CLARKSVILLE — Corydon Central rode some hot outside shooting to a 63-58 win at Clarksville in a Mid-Southern Conference clash Friday night.
The Panthers made nine three-pointers on the night, including at least two makes from four different players.
“From me down to everybody on the team, that was not our best effort,” said Clarksville head coach Brian McEwen, whose team had won four of its last five games. “Corydon deserves all the credit. They had some kids out, and they had every reason to fold. They had a couple of kids who took advantage of opportunities and stepped up.”
Corydon, which came in on a five-game losing streak, used that hot shooting and a Clarksville technical foul to take an early 17-12 late in the first quarter before Jaren Starks buried a 3-pointer to cut the Generals’ deficit to two at the end of the opening period.
Dakota Capps knotted the score at 17 on a floater on the first possession of the second quarter, before Koleton Kaiser and Jaren Starks traded five quick points apiece to make the score 22-22.
Clarksville took a brief lead, at 26-24, on a Robert Lamar layin with 3 minutes, 3 seconds to play in the period. The Panthers, however, closed the half with a 10-0 run to take a 34-26 lead into halftime.
Kaiser led all scorers in the first half with 12 points while Capps and Starks had 11 apiece for Clarksville.
The Generals scored the first five points of the second half to cut the deficit down to three, 34-31, before Kaiser stayed hot with another 3 to extend the lead back out to six.
Starks committed his fourth foul with 4:05 remaining in the third quarter, causing McEwen to sit him on the bench for an extended period.
“(Starks) is one of our better shooters. With the way (Corydon was) playing defensively, where we felt it the most was the fact that he was stretching that defense a little bit,” McEwen said.
Lamar scored his third basket of the second half with 3:05 left in the third to keep Clarksville close, 44-40.
Once again, though, Corydon (3-8, 2-1) responded with an 8-0 run to give it its biggest lead to that point, 52-40, entering the fourth quarter.
Back-to-back 3-pointers by Starks brought Clarksville back within single digits, 56-48, early in the fourth quarter.
Late in the game, Keyshawn Minor knocked down a long ball and Lamar scored to pull the Generals within four.
Clarksville, however, didn’t get any closer.
Kaiser and Capps led all scorers with 21 points apiece while Starks added 20 points and six triples for the Generals in spite of foul trouble.
Clarksville (4-5, 1-2) hosts Austin in another MSC matchup at 6:30 p.m. today.
“The kids will bounce back,” McEwen said. “They’ll come in tomorrow and they’ll be back like high school kids are.”
CORYDON CENTRAL 63, CLARKSVILLE 58
Corydon Central 17 17 18 11 — 63
Clarksville 15 11 14 18 — 58
Corydon Central (3-8, 2-1): Koleton Kaiser 21, Jagger Holton 14, Bryce Weber 12, Owen Shireman 12, Jalen Fowler 4.
Clarksville (4-5, 1-2): Dakota Capps 21, Jaren Stark 20, Robert Lamar 10, Marquis Forward 4, Keyshawn Minor 3.
3-point field goals: Corydon Central 9 (Kaiser 3, Holton 2, Weber 2, Shireman 2); Clarksville 8 (Starks 6, Capps, Minor).
