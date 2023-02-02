BOYS' BASKETBALL: Panthers power past 'Dogs

NEW ALBANY — Sharp-shooting Jennings County visited the Doghouse on Thursday night and came away with a 74-61 Hoosier Hills Conference win over New Albany.
The Class 4A No. 9 Panthers hit 11 3-pointers and placed four players in double figures en route to their fourth straight win over the Bulldogs. Senior guard Keegan Manowitz led the way for the winners with 22 points as he hit four from long range.
“Manowitz had 22 points on his own and then there’s all the points he creates when we had to help on him. Probably over 50 percent of their points came from a result of him running the team,” New Albany coach Jim Shannon said. “Our kids tried to keep him in front of them, but he’s just so smart and savvy. I think he’s as fine a point guard as I’ve seen in a while.”
Jeremy Rose led all scorers with 24, which included five 3-pointers, for the Bulldogs while Tommy Devine added 17.
“Jeremy Rose played really well,” Shannon said. “He had a few shots that I’m sure he’d like to have back, but other than that he played a great floor game. Tommy battled and did a good job getting points. But you notice (Jennings) had a lot of balance and we had stretches where we just didn’t score. If you’re going to let that team go up and down and score, you’ve got to score with them. I’m just not sure we’ve got that much offensive punch.”
The visitors nailed four from downtown in the first period and led 20-16 at the first stop. The Panthers (16-1, 4-0) threw in four more 3s in the second frame and amassed a 36-26 halftime advantage.
“We moved the ball and found the open guy,” Jennings head coach Josh Land said. “I thought our big guys played really well and took some pressure off Keegan and Carter (Kent). We also rebounded well in the first half.”
Jennings claimed its biggest lead of the game, 46-30, midway through the third. The Dogs righted the ship and closed within 51-40 heading to the final stanza.
New Albany made a run in the fourth and trimmed the Panthers’ lead to 61-56 on a Rose jumper with just over 2 minutes to play.
“I’m really proud of our kids for not giving up,” said Shannon, whose team has now lost six straight. “We kept battling and going after them by getting some steals and deflections. I thought we were moving the ball really well and got some good shots that we made. But once we got it close, we went back to one-on-one stuff where we’d charge or throw up an air ball.”
The Panthers regrouped after a timeout and finished the game on a 13-6 run to secure their second straight win at the Doghouse.
“I think our seniors know just how tough of a place this is to win in,” Land said. “We knew Coach Shannon would have his team prepared and this was a hard game. I’ve got a bunch of seniors and they know what it takes to win and fortunately we got one tonight.”
Both teams’ next game is against HHC foe Columbus East (1-14, 0-3). New Albany will host the Olympians at 2 p.m. Saturday while Jennings will entertain East next Friday.
JENNINGS COUNTY 74, NEW ALBANY 61
Jennings Co. 20 16 15 23 — 74
New Albany 14 12 14 21 — 61
Jennings County (16-1, 4-0 HHC): Darius Thomas 3, Carter Kent 10, Parker Elmore 2, Owen Law 13, Keegan Manowitz 22, Justin Ramey 14, Matt Hines 2, Parker Elmore 2.
New Albany (8-9, 2-2): Tommy Devine 17, Jeremy Rose 24, Jostin Carter 3, Jordan Treat 5, Rylan Schrink 5, Chris Lampkins 2, Kenny Watson 3, Chase Loesch 2.
3-point field goals: Jennings County 11 of 27 (Thomas, Kent 2, Law 2, Manowitz 4, Ramey 2); New Albany 9 of 21 (Devine, Carter, Rose 5, Treat, Schrink).
Rebounds: Jennings County 35, New Albany 28.
Turnovers: Jennings County 8, New Albany 7.
Field-goal shooting: Jennings County 26 of 52, New Albany 21 of 52.
Free-throw shooting: Jennings County 11 of 14, New Albany 10 of 14.