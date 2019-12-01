BLOOMINGTON — Behind some sizzling shooting Bloomington South built an insurmountable halftime lead en route to ending its lengthy losing streak to New Albany.
The Class 4A No. 3 Panthers made 7 of 10 3-pointers in the first half on the way to a 40-19 advantage and a 68-43 victory over the visiting, and short-handed, Bulldogs on Saturday night. The win ended South’s nine-game, eight-year losing streak to New Albany. The loss, meanwhile, was the Bulldogs’ largest since an 81-51 setback at Evansville Reitz on Jan. 2, 2015 (Romeo Langford’s freshman year).
“Sometimes you just get it handed to you, and we just got it handed to us,” New Albany coach Jim Shannon said. “They were better at every position. They were better offensively, they were better defensively, they outrebounded us, they played harder. Every statistic you could imagine they were better tonight and that’s why the score was so lopsided. … They’re as good as anybody in the state, and it showed tonight.”
Junior guard Connor Hickman paced the Panthers (2-0) with a game-high 20 points while Indiana University-commit Anthony Leal added 18.
Sophomore guard Tucker Biven was the only player in double digits for the Bulldogs (0-1) with 18 points. His backcourt mate, and classmate, Kaden Stanton scored nine while Jordan Thomas added eight for New Albany, which played without its only two seniors, forwards Julien Hunter and Trey Hourigan.
.
BLOOMINGTON SOUTH 68, NEW ALBANY 43
New Albany 8 11 6 18—43
Bloomington South 19 21 21 7—68
New Albany (0-1): Kaden Stanton 9, Tucker Biven 18, Jordan Thomas 8, Jackson Streander 6, Ja'raylan Johnson 2.
Bloomington South (2-0): Anthony Leal 18, Connor Hickman 20, Joey Bomba 8, Noah Jager 12, James Bomba 2, Jalen Peck 6, Trent Kirby 2.
3-point field goals: New Albany 5 (Biven 2, Stanton, Streander, Thomas), Bloomington South 9 (Hickman 4, Jo. Bomba 2, Jager, Leal, Peck).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.