BOYS' BASKETBALL NOTEBOOK: Season off to a good start for some

Welcome to the Southern Indiana Hoops Du Jour, where we look back at the news, notes and quotes from the week that was in local boys’ high school basketball. This is the first installment of what we hope is a complete 2020-21 campaign.
The ball has been tipped — for almost all of our area teams anyway — and here we are.
Eleven of our 12 teams — with the exception of Jeffersonville (more on the Red Devils below) — have now played at least one game this season. It’s been a good start for some, and a not so hot start for others.
With that in mind, let’s jump right in and take a quick glance at the first full week of the 2020-21 season.
FLOYD STARTS STRONG
Reigning Class 4A Seymour Sectional champion Floyd Central started its season with a pair of victories over the weekend.
First the Highlanders rallied to beat host Castle 67-62 Friday night. Senior standout Jake Heidbreder tallied 23 of his team-high 32 points in the second half to offset 33 points by Knights senior standout Isaiah Swope in the win. Then Saturday night, Floyd rolled to a 70-44 victory over visiting Clarksville.
“It was good, especially dealing with COVID. Obviously everybody’s got their own thing going on right now,” Highlanders head coach Todd Sturgeon said of his team’s opening weekend.
Floyd played its first two games without sophomore forward Caleb Washington, the team’s No. 2 returning scorer and top-returning rebounder from last season. The Highlanders, however, had a few players step up in his stead.
Friday night 6-foot-4 junior forward Brady Moore tallied 10 points while 6-10 junior center Wesley Celichowski added eight in his first career start. Moore followed that up with a game-high 20 points in Saturday night’s triumph while Celichowski contributed eight again.
“I really thought our inside guys have stepped up nicely. Brady had 10 and five (Friday) night and Wesley had eight and four, then Brady had 20 tonight,” Sturgeon said Saturday. “(Clarksville) made a decision with their zone to try to take away our 3-point shooting, especially Jake, and that opened up that high post. Brady was just up there knocking in jump shots and really did a good job.”
Also Saturday night, senior forward Kevin Woodruff took advantage of a start and recorded a double-double, posting 13 points and 10 rebounds.
“Kevin, he hasn’t gotten very many opportunities the last couple years, he’s been playing behind guys and has had mostly JV minutes,” Sturgeon said. “But when he got an opportunity on Senior Night — the earliest Senior Night in modern basketball history — he got a double-double, that was pretty darn good.”
“I’m happy for guys to get an opportunity and come in and play. We’re blessed with some depth. Not very many people have as many 6-4, 6-5 guys as we do,” added Sturgeon, whose team also played without junior forward Nathaniel Hoffman over the weekend.
Still the Highlanders weren’t without faults, according to their coach.
“The first game of the season is always just a sloppy game,” Sturgeon said. “We turned it over more than what we’d like to, that sort of thing. We shot it in (though). I think we shot 63 percent from the field, but our defense has got to get better. Our defense is not where we want it to be for sure. In the next six days we’ve got to get that fixed, or we’ll have one on the other side of the column if we don’t.”
Floyd will visit rival New Albany at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.
MURDERERS’ ROW ENDS FOR GENERALS
Meanwhile, Saturday’s loss concluded the Murderers’ Row portion of Clarksville’s early-season schedule.
The Generals started their 2020-21 campaign with a 95-41 loss at New Albany the night before Thanksgiving. Clarksville, which has sectional-title aspirations, had only one of its five returning starters from last season available for that game due to injuries and illness.
The Generals were closer to full strength over the weekend with the return of senior guard Dae’von Fuqua and junior guard Dakota Capps, two starters from last season. Despite their return, Clarksville fell 76-38 at Class 3A No. 1 Silver Creek on Friday night and by 26 points at Floyd on Saturday.
“Unfortunately some things happened that are kind of outside of our control and made that a little more difficult, but that’s going to be this year,” Generals coach Brian McEwen said after the latter loss. “That doesn’t mean, ‘Hey do you want to move them?’ No, play’em when you get’em. It should make us a better team going forward. The effort and intensity was significantly better tonight than it was (Friday) night, which that’s just a quick turnaround. It’s going to be a process going (forward). ... It’s been tough for this group, just constantly changing who’s available and who’s not. Hopefully we move past it and hopefully no one else has to deal with that, but it seems like everyone’s getting a little bit of it.”
The Generals are still without senior point guard Jaren Starks, who is healing from a broken collarbone.
“The earliest he would probably be available would be Southwestern,” said McEwen, whose team is scheduled to visit the Rebels on Dec. 19.
“That hurts us because Jaren really shoots the ball well. Dakota and Dae’von have tons of confidence in him and he can get his own shot as well,” McEwen said. “He’s somebody you’ve got to guard. If not he can get hot really fast and hit multiple (shots), so it allows (opponents) to kind of pack in a little bit. But we’ve got other kids who are getting a lot of minutes. (Senior) Connor (Page) is getting tons of minutes. I thought tonight they were showing confidence in him. I think he hit one (3-pointer), but he stepped up and shot those, which he passed up a couple last night. ... Robert Lamar’s getting out there and getting a lot of minutes. Alex Titus played really well tonight. He’s 5-11, maybe, out there battling giants. He did really well ... and it’s hard to do that when you’re 5-11 and battling 6-5 and bigger.”
The Generals will try to get on the winning side of the ledger this weekend with a pair of home games. They’re slated to host Charlestown on Friday night and Eastern on Saturday night.
“People look and say, ‘Oh, it’s a lot easier now,’ but no game’s easy, you’ve got to go out and play,” McEwen said. “I don’t know of any teams that are just going to lay down because you’re coming in there 0-3. It’s not like, ‘Oh they’re 0-3, but they’ve played good teams.’ It’s three losses. We should come in there hungry as heck. Charlestown will be coming in, it should be hungry as heck trying to get a victory. ... You’ve got to be ready to play those games because you don’t know when you’re going to get the call of ‘Hey, we’re not going to play tonight.’”
SHANNON MOVES UP
New Albany’s 49-31 win at Evansville Harrison on Saturday night was the 581st of Coach Jim Shannon’s lengthy career. The triumph moved him into a tie with Cliff Wells for 18th on the state’s all-time victory list.
Shannon and Wells are nine behind Bryan Hughes, 13 behind former Floyd Central coach Joe Hinton and 26 behind fellow Bulldogs bench boss Jim Miller.
Shannon is currently sixth on the state’s winningest active coaches list. He is 43 behind Lapel’s Jimmie Howell.
Bloomington South’s J.R. Holmes is the leader on both lists with 838 career wins.
In 37 years of coaching, Shannon is 581-259, including 416-120 at New Albany.
CASEY GETS 1ST WIN
Speaking of Shannon, new Christian Academy coach Hayden Casey is only 580 wins behind Shannon after his team’s 60-48 victory over visiting New Washington on Saturday night. It was the first career victory for Casey.
“It’s special to get my first career win, (it’s) something I’ll certainly remember,” he said. “But it’s also a big credit to our guys for being able to execute, know personnel and everything it takes to win. They were ready to play and it showed on Saturday.”
JEFF OPENER PUSHED BACK AGAIN
Jeffersonville’s season-opener has been pushed back yet again.
The Red Devils, who are currently under a collective program pause due to COVID-19, had to cancel their first three games. Now, Jeff’s home game against Seymour, which was scheduled for Friday night, has been postponed to Feb. 9.
The Devils are now slated to start their season a week from Friday at, drumroll please, Silver Creek.
CREEK REMAINS NO. 3
Silver Creek remains No. 3 in the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association’s Top 20 released Sunday night.
The Dragons received two of the 20 first-place votes and 335 total points in the all-class poll of statewide coaches.
Lawrence North remained No. 1, receiving eight first-place votes and 383 points. Reigning 4A state champ Carmel received nine first-place votes and 380 points.
Meanwhile Floyd Central, which was tied for No. 16 in last week’s rankings, moved up to No. 15 this week while New Albany remained 18th. Jeffersonville was one those teams also receiving votes.
IBCA POLL
The Top 20 teams in the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association boys’ poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records and total voting points.
1. Lawrence North (8) 1-0 383
2. Carmel (9) 3-0 380
3. Silver Creek (2) 3-0 335
4 (tie). FW Blackhawk 3-0 308
4 (tie). Indpls Attucks 3-0 308
6. Homestead (1) 3-0 301
7. Cathedral 3-1 247
8. Warren Central 1-1 223
9. Westfield 2-0 204
10. Brownsburg 1-1 157
11. SB Adams 2-0 151
12. Fishers 2-0 138
13. Barr-Reeve 1-0 134
14. Munster 0-0 127
15. Floyd Central 2-0 124
16. Pike 2-1 120
17. Lafayette Jeff 4-0 116
18. New Albany 3-0 102
19. FW Carroll 3-0 39
20. Hammond 0-1 35
Others receiving votes: Ben Davis, Bloomington North, Bloomington South, Brebeuf, Castle, Chesterton, Columbus North, Elkhart Central, Franklin Central, Gary West, Greenwood, Hamilton Southeastern, Heritage Hills, Jeffersonville, Kouts, Lawrence Central, Leo, Linton-Stockton, Marion, Michigan City, North Central (Farmersburg), Northeastern, Plainfield, Shenandoah, South Bend Riley, South Bend St. Joseph, Western.