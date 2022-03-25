BOYS' BASKETBALL NOTEBOOK: Pioneers having more than 'a good season'

CLARKSVILLE — Coming off a 12-9 season that ended with a 23-point loss to Southwestern in the sectional final, Providence head coach Ryan Miller entered the 2021-22 campaign cautiously optimistic.
“We have a good mix of experience with leadership and some newcomers ready to step up. If we play together and have a positive attitude throughout the ups and downs, then we should be in a position to have a good season,” he said in November.
It’s safe to say that the Pioneers’ appearance in today’s Class 2A state championship game qualifies as “a good season.”
It’s one that began with four consecutive wins, by an average of 20 points per game, before back-to-back losses in December. The first of those defeats was a 65-64 home setback to Scottsburg in which Providence blew a double-digit lead. The second was a 55-43 loss to 4A foe, and supremely tall, Floyd Central.
The Pioneers then won two straight before ice-cold shooting doomed them in a 51-39 loss to the host Dragons in the final of the Silver Creek Holiday Tournament on Dec. 29.
Providence began the calendar year with five consecutive victories, including a rare win at Jeffersonville, before a somewhat surprising 71-64 setback to Class A Rock Creek on Jan. 22. The Pioneers then won their next three games, including a 15-point triumph over New Albany, before back-to-back losses. The first was a last-second, overtime setback to North Harrison, followed by a 14-point loss at Brownstown Central.
After closing out its regular season with a seven-point win over New Washington, Providence rolled to its 10th sectional title, outscoring its two opponents by a total of 54 points.
The Pioneers then survived a pair of close games — edging fifth-ranked Linton-Stockton 50-47 and outlasting Forest Park 44-37 — to claim their fourth regional title March 12.
Then last Saturday, Providence held ninth-ranked Eastern Hancock without a field goal over the final 9 minutes, 56 seconds to rally for a 41-33 win.
“That’s the thing about this team,” Miller said. “We had a good team (at the start), but we kept getting better as the year went along, which doesn’t always happen. ... We were an OK, to a pretty-good team, to start off. Then I think it became, ‘Ok, we’re a good team.’ Then it was like, ‘Hey, we have a chance to become a great team.’ I don’t know if we are, or are not, a great team, but I think we’re coming really close to maximizing our potential. I think, for me, that’s one of the definitions of trying to become a great team — are you getting close to maximizing your potential? And I feel like this team has really strived for that.”
And the Pioneers (20-6) will continue to when they face No. 3 Central Noble (28-2) at around 12:45 p.m. this afternoon in the 2A title tilt at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
“The boys have worked hard all year, as does every team, every team works hard,” Miller said. “You put in the effort, not only for this season, but for our seniors and juniors it’s the culmination of several years of hard work. The guys, they’re just excited for the opportunity. We came into this postseason with an energy, with an excitement for the opportunities that are presented to us, (and the mindset) that we’re going to come out and try to be the aggressor, just play to win, try to play loose, try to play free and play together. Our guys have done that every step of the way. We’ve encountered some adversity, some bumps along the way, throughout the course of this season that I feel like have prepared us for this moment, for this postseason run. Because in the postseason the games have been battles, they’ve been back and forth. We’ve been down in several of them actually and had to find a way to battle through some tough stretches. This group is very resilient. It’s a resilient group of boys. They definitely believe in each other, they believe in their team and they believe in themselves. That’s what it takes to make a postseason run. There are a lot of great teams. There are going to be some highs and lows. There are going to be some periods where you’re playing well, and some where you’re not, throughout the course of these big games.
“As my buddy (and former Providence standout) Tom Gohmann, who came and talked to the team the other week, said: ‘You’ve got to have unwavering belief.’ You’ve got to have kids who are confident and ready to step up and make plays, and then, as we’ve said, you’ve got to catch a few breaks. Fortunately all those things have happened for us. Did we think we were going to be here? Maybe some of our boys would’ve said ‘Yes.’ I just hoped that our guys would keep getting better as the season went along and that we could play well in sectionals. Then, of course, you just take everything one game at a time and you’re grateful for each next game that you get, and then do the same thing that you did the last (game). You appreciate the opportunity, you attack the opportunity, you do your best, you leave it out there all on the floor. That’s what our boys are planning to do again this Saturday.”
PIONEERS ‘WOULDN’T BE HERE WITHOUT’ 2020 TEAM
Earlier this season, Providence finally had an opportunity to honor its 2019-20 sectional-winning team.
Those Pioneers went 18-7 and routed host Southwestern 87-66 in the sectional final. However their season ended — as did all others in the state — the following week due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Then last year we never had an opportunity (to honor them) because there were so many (COVID) restrictions for almost the whole year for our home games here,” Miller said of the squad that was recognized at halftime of a game this season. “But we got to do that earlier this year.”
The coach is quick to credit that team, which featured five seniors (Austin Grantz, Sterling Huber, Alec Fougerousse, Austin Barnett, Bryce Hutchins) and several key juniors (including Nick Sexton, David Wall and Zack Johnson), with laying the foundation for this squad’s success.
“Those guys, those seniors and those juniors of that first team, absolutely laid the groundwork. We wouldn’t be here without those guys,” Miller said. “What they did (on the court was big), but more importantly than that, what they did was the attitudes that they brought to the program. The attitude, the buy-in, the mentality and the selflessness that that group brought, laid a foundation for our future teams of ‘OK, if we do things this way, as a team, then we can have some success as a team.’ And it’s more fun doing it that way. Doing it with, and for, each other.’
“Even though they had some really good ballplayers in that group, and they did have some nice ballplayers, but they had even better kids. And those guys, because of that, because of what great attitudes they had, that’s a large part of why we’re here. These boys, who are great young men as well, they saw that and felt that, experienced that foundation that they laid. … This year the expectations have increased because these guys understand what we mean and what we say when it comes to our expectations. To their credit they have also bought into it wholeheartedly. They have developed and matured as leaders. It’s been really fun to see that growth by these guys, both as ballplayers and as young men and leaders. We’re so very grateful to have each one of these guys we have in our program. From the seniors to the juniors to the sophomores and to the freshmen, we just have a bunch of great boys in this program. They push each other and they allow us coaches to push them to strive for their best. It’s not always easy, because we get on them pretty good. But I think they also know we care about them a lot and we all care about each other. And when you’ve got that going on, you can treat each other like family and push each other to be their best.”
SINGLETON: DON’T ‘SLEEP’ ON PIONEERS
There have been several highlights for the Pioneers this season, but one of the most memorable ones came near the end of their 60-26 Homecoming victory over Henryville on Jan. 21. That night, senior manager Andrew Singleton suited up for Providence after making good on a preseason promise to get 1,000 signatures on a petition.
“I actually never signed it, to be completely honest. If it was going to happen, it was going to happen,” Singleton said earlier this week.
With a little more than 3 minutes remaining in the Pioneers’ win over the Hornets, Singleton checked into the game. After missing his first three shots, Singleton banked in a 3-pointer with 21 seconds to play. When the final buzzer sounded a short time later, the Providence student section rushed the court, and Singleton.
“To be completely honest, (it was) the most exhilarating time of my life, as of right now,” he recalled. “It was a little crazy. I pointed at the student section because one of my friends was up there ... and then they just took off as soon as the buzzer hit. That was crazy.”
This postseason, the fun-loving Singleton has been a fixture on social media. After each one of Providence’s title-clinching wins a picture of a seemingly sleeping Singleton, holding the championship trophy, has been posted to Twitter.
“I’m sitting there asleep because (everyone is) sleeping on us, like they don’t have any confidence in us,” he said. “From what we’ve seen, and reports that we’ve seen, nobody really believes that we can do it (Saturday), but our guys know that we can.”