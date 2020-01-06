Welcome back to Tuesday’s Takeaways, where we take a look back at the weekend that was in boys’ high school hoops.
Here are a trio of our thoughts on this past weekend of local boys’ basketball.
1. JENKINS WILL BE GREATLY MISSED
For more than five decades, Charlie Jenkins was the unquestioned voice of Southern Indiana high school sports, particularly basketball.
The long-time local broadcaster, known for his silky smooth play-by-play calls as well as his gentlemanly nature, passed away last week due to complications from Parkinson’s disease. He was 80 years old.
“He was an icon,” Silver Creek coach Brandon Hoffman said. “I remember growing up in the [19]80s and 90s, listening to the Jeff-New Albany games on WXVW[-1450 AM]. Then when I was a young coach, getting to actually see him and meet him in person was a big deal to me. I was a nobody coach the first year and he treated me as if I was a Hall of Famer. That’s the kind of guy Charlie was. He loved to talk basketball and he just loved basketball in the area. There’s no way you can replace somebody like that.”
A moment of silence was held for Jenkins prior to Saturday night’s championship game, between the host Dragons and Providence, of the Silver Creek Holiday Tournament.
Jenkins was a 1957 Providence graduate, who later earned a bachelor’s degree in education with a minor in journalism from Indiana University. He got into radio in his early 20s, catching on at WXVW, which he later managed and eventually owned with other investors. Jenkins, who was inducted into the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame in 2009, broadcast every state Final Four from 1965 to ‘97.
“Mr. Jenkins is a basketball legend,” first-year Pioneers coach Ryan Miller said. “Obviously he was a Providence guy, a Hall of Famer and just a great man. I grew up listening to him on the radio. He’s a high school basketball legend here in Southern Indiana.”
A few years ago Jenkins and ‘57 classmate Ray Day, a retired PHS teacher and the school’s historian, authored “A Pioneering Spirit,” a history of basketball at Providence.
“When he was doing that just a couple years ago I was fortunate to be able to talk to him some about that,” Miller said. “He was just very passionate about Providence High School and Southern Indiana high school basketball. … He was a special man, and he will be missed by many.”
2. CHRISTIAN ACADEMY CONTINUES TO PROGRESS IN SPITE OF LOSSES
Basketball coaches are prone to use cliches, or spin a narrative, to find a positive for his or her team.
However Steve Kerberg, coach of Class A No. 10 Christian Academy, has a genuine belief that his team is gaining confidence through its tough schedule. The Warriors lost a pair of tough games this past weekend, falling 53-42 to 2A Southridge and 71-58 to 2A No. 2 Linton-Stockton in the Baird Winter Classic at Huntingburg’s Memorial Gym.
Bailey Conrad’s play in the two games — 25- and 30-point performances — combine with a 35-point output earlier this season show that the senior forward is looking to carry his team when it needs him to do so.
While CAI didn’t face Class A No. 1 Barr-Reeve (the Vikings topped Linton 59-54 in the other first-round game), the Warriors could see the Vikings in the postseason.
“Being in this tournament and the ones we’ve played, it’s showed me we’re right there,” Kerberg said. “That’s the message I’ve sent to our guys. We deserved to be in this tournament, but there’s a lot of things we can get better at.”
The Warriors’ strength-of-schedule actually rates a little tougher than Barr-Reeve (11-0) and pretty much any other Class A team. It doesn’t get any easier this weekend as the Warriors visit Jeffersonville on Saturday night.
“It’s making us tougher. It’s giving us experiences to draw upon later in the year,” Kerberg said. “We can say we guarded some great players. It can be [Floyd Central’s Jake] Heidbreder, or now [Colson] Montgomery [of Southridge] or [Linton’s Lincoln] Hale, an Indiana State recruit.”
3. GROHER GROWING INTO A CONTRIBUTOR
Junior guard Holden Groher was a big factor off the bench for the host Dragons in them winning their third consecutive Silver Creek Holiday Tournament title last weekend.
He had 11 points in Friday night’s 107-48 win over Charlestown, then scored 16 in Saturday night’s 78-43 triumph over Providence in the championship game. Groher was especially effective from the outside, going 7-for-10 from 3-point range over the weekend.
“Holden, that’s what we tell him, ‘If you have an open shot, shoot every single time,’” Silver Creek junior standout Trey Kaufman said. “We have complete confidence in him shooting, or anybody else shooting. That’s what we like to see.”
It was an especially welcome sight for Hoffman after Groher, a baseball standout who committed to Indiana University as a freshman, was limited to 10 games last season due to injury.
“He’s a really talented player, a talented kid,” the Silver Creek coach said. “He’s had some injury problems. The way he came in and played, he’s just another weapon to have.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.