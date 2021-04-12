BOYS' BASKETBALL NOTEBOOK: Smith resigns as Charlestown head coach

CHARLESTOWN — The coronavirus pandemic gave Sean Smith an extra dose of perspective.
Citing a desire to devote more time to his family, Smith resigned as the Charlestown head coach Monday.
“The various quarantines and shutdowns we went through in the last year have really opened my eyes up to what I’ve been missing with my family,” Smith, a married father of three, said Monday night. “The coaching profession is very demanding from a time standpoint. Also, it takes your emotions and your energy and attention. Sometimes you struggle to find a balance between that and your family. I’ve battled that over the years. In the last year I’ve come to realize some of the things that I’ve been missing out on.”
Smith has spent the past 15 seasons as a head coach, the past two with the Pirates.
“It’s tough because it’s something I’ve done for a long time and I’ve enjoyed it,” he said.
Smith got his first head-coaching job at Charlestown in 2006. He spent eight seasons as the Pirates’ bench boss. That run was highlighted by the 2007-08 squad that went 20-4 and won a sectional championship.
He left in 2014 for West Washington, where he spent four seasons. His time with the Senators was highlighted by back-to-back sectional titles (2016, ‘17) and a regional crown (2016).
Smith then spent one season (2018-19) at Providence before returning to Charlestown. The Pirates went 4-19 in 2019-20 and 8-12 this past season, which ended with a 60-54 loss to Scottsburg in the first round of the Class 3A Charlestown Sectional. Charlestown’s 2020-21 campaign included two 14-day quarantine periods due to COVID-19.
“We missed over a month of our season and I hated that for our seniors,” Smith said. “We finished up with an NBA schedule going into the tournament, playing seven games in 11 days. We played really well early in the game against Scottsburg, but I think that took its toll on us.”
Smith has a 165-180 mark during his career, which has included three sectional titles and one regional championship.
“I look at it like I could always go back to coaching, but the kids are young and only in the house for so long,” he said.
Smith and his wife, Amy, have three children. Their twin daughters, Addison and Avery, are seventh-graders while their son, Carter, is in the fourth grade.
“I’m looking forward to being able to be more involved with them, helping out with their Little League teams, that sort of thing,” Smith said. “Amy’s been a great coach’s wife and she’s held the fort together. ... Now it’s my turn to help out with that a little more.
“Fifteen years of coaching has taken its toll. I’ve been a little tired, and a little exhausted at times. When push comes to shove sometimes in life you’ve got to make some difficult decisions. I appreciate the folks in Charlestown for being so supportive. I appreciate their understanding and the administration and their understanding too. I’ve been able to work with some awesome people over the years and I’ve been very fortunate to be a head coach in the state of Indiana and work with some great kids. I love them all and appreciate everything they’ve given me, and all of those of experiences.”
KAUFMAN-RENN AMONG MR. BASKETBALL FINALISTS
Silver Creek senior standout Trey Kaufman-Renn is one of six finalists for the 2021 IndyStar Mr. Basketball award.
The 6-foot-9 forward averaged 24.5 points, 11.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.9 blocked shots per game this past season for the Dragons, who won their second consecutive Class 3A state title.
The other five finalists are Lawrence North guard Shamar Avance, Lafayette Jeff forward Brooks Barnhizer, Blackford guard Luke Brown, Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian forward Caleb Furst and South Bend St. Joseph forward J.R. Konieczny.
The winner, who receives the most votes from the state’s high school coaches and media, will be announced Friday.