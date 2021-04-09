Two players from Class 3A state champion Silver Creek were among those invited to Hoosier Basketball Magazine’s Top 60 Workout, which will be held Sunday at Marian University.
The Dragons’ duo of Trey Kaufman-Renn and Kooper Jacobi were asked to attend, along with Floyd Central’s Jake Heidbreder and North Harrison’s Langdon Hatton. Kaufman-Renn, however, will be unable to attend.
Jacobi, Hatton and Heidbreder are scheduled to participate in the first session, from 1-3 p.m.
Both sessions are open to the public for an $8 admission fee ($5 for students).
3 DRAGONS, 1 GENERAL EARN MSC HONORS
Speaking of the Dragons, three members of their state-title team recently received All-Mid-Southern Conference recognition.
For Creek, Jacobi, Kaufman-Renn and junior point guard Branden Northern were first-team selections.
Northern averaged 14.9 points, 6.8 assists and 3.1 rebounds per game for the Dragons.
Clarksville junior Dakota Capps was also a first-team pick. The guard averaged 17.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 2.5 steals per game for the Generals.
Two Charlestown seniors, Ty Crace and Clayton Rothbauer, were honorable mention selections, as was Clarksville senior Jaren Starks. Crace averaged 13.2 points, 4.3 assists and 3.4 rebounds per game while Rothbauer averaged 9.8 points per contest and hit a team-high 40 3-pointers. Starks, meanwhile, averaged 12.6 points and three rebounds a game.
The complete teams are listed below.
ALL-MSC
First team: Kooper Jacobi, Branden Northern & Trey Kaufman-Renn (Silver Creek); Dakota Capps (Clarksville); Langdon Hatton & Logan McIntire (North Harrison); Jack Benter (Brownstown Central); Tyler Fessell (Corydon Central); Cade Jones (Eastern); Treyton Owens (Scottsburg).
Honorable mention: Ty Crace & Clayton Rothbauer (Charlestown); Jaren Starks (Clarksville); Jacob Cherry (Eastern); Hayden Cutter (Scottsburg); Peyton Gwin (Austin); Carter Waskom (Brownstown).
2 DEVILS, 2 ‘DOGS, 2 HIGHLANDERS GARNER HHC HONORS
Two players each from Floyd Central, Jeffersonville and New Albany recently received All-Hoosier Hills Conference recognition.
For the Highlanders, Heidbreder and junior forward Brady Moore were first-team selections. They were joined by the Red Devils’ duo of juniors Will Lovings-Watts and Brandon Rayzer-Moore, as well as the Bulldogs’ tandem of juniors Tucker Biven and Kaden Stanton.
All three teams also had one player garner honorable mention. Floyd Central sophomore Caleb Washington earned that distinction, as did Jeff junior Kobe Stoudemire and New Albany junior Maddox Schmelz.
The complete teams are listed below.
ALL-HHC
First team: Jake Heidbreder & Brady Moore (Floyd Central); Will Lovings-Watts & Brandon Rayzer-Moore (Jeffersonville); Tucker Biven & Kaden Stanton (New Albany); Luke Miller & Luke Ommen (Madison); Colten Leach (Bedford NL); Keegan Manowitz (Jennings County).
Honorable mention: Caleb Washington (Floyd Central); Kobe Stoudemire (Jeffersonville); Maddox Schmelz (New Albany); Tyler Boyer (Columbus East); Nick Center (Madison); Ben Cosner & Kooper Staley (BNL); Carson McNulty & Jacob Vogel (Jennings County); Eli Meyer (Seymour).
ARTHUR HEADLINES ALL-SAC SQUAD
New Washington sophomore guard Matthew Arthur was recently named Most Outstanding Player of the Southern Athletic Conference. The 5-foot-11 sophomore guard averaged 19.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.9 steals per game this past season for the Mustangs.
Arthur was joined on the All-SAC squad by teammate Bo Giltner. The senior forward averaged 12.4 points, seven rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.9 steals per game for the Mustangs.
Borden and Henryville also had two players apiece on the team.
The Braves were represented by senior Brennan Eurton and freshman Kasym Nash. They were joined by the Hornets’ tandem of seniors Westin Allen and Cody Wallis. Allen, a 6-0 guard, averaged 11.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game while Wallis, a 6-1 forward, put up nine points and 3.3 rebounds a contest.
League champion Lanesville had two seniors on the team in Mason Miller and Jonas Powers. Eagles’ bench boss Mikel Miller was named the SAC Coach of the Year.
The complete team is listed below.
ALL-SAC
First team: Matthew Arthur & Bo Giltner (New Washington); Westin Allen & Cody Wallis (Henryville); Brennan Eurton & Kasym Nash (Borden); Mason Miller & Jonas Powers (Lanesville); Lucas Stewart (South Central); Cable Spall (Crothersville).
Most Outstanding Player: Matthew Arthur (New Washington).
Coach of the Year: Mikel Miller (Lanesville).
Final standings: Lanesville 5-0, Henryville 4-1, Borden 3-2, New Washington 2-3, South Central 1-4, Crothersville 0-5.
