FLOYDS KNOBS — Evansville Reitz came onto Joe Hinton Court and beat Floyd Central at its own game Saturday night.
The Panthers defeated the Highlanders for the first time in four years, 52-50, in a gritty game that went down to the wire.
Reitz held Floyd (12-4) to just 36.4 percent shooting. Meanwhile, in a battle of junior standouts Jake Heidbreder pumped in a game-high 21 points for the Highlanders, while Khristian Lander was limited to just seven points for the Panthers.
“Sports can be crazy. I mean how many times have you said, ‘If we hold their main guy down, I think we’ll win’? But Reitz had other guys step up, and they got the job done,” Floyd head coach Todd Sturgeon said. “You have to credit to Reitz. They have a good team, they haven’t won 11 games for no reason at all. They had a good defensive gameplan. They were making it difficult for us to get it to Jake and I thought he was darn near heroic to score what he did tonight. But in the same respect, I thought we got pretty good looks and ultimately didn’t quite execute well enough to win.”
The home team trailed 49-38 early in the fourth period, but ended the game on a torrid 12-3 run that fell narrowly short.
“At that point you give yourself no margin for error,” Sturgeon said. “I actually thought, for the first time, there was life in the building when we were coming back.”
The Highlanders hit just 20 of 55 shots, including 4 of 21 (19 percent) from behind the arc.
“I think most of our looks were good, but we just didn’t make enough shots to win,” Sturgeon said.
The first half was back-and-forth and saw the visitors lead 27-25 at the break. Lander, who was plagued with foul trouble all night, scored five of his seven in the first two quarters.
“Overall I thought we guarded pretty well and Lander getting in foul trouble helped,” Sturgeon said. “They had other guys get hot and step up.”
The Panthers’ Owen Dease, who poured in a team-high 17, scored 10 in the third frame and propelled his squad to a 47-38 lead entering the fourth. Reitz (11-5) shot 63 percent in the pivotal stanza out of the locker room.
“I think we got it into the post and didn’t finish. And, we also had a wide-open three in front of our bench and didn’t make it and Reitz made shots at their end and that resulted in them getting control of the game in the third,” Sturgeon said.
The Highlanders only had four turnovers, but made other costly errors.
“We made elementary mistakes that cost us, just fundamental mistakes that really cost us,” Sturgeon said. “We got back-cut for layups, out-of-bounds defense that was bad, and not blocking out the shooter – I mean that’s third grade basketball, just block out the shooter.”
Despite the loss, Floyd had another good night on the glass by outrebounding Reitz 34-26. Freshman Caleb Washington had a strong night in the paint and tallied 14 points.
“Caleb had a very good game [Friday] night at Seymour,” Sturgeon said. “He’s rebounded well all year long and has just really been fantastic. He’s coming along great and getting more and more confident on offense.”
Floyd is back in action Thursday night, when it visits Bedford North Lawrence in a matchup of Hoosier Hills Conference leaders. The Highlanders, Stars and Jeffersonville are all tied atop the HHC standings.
EVANSVILLE REITZ 52, FLOYD CENRAL 50
Evansville Reitz 13 14 20 5— —52
Floyd Central 14 11 13 12 — 50
Evansville Reitz (11-5): Logan Martin 5, Khristian Lander 7, Mar’Quon Givens 11, Owen Dease 17, Jordan Jarvis 3, Ethan Higgs 1, Gavin schippert 8.
Floyd Central (12-4): Seth Burks 2, Jake Heidbreder 21, Brady Moore 7, Caleb Washington 14, Grant Gohmann 6.
3-point field goals: Evansville Reitz 8-for-22 (Givens 3, Dease 2, Lander, Martin, Schippert); Floyd Central 4-for-21 (Heidbreder 4).
Rebounds: Evansville Reitz 26, Floyd Central 34.
Turnovers: Evansville Reitz 7, Floyd Central 4.
Field-goal shooting: Evansville Reitz 18 of 38 (47.4%), Floyd Central 20 of 55 (36.4%).
Free-throw shooting: Evansville Reitz 8 of 13 (61.5%), Floyd Central 6 of 9 (66.7%).
