanoe Valley; A.J. Dancler, Southport; Dawan Daniels, Bloomington North; Robert Davidson, Indianapolis Bishop Chatard; Daniel Davis, Tri; Jake Davis, Indianapolis Cathedral; Mitchell Dean, Western; Caleb Dewey, Edinburgh; Ibrahim Diakite, Indianapolis Metropolitan; Elhadj Diallo, Brownsburg; Cale Donoho, South Spencer; A.J. Dunn, Yorktown; Drew DuPont, Tecumseh; Ki Dyer, Greensburg; Quintin Floyd, Gary 21st Century; Joey Garwood, Penn; Armoni Gonzalez, Lake Station Edison; Leon Grimes, Bowman Academy; Peyton Gwin, Southwestern (Hanover); Arlondo Hall, Indianapolis Tindley; Brycen Hannah, John Glenn; Ameer Harris, South Bend Clay; Daniel Harris, Muncie Central; Andrew Hedrick, Columbia City; Ben Henderson, Harrison (West Lafayette); Isaac Higgs, Evansville Reitz; Dayton Hoover, Frontier; Cooper Horn, Columbus North; Jase Howell, Madison-Grant; Jason “B.J.” Johnson Jr., Providence Cristo Rey; Casey Kaelin, Providence; Kyron Kaopuiki, Homestead; Ben Keil, Lakeland; Will Kirkland, Evansville Reitz; Tayde Kiser, Tippecanoe Valley; Jason Kobe, Marquette Catholic; Mason Larkin, Fountain Central; Owen Law, Jennings County; Colten Leach, Bedford North Lawrence; Bauer Maple, Maconaquah; Anthony Martin, Corydon Central; Nate Matelic, Speedway; Mikial Miller, Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter; Willie Miller, Lake Station Edison; Lucas Mitchell, Waldron; Dylan Moles, Greenfield-Central; D.J. Moss, Gary 21st Century; Tyler Myers, Evansville Day; Brycen Neidigh, Washington; Lance Nobbe, North Decatur; Marcus Northern, South Bend Washington; Blaine Nunnally, New Palestine; Kaden Oliver, Silver Creek; Nick Patterson, Mooresville; Ethan Poling, Adams Central; Cole Pride, Batesville; Preston Ross, Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger; Luke Saylor, Heritage; Jake Skinner, Carroll (Flora); Joe Smith, Penn; Coda Snyder, Bloomington Lighthouse Christian; Shayne Spear, Kokomo; Jeremiah Tate, Beech Grove; Keaton Thibo, Indianapolis Scecina; Dareon Thornton, Mishawaka Marian; Luke Van Essen, Illiana Christian; Caleb Washington, Floyd Central; Josh Williams, Connersville; Ryan Willoughby, South Dearborn; Lance Wilson, North Daviess; Logan Wilson, North Daviess; Gavin Wisley, Bloomington South; Tyler Wyles, Cambridge City Lincoln
2023 IBCA/FRANCISCAN HEALTH UNDERCLASS ALL-STATE
Supreme 15
Isaac Andrews, Wapahani; Jack Benter, Brownstown Central; Flory Bidunga, Kokomo; Dezmon Briscoe, Indianapolis Attucks; Sabien Cain, University; Kanon Catchings, Brownsburg; Jalen Haralson, Fishers; Brauntae Johnson, Fort Wayne North; Carter Kent, Jennings County; Chase Konieczny, South Bend St. Joseph; Tyler Parrish, Chesterton; Kellen Pickett, Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian; Azavier Robinson, Lawrence North; Justin Sims, Chesterton; Trent Sisley, Heritage Hills
Large School All-State
Trey Buchanan, Westfield; Kody Clancy, Scottsburg; David Cundiff, Munster; Micah Davis, Franklin Community; Aaron Fine, Noblesville; Taray Howell, Evansville Bosse; Jevon Lewis Jr., Fort Wayne Wayne; Luke Lindeman, Bloomington North; Braylon Mullins, Greenfield-Central; Dominique Murphy, East Chicago Central; Tyler Raasch, NorthWood; Ron Rutland, Indianapolis Attucks; Tre Singleton, Jeffersonville; Robert Sorensen, Guerin Catholic; Jaymen Townsend, Marion
Small School All-State
Gavin Betten, Manchester; Grady Carpenter, Tipton; Fletcher Cole, Paoli; Josiah Dunham, Evansville Christian; Will Harmon, Fountain Central; Keagen Holder, Morgan Township; Kyler Krull, Whitko; Noah Lovan, Providence; Jake McGraw, Clinton Prairie; Kasym Nash, Borden; Joshua Renfro, Christian Academy of Indiana; Isaac Schultz, Adams Central; Nolan Swan, Tipton; Lonte Ward Jr., Indianapolis Lutheran; Izaak Wright, Wabash
Honorable mention
Mason Arthur, New Washington; Zayvion Baker, Terre Haute South; Josiah Ball, Maconaquah; Bradyn Barth, West Noble; Kobi Bowles, Lawrence North; Ty Brown, South Spencer; Allen Briggs, Michigan City; Nicot Burnett, Mt. Vernon (Posey); Cam Casky, Pike; Tyson Chupp, Bethany Christian; Garrett Clark, Portage; Jackson Clowers, Mt. Vernon (Posey); Cam Craig, Switzerland County; P.J. Douglas, Jeffersonville; Eli Ellis, Plainfield; Luke Ellspermann, Evansville Memorial; Luke Ertel, Mt. Vernon (Fortville); Evan Gagnon, North Newton; Julian Gish, Pike Central; Jackson Graff, North Posey; Josiah Gustin, Pendleton Heights; Landen Hale, Hebron; Colby Hall, Brownstown Central; Ian Hall, Orleans; Mason Harvey, Seton Catholic; Evan Haywood, Brebeuf Jesuit; Aydan Head, Henryville; Parker Hehman, Brownstown Central; Cole Henry, South Ripley; Aiden Hibbard, Elkhart Christian; D’Amare Hood, Delta; Cedric Horton, Richmond; Cannen Houser, Carroll (Fort Wayne); Reid Howard, Forest Park; Brayden Huebner, Evansville North; William Jamison, Homestead; Cade Kaiser, Batesville; Matthew King, Hammond Central; Evan Lawrence, Danville; Caleb Lehrman, Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger; Jamison Lewis, Southwestern (Hanover); Jordan Lomax, Avon; J.T. May, Shakamak; Micah McClure, Adams Central; Jackson McGee, Leo; Wiatt McLaughlin, Whiteland; Malachi McNair, Evansville Harrison; Jack Miller, Scottsburg; Sam Mlagan, Bethesda Christian; Quade Morton, Pike Central; Kaden Muckerheide, North Decatur; Blake Neill, Bloomfield; Jaxon Pardon, Carroll (Fort Wayne); Devion Penny, Lafayette Jeff; Grant Porath, Brownsburg; Steven Reynolds, South Bend Washington; Max Robertson, Tri-West; Matthew Roettger, Peru; Brad Rohde, Hanover Central; Trey Rominger, Paoli; Ethan Roseman, Indianapolis Bishop Chatard; Alex Ross, Peru; Treigh Schelsky, Parke Heritage; Joey Schmitz, Center Grove; Albert Schwartz, Lafayette Central Catholic; Eli Sego, Triton Central; Landon Sichting, Indian Creek; Shane Sims, Evansville Harrison; Hunter Sisson, Benton Central; Ben Slagley, New Palestine; Jack Smiley, Valparaiso; Jacob Smith, Lake Central; Julien Smith, Mt. Vernon (Fortville); Zeke Tanoos, West Vigo; Kaden Temple, Eastern (Pekin); Kieran Tewari, Yorktown; Cole Thomas, South Central (Elizabeth); Tucker Tornatta, Evansville Memorial; Elijah Wagner, Evansville Bosse; Hunter Walston, Noblesville; Braden Walters, Linton-Stockton; Ajani Washington, Fort Wayne Concordia; Camden; Webster, Kankakee Valley; Michael Wellman, Portage; Lemetrius Williams, Gary 21st Century; Ethan Wolfe, NorthWood; Jackson Wors, Delta; Trey Yoder, Woodlan; Mark Zachery IV, Ben Davis; Wyatt Zellers, Scottsburg
ARTHUR, KAELIN TO PARTICIPATE IN HBM WORKOUT
Matthew Arthur and Kaelin are scheduled to participate in Hoosier Basketball Magazine’s Top 60 Senior Workout at Marian University on Sunday.
Statistical evaluation, game observation and statewide research were conducted throughout the season to determine HBM’s Top 60. Boys primarily from the north and south will participate in Sunday’s first session (1-3 p.m.) while the ones from Central Indiana will participate in the second session (3:30-5:30 p.m.). Both sessions are open to the public for an admission fee of $8 ($5 for elementary-age students).
Indianapolis Attucks head coach Christopher Hawkins will direct both sessions while four other coaches — Anderson’s Donnie Bowling, North Daviess’ Brent Dalrymple, Fountain Central’s Greg Dean and Providence’s Ryan Miller — have also been invited to assist with on-court coaching.
Washington and Oliver were selected to participate, but are unable to attend.
HOOSIER BASKETBALL MAGAZINE TOP 60 SENIOR WORKOUT
SCHEDULED PARTICIPANTS
Weston Aigner, Castle; Jeremiah Alexander, Beech Grove; Luke Almodovar, Noblesville; Marcus Ankney, Center Grove; Matthew Arthur, New Washington; Anthony Ball, Decatur Central; Zavion Bellamy, Kokomo; Landon Biegel, Oak Hill; Peyton Bledsoe, Loogootee; Cade Brenner, NorthWood; Darrion Brooks, New Haven; Joey Brown, North Central (Indpls); Markus Burton, Penn; Clay Butler, Ben Davis; Ahmere Carson, Anderson; Jermaine Coleman, Park Tudor; Myles Colvin, Heritage Christian; DaJohn Craig, Lawrence Central; Nolan Cumberland, Tippecanoe Valley; AJ Dancler, Southport; Caleb Dewey, Edinburgh; Zane Doughty, Ben Davis; Cooper Farrall, Culver Academies; Aidan Franks, Wapahani; Josh Furst, Fort Wayne Blackhawk; Josh Gatete, Penn; Arlondo Hall, Tindley; Joey Hart, Linton-Stockton; Andrew Hedrick, Columbia City; Ben Henderson, Harrison (West Lafayette); Jamie Hodges Jr., Michigan City; Jalen Hooks, Warren Central; Dayton Hoover, Frontier; Cooper Horn, Columbus North; Logan Imes, Zionsville; Mason Jones, Valparaiso; Casey Kaelin, Providence; Kyron Kaopuiki, Homestead; Mason Larkin, Fountain Central; Nickens Lemba, Southport; AJ Lux, Crown Point; Keegan Manowitz, Jennings County; Luke McBride, Norwell; Willie Miller, Lake Station; Dylan Moles, Greenfield-Central; J.J. Morris, Argos; DJ Moss, Gary 21st Century; Jaylen Mullen, North Daviess; Tyler Myers, Evansville Day; Sam Orme, Carmel; Cole Pride, Batesville; Ian Raasch, NorthWood; Nick Richart, Zionsville; JQ Roberts, Bloomington North; Alex Romack, Westfield; Luke Saylor, Heritage; Gage Sefton, Fort Wayne Blackhawk’ Sheridan Sharp, Ben Davis; Jacob Spaulding, Eastern Hancock; Silas Spaulding, Eastern Hancock; Ian Stephens, New Palestine; Deaglan Sullivan, Mishawaka Marian; Jaron Tibbs, Indianapolis Cathedral; Logan Webb, Linton-Stockton; Gavin Welch, New Castle; Spencer White, Carmel; Ashton Williamson, Gary 21st Century; Gavin Wisley, Bloomington South; Devon Woods, Pike.
SELECTED, BUT INJURED & UNABLE TO PARTICIPATE
Jaxson Gould, Warsaw; Jordan Woods, Hammond Central
SELECTED, BUT UNABLE TO ATTEND
Chase Bachelor, Prairie Heights; Xavier Booker, Indianapolis Cathedral; Kamea Chandler, Guerin Catholic; Jacob Cherry, Eastern (Pekin); Drew Cook, Northview; Austin Cripe, West Noble; Jake Davis, Indianapolis Cathedral; Elhadj Diallo, Brownsburg; Owen Duff, Carroll (Flora); Tyson Good, Lewis Cass; Brycen Hannah, Glenn; Isaac Higgs, Evansville Reitz; Isaiah Malone, Prairie Heights; Bauer Maple, Maconaquah; Kaden Oliver, Silver Creek; Brandon Trilli, Munster; Caleb Washington, Floyd Central.