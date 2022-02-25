BOYS' BASKETBALL: Owls outlast Dragons in OT

SELLERSBURG — In a sectional-type atmosphere, Seymour overcame a 12-point second- half deficit and defeated host Silver Creek 63-54 in overtime Friday night in the final postseason tune-up for both teams.
The Owls shot 65 percent after intermission and placed four players in double digits en route to their first win over the Dragons since 2014.
“Other than losing, this was a fun game to be a part of,” Silver Creek head coach Brandon Hoffman said. “The crowd was great tonight. Seymour has had a great season and Kirk Manns is one of the best coaches in Indiana. That would have been a big win for us against a really good team.”
Playing his final home game, senior standout Branden Northern tallied a game-high 29 points for the Dragons (11-12), who had won four of their previous five.
Silver Creek got off to a good start, leading 28-18 at halftime behind 16 from Northern and nine from classmate Zac Stricker.
Then the third quarter happened.
Creek notched the first bucket out of the locker room, but then the Owls embarked on a 16-0 run that changed the game.
“I thought we played really well in the first half, one of the better halves we’ve played all year. But the difference between the first and second halves was easy baskets for Seymour,” Hoffman said. “They didn’t get any second-chance points, or points off turnovers, in the first half. In the second half they got a lot of both and that was the difference. We went through a 3-minute stretch where they kicked our tails on the offensive glass and they really got into us on defense to where we lost our poise on offense. That 3-minute stretch was the difference in the game.”
Seymour (15-6), which won its fourth straight, led 38-36 going to the fourth quarter and would not trail the rest of the contest. Andrew Levine, who led the victors with 17 points, sparked his team in the pivotal third frame.
“We were stagnant and disjointed against their zone in the first half,” Manns, the Seymour coach, said. “We just weren’t doing the simple things that you need to do against a zone. Then in the second half we did those little things better. Our energy was also much better in the second half. Andrew Levine was big for us in the third. He got every 50-50 ball and hit some big shots.”
Despite being unable to reclaim the lead, Creek would not go away and eventually tied the game on a Northern basket with 27 seconds left in regulation. In OT, though, the Owls outscored the hosts 10-1 to notch their 15th win — the most for a Seymour team since 2006-07.
“The Silver Creek team in December would have lost that game by 30,” Hoffman said afterward. “We showed for 28 minutes of that game that we can win a sectional. This was a great game to get us ready for the tournament. Sectional games are physical and come down to possession-by-possession. What more could you ask for as a tuneup than tonight.”
The two-time defending Class 3A state champion Dragons will open postseason play at 6 p.m. Wednesday night, when they face the host Lions in the first round of the Salem Sectional.
Seymour, meanwhile, received a bye in its 4A sectional and will take on the winner between Jeffersonville at Bedford North Lawrence at 6 p.m. next Friday night in a semifinal at Scott Gymnasium.
.
SEYMOUR 63, SILVER CREEK 54 (OT)
Seymour 6 12 20 15 10 — 63
Silver Creek 10 18 8 17 1 — 54
Seymour (15-6): Landon Fritsch 3, Bret Perry 8, Andrew Levine 17, Charlie Longmeier 10, Marcus Brooks 10, Casey Regruth 10, Eli Meyer 5.
Silver Creek (11-12): Hayden Garten 6, Trey Schoen 7, Branden Northern 29, Zac Stricker 11, Nate Davidson 1.
3-point field goals: Seymour 1 of 9 (Perry), Silver Creek 8 of 22 (Garten 2, Schoen, Northern 4, Stricker).
Rebounds: Seymour 26, Silver Creek 31.
Turnovers: Seymour 8, Silver Creek 13.
Field-goal shooting: Seymour 18 of 36, Silver Creek 16 of 43.
Free-throw shooting: Seymour 26 of 43, Silver Creek 14 of 20.