BOYS' BASKETBALL: Panthers end 'Dogs' season, Shannon's r un

SEYMOUR — The final page of the illustrious Jim Shannon chapter at New Albany was turned Monday night.
Ninth-ranked Jennings County beat the Bulldogs 51-39 in the Class 4A Seymour Sectional title game at Lloyd E. Scott Gymnasium.
Shannon, who announced prior to the season that this would be his final one at New Albany, ended a 25-year run at the school on the court.
“I’ve been blessed beyond all imagination,” said Shannon, who guided the Bulldogs to 451 wins and the 4A state title in 2016. “If you can last a quarter of a century somewhere, you have to be very proud of that, and I am. I really appreciate when they stuck with me early when we didn’t start off so well. Then we got hot and played great for a bunch of years, and we struggled the last couple of years, and we know that.
“But we have so many fond memories.”
The Panthers (23-2), who won their first sectional since 2005, advance to face Evansville Reitz (19-6) in a regional final Saturday night.
“That’s an athletic team,” Shannon said of Jennings. “They sprint the floor and they’re long, and they have two superior, really good guards who can handle the basketball and shoot the basketball. It’s an excellent basketball team. I really think they have a chance to go very far in the tournament.”
New Albany kept it close against the Panthers for awhile. The game was deadlocked at 11-all at the end of the first quarter after Jordan Treat hit a 10-footer with three seconds left.
Jennings County then scored the first seven points, capped by a 3-pointer from Carter Kent, of the second quarter to lead 18-11.
“I thought our defense was good enough to win,” Shannon said afterwards. “But we couldn’t score. ... That’s the way it has been for us all year. We’ve had trouble putting points on the board. And I think the kids are trying as hard as they can. You really can’t ask for any more than that.”
Kent, who hit four 3-pointers, led Jennings with 22 points.
From there, Jennings County seemed in control for most of the game.
The Bulldogs (11-14) did cut it to 35-31 early in the fourth quarter but couldn’t get closer.
“I don’t think our kids ever quit,” Shannon said. “I was very proud of them.”
Jeremy Rose led New Albany with 16 point while Treat added 14.
.
CLASS 4A SEYMOUR SECTIONAL
Monday night’s final
JENNINGS COUNTY 51, NEW ALBANY 39
Jennings Co. 11 16 6 18 — 51
New Albany 11 8 5 15 — 39
New Albany (11-14): Josten Carter 4, Jeremy Rose 16, Jordan Treat 14, Rylan Schrink 3, Kenny Watson 1, Chase Loesch 1.
Jennings County (23-2): Darius Thomas 2, Carter Kent 22, Lane Zohrlaut 10, Parker Elmore 4, Owen Law 5, Keegan Manowitz 4, Justin Ramey 4.
3-point field goals: New Albany 3 (Rose 2, Treat); Jennings County 6 (Kent 4, Law, Manowitz).