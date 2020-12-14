BOYS' BASKETBALL NOTEBOOK: What we learned about Silver Creek

SOUTHPORT — On the drive to the Southport Fieldhouse for Saturday’s FORUM Tipoff Classic, Silver Creek coach Brandon Hoffman wondered how his team would respond to its first loss in over 10 months when it faced the top-ranked team in Class 2A.
“On the way up here I said, ‘Our character will be revealed today,’ and it was,’” said Hoffman, whose Class 3A No. 1-ranked team followed up its 63-61 loss at North Harrison on Friday night with a 94-84 double-overtime loss to Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian. “It stinks to lose, but I feel a lot better about this loss than last night.”
There was plenty for Hoffman to feel good about Saturday night. Foremost among that was the way his team made repeated comebacks after falling behind by double digits early in the game, then had a couple of chances to go-ahead or win late in regulation. And the Dragons did it all without Mr. Basketball frontrunner and Purdue-signee Trey Kaufman, who remained out with an ankle injury.
“(Friday) night we had a tough loss, then we come here and we get donkey-stomped the first three minutes and we’re down 20-4,” Hoffman said.
Trailing by 16 in the first quarter, by 13 at the end of the opening period and by 11 at halftime and at the conclusion of the third quarter, Creek never quit.
Behind Kooper Jacobi and Branden Northern, the Dragons outscored the Braves 21-10 in the fourth period to send it to overtime. Creek had a chance to go ahead late, but Jacobi missed the second of two free throws (his only missed foul shot of the night) with 49 seconds to play. Then, the Dragons missed an opportunity to win the game when Jacobi’s near half-court heave at the buzzer was off the mark.
In overtime Blackhawk built a seven-point lead (81-74) with 44 seconds left before Creek stormed back to tie it at 82 and force another extra session.
Playing their second game in two nights, though, the Dragons ran out of gas in the second OT.
“I told these guys, ‘There’s going to be so many great players and teams here today, but I don’t know if there’s going to be a better story than the way we played today, without the best player in the state,” said Hoffman, whose team lost consecutive games for the first time in three years. “We could’ve made any excuse in the book and we didn’t, we battled. How many points did we score? 84? Eighty-four points without Trey. If you would’ve told me that in October that would happen against Blackhawk I would’ve called you a liar.”
After the game Northern, who scored a career-best 32 points (one behind Jacobi), called the Dragons something else.
“I learned that we’re fighters,” he said. “We came out slow. We came out with kind of a lack of energy, but toward the end we started to pick it up. We played together, we just continued to stay strong.”
WHEN WILL KAUFMAN RETURN?
The big question for Silver Creek is, when will Kaufman be back? The answer, possibly Friday night’s home game against Jeffersonville.
“That’s the goal,” Kaufman said Saturday night.
The 6-foot-9 forward has been sidelined the first five games of the season by a high ankle sprain on his left leg.
“It just takes time to heal,” Kaufman said. “Coach and everybody’s just told me, ‘Be back when you can be back.’ I think the Carmel game earlier this year, the scrimmage, I wasn’t ready and I went out for that. I think taking this time off is good.”
Hoffman, however, wasn’t as definitive on Kaufman’s return.
“I’m ready for Trey to get back, but it’s kind of up in the air,” the Silver Creek coach said. “It was a pretty bad injury that he had. We’re going to make sure he’s ready, we’re not going to rush it, so we can have him when it really counts. I know he’s itching to get out there. This is a game he was looking forward to playing in, so I know he was disappointed he couldn’t play in this one. In terms of a timeline I can’t give it to you. I just know it’s coming, it’s coming, hopefully sooner than later.”
While the Dragons missed the scoring of Kaufman, who averaged 25.8 points per game last season, over the weekend, his absence was most glaring on the backboards, where he averaged 9.6 rebounds a game as a junior.
“I think just the rebounding (was the big thing),” Hoffman said. “They’re just such a load with Caleb (Furst), of course, but all the other ones are so physical too. The rebounding killed us. That’s where we miss Trey the most, he usually cleans those up.”
For his part, watching the Dragons’ weekend losses from the bench only fueled Kaufman’s fire to return.
“Obviously a tough loss to North Harrison yesterday and a really tough loss today, just seeing how hard they played and how they kind of struggled and fought their way back, it’s inspiring to watch my teammates do that,” Kaufman said Saturday night. “I can’t wait to join them.”
JACOBI CONTINUES TO SHINE
Jacobi continued his scorching start to the season over the weekend.
First, the 6-6 senior forward tallied a game-high 29 points in the loss at North Harrison. Then, he came back Saturday night and had a game-high-tying 33 points in the loss to Blackhawk. He did much of his damage in the latter while being guarded by — and guarding — Furst, the Braves’ 6-9 big man who has also signed with Purdue.
Through five games, Jacobi is averaging 34.8 points per game.
“I’ve never seen a kid compete and have a motor like Koop,” Hoffman said. “I hope guys don’t take for granted how much of a competitor that dude is. And he can score in any different way. He’s been shooting incredible all year. He’s a baller. If he’s not an Indiana All-Star I don’t know what one is. Koop’s going to play a small forward or a shooting guard in college and he was guarding Purdue’s power forward or center next year, but he didn’t back down.”
NORTHERN LIGHTS IT UP
In addition to Jacobi, another continued standout over the weekend for Creek was Northern.
The 5-10 junior point guard, who by all accounts improved a great deal over the offseason, has also picked up his scoring without Kaufman in the lineup. Saturday night he put up a career-high point total. Northern made eight 2-point field goals, most on drives to the basket, and a trio of 3-pointers, in addition to all seven of his free throws.
“I don’t know how many I had, I’m just going out there ready to win,” he said. “If that means I’ve got to score more, pass more, play more defense, whatever I have to do, I’m going to go out there and do it. I’m really just worried about winning the game and I think we did all we could tonight.”
Northern scored 23 of his points after intermission.
“Branden can control a game on both ends,” Hoffman said. “He’s such a competitor. He never stops and he was really good on both ends. He’s kind of the motor that makes us go. I’m never going to fault his effort. He’s always going to bring it.”
“Branden Northern, that’s the kind of fight I’m talking about, he brings it everyday in practice. To see it show up in a game like that and him take over, just the toughness about him, that’s what we needed today, that’s what we’ll need later,” Kaufman added.
DRAGONS DROP TO NO. 8
Following its two losses over the weekend, Silver Creek dropped to No. 8 in the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association all-class Top 20 poll released Sunday night. The Dragons were No. 3 in last week’s rankings.
Meanwhile New Albany, which beat Floyd Central 43-39 on Friday night then lost 58-28 at Zionsville on Saturday night, remained 18th in the poll. The Highlanders, who were No. 15 last week, dropped out of the Top 20 after their loss to the Bulldogs. Floyd Central and Jeffersonville were among those other teams receiving votes.
IBCA TOP 20 POLL
1. Carmel (10) 4-0 389
2. Lawrence North (8) 3-0 383
3. Indianapolis Attucks (1) 6-0 347
4. FW Blackhawk 4-0 334
5. Homestead (1) 5-0 309
6. Cathedral 4-1 275
7. Westfield 3-0 253
8. Silver Creek 3-2 214
9. SB Adams 3-0 205
10. Barr-Reeve 4-0 184
11. Lafayette Jeff 6-0 179
12. Fishers 2-0 158
13. Warren Central 1-2 142
14. Brownsburg 2-2 137
15. FW Carroll 4-0 118
16. Munster 0-0 103
17. Hammond 2-1 91
18. New Albany 4-1 63
19. Pike 2-2 40
20. South Bend Riley 4-0 31
Others receiving votes: Ben Davis, Bloomington North, Bloomington South, Center Grove, Chesterton, Columbus North, Evansville Bosse, Floyd Central, Franklin Central, Gary West Side, Greenwood, Harrison (W Lafayette), Heritage Christian, Heritage Hills, Jeffersonville, Kouts, Lawrence Central, Leo, Linton-Stockton, Michigan City, Mishawaka Marian, North Central (Indianapolis), Northeastern, Plainfield, Shenandoah, South Bend St. Joseph, South Spencer, Zionsville.