Three members of Floyd Central’s undefeated Hoosier Hills Conference champions headline the league’s recently-released first team.
Seniors Wesley Celichowski and Brady Moore, along with junior Caleb Washington, were selected to the 10-player first team. They were joined by Jeffersonville’s Lovings-Watts and Rayzer-Moore, as well as New Albany’s Josten Carter and Tucker Biven.
Additionally Floyd senior Kyle Poates garnered honorable mention, as did Jeffersonville’s Kobe Stoudemire. Poates committed to IU Kokomo on Wednesday while Stoudemire has signed with Rose-Hulman.
The complete teams are listed below.
ALL-HOOSIER HILLS CONFERENCE
First team
Tucker Biven & Josten Carter (New Albany); Marcus Brooks (Seymour); Wesley Celichowski, Brady Moore & Caleb Washington (Floyd Central); Colten Leach (Bedford NL); Will Lovings-Watts & Brandon Rayzer-Moore (Jeffersonville); Keegan Manowitz (Jennings County).
Honorable mention
Landon Fritsch & Eli Meyer (Seymour); Owen Law, Carson McNulty & Jacob Vogel (Jennings County); Kyle Poates (Floyd Central); Will Riecker & Ben Sylva (Columbus East); Colton Staggs (Bedford NL); Kobe Stoudemire (Jeffersonville).
NORTHERN NAMED TO MSC FIRST TEAM
Silver Creek senior point guard Branden Northern, who earlier this week was named to the Indiana All-Star team, was one of 10 headline players on the All-Mid-Southern Conference squad.
North Harrison’s Logan McIntire and Eastern’s Cade Jones and Jacob Cherry were also selected to the first team.
Silver Creek senior Zac Stricker was one of seven to garner honorable mention.
The complete teams are listed below.
ALL-MID-SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
First team
Jack Benter & Carter Waskom (Brownstown Central); Logan McIntire (North Harrison); Branden Northern (Silver Creek); Hayden Cutter & Kody Clancy (Scottsburg); Cade Jones & Jacob Cherry (Eastern); Tyler Fessell (Corydon Central); Brysen Montgomery (Austin).
Honorable mention
Anthony Martin & Austin Vaughn (Corydon Central); Ethan Oakley, Kaleb Kellams & Sawyer Wetzel (North Harrison); Zac Stricker (Silver Creek); Jack Miller (Scottsburg).
NASH & NASH GARNER SAC HONORS
Borden sophomore guard Kasym Nash and his father, Braves coach Doc Nash, have been named the Southern Athletic Conference’s Player and Coach of the Year, respectively.
Nash was joined on the 10-player first team by senior teammates Sterling Mikel and Mason Jones.
New Washington’s brother tandem of junior Matthew Arthur and freshman Mason Arthur were also to selected to the squad, as were the Henryville duo of senior Sam Guernsey and junior Layton Walton.
The complete teams are listed below.
ALL-SOUTHERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
First team
Kasym Nash, Sterling Mikel & Mason Jones (Borden); Matthew Arthur & Mason Arthur (New Washington); Layton Walton & Sam Guernsey (Henryville); Cole Thomas & Christian Kiper (South Central); Maddex Miller (Lanesville).
Player of the Year: Kasym Nash (Borden).
Coach of the Year: Doc Nash (Borden).
16 EARN ACADEMIC ALL-STATE HONORS
Sixteen local players have received IBCA Academic All-State recognition.
Clarksville senior Dakota Capps and Christian Academy’s Brady Dunn were two of 40 to earn first-team All-State honors.
Fourteen others garnered honorable mention. Included among those were five — Mason Carter, Shawn Condon, Jones, Cruz Martin and Mikel — from Borden, as well as the four senior starters — Max Beatty, Cade Carver, Tyler Simmons and Grant Williams — for the Class 2A state champion Providence team.
Also receiving honorable mention were Floyd Central’s Celichowski and Max Tripure, Jeff’s Stoudemire, Silver Creek’s Stricker and Clarksville’s Alex Titus.
FIVE TEAMS EARN ACADEMIC HONOR
Five local teams — Borden, Christian Academy, Henryville, New Washington and Rock Creek — have garnered HBCA Team Honors Court recognition for District 4.
The entire sectional rosters of those squads had an average grade-point average of at least 3.0 on a 4.0 scale for the academic year.
