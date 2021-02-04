BOYS' BASKETBALL: Panthers outlast Bulldogs in double OT

NEW ALBANY — Jennings County outlasted New Albany 66-62 in a double-overtime thriller at the Doghouse on Thursday night.
The Hoosier Hills Conference contest had a postseason feel to it.
“It was a well-played game and I thought both teams played hard, with lots of intensity,” Bulldogs head coach Jim Shannon said. “It can always go either way anytime it goes double OT. That’s a good team over there. Jennings is solid. We just have to keep plowing ahead and get ready for the next game. The big games are still played in March. You have to keep your eyes on the prize.”
For the Panthers, it was their first victory at the Doghouse in 10 years and — coupled with last season’s 59-53 win in the Class 4A Seymour Sectional — it marked their first consecutive triumphs over New Albany (11-6, 3-2) since 1998.
“Those are pretty special facts, because that 1998 Jennings County team was very special,” Panthers head coach Josh Land said, noting that squad also won a regional title. “People don’t understand how tough it is to beat New Albany at New Albany.”
The game was nip-and-tuck throughout. Jennings (8-6, 2-1), which has now won three straight, built a 47-40 lead with 6:40 remaining in regulation. However the Bulldogs battled back with a 13-6 run to end the fourth quarter and force overtime.
“I thought our pressure hurt them a little bit in the fourth when we came back,” Shannon said. “We did just enough to get it to overtime.”
Tucker Biven, who led all scorers with 26, nailed his sixth 3-pointer to start the first OT to give his squad a 56-53 lead. The advantage would be short- lived, though. The home team needed a Kaden Stanton mid-range jumper with 13 seconds left to send the contest to a second extra period.
“We took the lead early in that first overtime and then they come down and set a simple diagonal screen and get a wide-open three and hit it,” Shannon said. “My two veteran guys were involved in that and didn’t talk or switch or anything. Stuff like that, and especially in that situation, we just can’t let them set one screen and get a wide-open look. If we get a stop there maybe things play out differently.”
New Albany’s offense ran out of steam in the second OT as the ‘Dogs were just 2 for 6 from the field. Meanwhile, the visitors hit an early bucket then nailed all six of their free throws to secure the road win.
“Down the stretch we just talked about setting physical screens and being strong with the ball,” said Land, whose team hit 11 3-pointers in the win. “That was a super-intense game and that’s what it’s going to be like a month from now.”
In addition to Biven’s game-high 26, his backcourt and classmate, Kaden Stanton, scored 19. Josten Carter added nine points, all coming in the second half.
“Those two guys (Biven and Stanton) have been our go-to guys all year and they once again played well tonight,” Shannon said. “We just came up a little bit short and we just have to get ready for Saturday. Unfortunately the conference is probably over for us now, you really can’t lose two and win it. We will just focus on the next game and get ready for the tournament.”
Jennings, which has now played in three double-overtime games this season, was led by Carson McNulty’s 19 points off the bench. Jacob Vogel added 14, all after halftime, and Owen Law had 10.
“We’d like to think a win like this could really propel us as we look toward March, but we also have four conference games in the next eight days so we do need to enjoy tonight and hope it gives us confidence because we have a really tough game versus Floyd Central on Saturday,” Land said.
The stat sheet was almost a dead heat with the exception of rebounds, where the Panthers had a 32-25 advantage.
“They hurt us some on the offensive boards,” Shannon said. “We would defend them pretty well and then they would get an easy putback here and there and those hurt. That seemed to happen at crucial spots.”
The Bulldogs visit Columbus East at 2 p.m. Saturday.
.
JENNINGS COUNTY 66, NEW ALBANY 62 (2OTs)
Jennings County 13 12 18 10 5 8 — 66
New Albany 12 12 16 13 5 4 — 62
Jennings County (8-6, 2-1): Trey Wilson 7, Darius Thomas 3, Carson McNulty 19, Keegan Manowitz 5, Owen Law 10, Justin Romey 8, Jacob Vogel 14.
New Albany (11-6, 3-2): Kaden Stanton 19, Josten Carter 9, Tucker Biven 26, Chase Loesch 1, Jordan Thomas 2, Jayden Thompson 5.
3-point field goals: Jennings County 11 (Wilson, Thomas, McNulty 4, Law 2, Manowitz, Romey 2); New Albany 8 (Stanton, Biven 6, Thompson).
Rebounds: Jennings County 32, New Albany 25.
Turnovers: Jennings County 9, New Albany 5.
Field-goal shooting: Jennings County 21 of 44; New Albany 22 of 48.
3-point shooting: Jennings County 11 of 29; New Albany 8 of 24.
Free-throw shooting: Jennings County 13 of 18; New Albany 10 of 15.
JV score: New Albany 42-36.