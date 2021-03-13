You have permission to edit this article.
BOYS' BASKETBALL: Panthers edge Red Devils on late 3

Jeffersonville's Jaylen Fairman and Brandon Rayzer-Moore react to an official's call late in the Red Devils' loss to Bloomington South in Saturday morning's Class 4A Seymour Regional semifinal. 

SEYMOUR — Jalen Peck's 3-pointer with 10 seconds left lifted Bloomington South to a 51-50 victory over Jeffersonville in the first semifinal of Saturday's Class 4A Seymour Regional. 

The Red Devils had a chance to win in the waning seconds, but Brandon Rayzer-Moore's contested runner in the lane bounced off the back of the rim. 

The loss ended Jeff's nine-game winning streak. 

Jaylen Fairman scored 19 points to pace the Devils (15-7) while Rayzer-Moore added 15 and Will Lovings-Watts tallied 10. 

