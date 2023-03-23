BOYS' BASKETBALL NOTEBOOK: Two Red Devils, 1 Bulldog, 1 Highlander named All-HHC

Two Red Devils, one Bulldog and one Highlander headline the All-Hoosier Hills Conference team.
Jeffersonville sophomores Tre Singleton and P.J. Douglas were selected to the squad, as were New Albany junior Jeremy Rose and Floyd Central senior Caleb Washington.
Singleton, a 6-foot-7 forward, led the Red Devils in scoring (13.5 points per game) and rebounding (8.1 a game) while shooting 65 percent from the field.
Douglas, a 6-4 forward, averaged 12.8 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.8 assists and one steal a game while shooting 53 percent from the field and 78 percent from the free throw line for Jeff, which tied Jennings County and Bedford North Lawrence for the league title.
Rose, a 6-1 guard, had several big games for the Bulldogs, who advanced to the Class 4A Seymour Sectional final.
Washington, a 6-5 forward, averaged 17.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game while shooting 37 percent from 3-point range and 77 percent from the free throw line for the Highlanders.
Those four were joined on the 10-player first team by the Jennings County trio of Carter Kent, Owen Law and Keegan Manowitz; the BNL duo of Colten Leach and Colton Staggs; and Seymour’s Landon Fritsch.
.
ALL-HOOSIER HILLS CONFERENCE
First team: Carter Kent, Owen Law & Keegan Manowitz (Jennings County); Tre Singleton & P.J. Douglas (Jeffersonville); Colten Leach & Colton Staggs (Bedford North Lawrence); Caleb Washington (Floyd Central); Jeremy Rose (New Albany); Landon Fritsch (Seymour).
Final HHC standings: Bedford NL 5-1, Jeffersonville 5-1, Jennings County 5-1, New Albany 3-3, Floyd Central 2-4, Seymour 1-5, Columbus East 0-6.
.
OLIVER NAMED ALL-MSC
Silver Creek senior Kaden Oliver has been named to the All-Mid-Southern Conference first team.
The 6-2 guard led the Dragons in scoring (16.6 points per game), assists (3.4 a game) and steals (1.1 per game) while also ranking second in rebounding (5.2 a game). He shot 46 percent from the field and 64 percent from the free throw line.
Oliver was joined on the nine-player first team by the Brownstown Central trio of Jack Benter, Parker Hehman and Colby Hall; the Scottsburg triumvirate of Kody Clancy, Jack Miller and Wyatt Zellers; as well as Eastern big man Jacob Cherry and Corydon Central’s Tyler Fessel.
Fessel, a 6-1 senior guard, averaged a team-high 14.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, three assists and a team-best 2.3 steals a game for the Panthers.
Additionally, Charlestown guard Demetrius Phelps was one of seven to garner honorable mention. The 5-11 sophomore averaged a team-high 14.7 points, 4.6 rebounds, a team-best 2.5 steals and 2.1 assists per game for the Pirates. He shot 53 percent from the field, including 33 percent from 3-point range, and 69 percent from the free throw line.
Corydon’s Anthony Martin and Jalen Fowler also received honorable mention. Martin, a 6-2 senior wing, averaged 14 points, a team-high 6.6 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.6 steals per game for the Panthers. Fowler, a 6-0 senior guard, averaged 11.2 points, a team-high 5.3 assists, 3.1 rebounds and 1.4 steals a contest for Corydon.
The complete first team, as well as those who received honorable mention, are listed below.
,
ALL-MID-SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
First team: Jack Benter, Parker Hehman & Colby Hall (Brownstown Central); Kody Clancy, Jack Miller & Wyatt Zellers (Scottsburg); Kaden Oliver (Silver Creek); Jacob Cherry (Eastern); Tyler Fessel (Corydon Central).
Honorable mention: Kaleb Kellems & Sawyer Wetzel (North Harrison); Demetrius Phelps (Charlestown); Anthony Martin & Jalen Fowler (Corydon Central); Caden Richardson (Scottsburg); Brayden Furnish (Austin).
Final MSC standings: Brownstown Central 8-0, Scottsburg 6-2, Corydon Central 6-2, Silver Creek 5-3, North Harrison 4-4, Eastern 3-5, Charlestown 3-5, Austin 1-7, Salem 0-8.
.
CERQUEIRA RECEIVES HONOR
Floyd Central athletic director Jeff Cerqueira will receive an Administrator of the Year award for 2023 from the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association, it was announced Thursday.
The other two who will receive the honor are Chip Pettit, superintendent of the Duneland School Corporation, and Brandon Ecker, the athletic director at Mt. Vernon (Fortville). Each is being recognized for his support of programs in his school or school corporation. There is one winner from each IHSAA district. Pettit is the honoree from District 1; Ecker is cited from District 2 and Cerqueira is the recipient from District 3.
The three will receive their awards April 20 during the 2023 IBCA Clinic at Mt. Vernon High School in Fortville.
Cerqueira is completing his 12th year as athletic director at Floyd Central, his alma mater.
A 1985 graduate of FCHS, Cerqueira was named All-HHC in football, basketball and baseball during his four years. He played basketball for Joe Hinton and was a part of Highlanders’ teams that won three sectionals and two regionals. In baseball, Cerqueira set Highlander records for hits, runs scored and RBIs.
Cerqueira went on to Indiana State University, earning a bachelor’s degree in math. While at ISU, he was a catcher in baseball for the Sycamores, competing on Bob Warn-coached teams that played in the 1986 NCAA College World Series and finished as runner-up in the 1989 NCAA South Regional.
Cerqueira began his career in education in 1990 at Scottsburg High School, where he was a math teacher and an assistant coach in basketball and baseball. He moved to Floyd Central as a junior-high math teacher from 1993-98. Cerqueira, who earned a master’s degree in administration from Indiana University-Southeast in 1994, served as an FCHS assistant coach in football, basketball and baseball for four years and as the Highlanders’ varsity baseball coach in 1998.
He then became an assistant principal at Charlestown Middle School for 13 years before returning to FCHS as athletic director and assistant principal in 2011.
Cerqueira and his wife, Michelle, have two children — Schyler, 26, and Braxton, 23.