BOYS' BASKETBALL: Panthers edge Red Devils on late 3

SEYMOUR — Jalen Peck's 3-pointer with 10 seconds left lifted Bloomington South to a 51-50 victory over Jeffersonville in the first semifinal of Saturday's Class 4A Seymour Regional.
The Red Devils had a chance to win in the waning seconds, but Brandon Rayzer-Moore's contested runner in the lane bounced off the back of the rim.
The loss ended Jeff's nine-game winning streak.
Jaylen Fairman scored 19 points to pace the Devils (15-7) while Rayzer-Moore added 15 and Will Lovings-Watts tallied 10.
