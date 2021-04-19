Kooper Jacobi and Trey Kaufman-Renn will be teammates one final time, on the Indiana All-Star team.
The Silver Creek senior standouts, who earlier this month led the Dragons to their second consecutive Class 3A state title, were two of 14 players picked to the 2021 IndyStar Indiana All-Stars, which were announced Monday.
The Dragons’ dynamic duo will play three games — one exhibition against the Indiana Junior All-Stars as well as home-and-home contests against the Kentucky All-Stars — in June.
Jacobi and Kaufman-Renn become the second and third players from Silver Creek to earn All-Star recognition, joining Steve Green. The 1971 SCHS graduate, who was Bob Knight’s first recruit to Indiana University, was the program’s all-time leading scorer before being passed by both players this past season.
Kaufman-Renn, the 6-foot-9 forward who was the runner-up to future Purdue teammate Caleb Furst for Mr. Basketball, averaged 24.5 points, 11.8 rebounds, 3.6 steals and 1.9 blocked shots per game while shooting 57 percent from the field and 68 from the free throw line for the Dragons, who edged Leo 50-49 April 3 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse to capture their second state championship.
Meanwhile Jacobi, a 6-7 forward who has signed with Toledo, put up 21.2 points, 11.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.1 steals a game while shooting 58 percent from the field and 82 percent from the free throw line.
They’ll join Furst, the Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian senior who was named Mr. Basketball last Friday, and 11 others on the All-Star team. The rest of the roster is comprised of Shamar Avance of Lawrence North, Lafayette Jeff’s Brooks Barnhizer, Jalen Blackmon of Marion, Blackford’s Luke Brown, Luke Goode of Homestead, South Bend St. Joseph’s J.R. Konieczny, Blake Sisley of Heritage Hills, Perry Meridian’s Jayden Taylor, Pierce Thomas of Brownsburg, Carmel’s Brian Waddell and Blake Wesley of South Bend Riley.
The coaches are the same ones who were scheduled to guide last year’s All-Star team before all of the events were canceled due to COVID-19. Carmel’s Ryan Osborn is the head coach. He’ll be assisted by Mark Detweiler of Delta and Nate Hawkins of Heritage Hills.
The junior-senior exhibition game is set for June 9 at Brownsburg High School. The first contest against Kentucky will be June 11 at the Owensboro SportsCenter in Owensboro, Ky. The final game against Kentucky will be June 12 at Southport Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The games in Indianapolis are at Southport because Bankers Life Fieldhouse is unavailable this summer because of another phase of renovations that will be occurring there.
All three dates will be doubleheaders with the IndyStar Indiana Girls All-Stars.
The Indiana Junior All-Stars, which includes Silver Creek’s Branden Northern and Jeffersonville’s Will Lovings-Watts, will play just one game — June 9 against the seniors — this year. There are no Junior All-Star games against Kentucky this year.
Jacobi and Kaufman-Renn continue a trend of recent All-Stars from Clark and Floyd counties. Floyd Central graduate Cobie Barnes was a member of the 2019 team while New Albany grads Romeo Langford, who was Mr. Basketball, and Sean East were members of the 2018 squad.
2021 INDIANA ALL-STARS
Name, School, Height, Pos., PPG, College Choice
Shamar Avance, Lawrence North, 6-1, G, 17.3, undecided
Brooks Barnhizer, Lafayette Jeff, 6-7, G, 32.7, Northwestern
Jalen Blackmon, Marion, 6-2, G, 33.5, Grand Canyon
Luke Brown, Blackford, 6-2, G, 31.7, Stetson
Caleb Furst, Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian, 6-10, F, 21.4, Purdue
Luke Goode, Homestead, 6-6, F, 19.4, Illinois
Kooper Jacobi, Silver Creek, 6-7, F, 21.2, Toledo
Trey Kaufman-Renn, Silver Creek, 6-9, F, 24.5, Purdue
J.R. Konieczny, South Bend St. Joseph, 6-7, G, 28.3, Notre Dame
Blake Sisley, Heritage Hills, 6-9, F, 22.6, Evansville
Jayden Taylor, Perry Meridian, 6-4, G, 25.5, Butler
Pierce Thomas, Brownsburg, 6-6, G, 18.8, Butler
Brian Waddell, Carmel, 6-7, G, 15.8, undecided
Blake Wesley, South Bend Riley, 6-5, G, 27.1, Notre Dame
Head coach: Ryan Osborn (Carmel). Assistant coaches: Mark Detweiler (Delta), Nate Hawkins (Heritage Hills).
MCEWEN OUT AS CLARKSVILLE COACH
Brian McEwen is out as the head coach at Clarksville.
“He was non-renewed for next year,” Clarksville athletic director Levi Carmichael said Monday night. “We just decided to go in a new direction.”
McEwen went 75-90 in seven seasons on the job.
The Generals went 3-20 in 2014-15, McEwen’s first year, before improving to 9-15 in his second. Clarksville then posted winning records in three of the next four seasons.
The Generals went 11-12 this past season, which ended with a 56-46 loss to Providence in the semifinals of the Class 2A Southwestern Sectional.
Carmichael said he'd like to have a new coach by June, before summer basketball gets going.
Anyone interested in the opening can send a cover letter and resume at Carmichael at lcarmichael@clarksvilleschools.org.
