CORYDON — It didn’t take long for Clarksville to find out its COVID-19 problems were more than just aches and pains.
Fighting sickness the Generals had little practice time this week, according to first-year coach Kyle Hankins.
Corydon Central didn’t help Clarksville’s malaise much. The Panthers rolled to an 86-48 victory Friday night in the matchup of former Mid-Southern Conference rivals.
“We got five of our guys released (to return) today,” Hankins said. “But I’m not going to use that as an excuse, everyone is going through it. Give Corydon credit.”
The Panthers (7-6) looked fresh and shot the lights out — hitting 12 3-pointers — en route to their fifth win in six games.
Corydon made its first five shots, and eight of its first 10, to run out to a 21-2 lead.
Clarksville (4-7) played better in the second quarter as Jacob Seward had six of his 11 first-half points. Standout Dakota Capps added six off the bench.
“We didn’t have any energy. We couldn’t move for whatever the reason,” Hankins said. “They made shots and they made some when we had them guarded. So give credit to Corydon. They are a good team with some size. We just didn’t have it, though, I wish I had a better explanation.”
Anthony Martin netted 16 points to pace the Panthers, who had a balanced attack. Bryce Weber finished with 14 while T-Mac Wilkinson added 11.
Corydon shot 62.5 percent (35 for 56) from the field, and 60 percent (12 for 20) from 3-point range.
“We shot it well and passed the ball well,” said Corydon Central coach Joseph Hinton, whose team only had eight turnovers. “We’ve got some guys that can shoot it.”
On the flip side, the Generals shot 47.7 percent (21 for 44) from the field. However Clarksville had 17 turnovers, including 10 in the first half.
“That’s not the Clarksville team I scouted. They are much better than that. We just had one of our better games, like (we did against) Heritage Hills,” Hinton said.
Corydon led 48-23 at halftime and 67-37 after three quarters. The Panthers, who played some reserves in the second half, made 6 of 9 shots in the final frame.
“I probably won’t get any sleep tonight because we have a game at Austin (tonight),” Hankins said. “That will be a tough game up there. We just have to get whole and get going in the right direction.”
Seward finished with a game-high 19 points on the strength of five 3-pointers.
“He’s an interesting player,” Hankins said. “He’s really stronger than he thinks he is. He can score, plays hard and is physical.”
Capps, meanwhile, added 17 off the bench.
“Capps is so athletic. He’s a good shooter when he sees a few go in,” Hankins said. “He just couldn't hit any jump shots tonight.”
While the Generals visit Austin, the Panthers travel to Crawford County tonight. Both games are slated to start at 7:30 p.m.
.
CORYDON CENTRAL 86, CLARKSVILLE 48
Clarksville 7 16 14 11 — 48
Corydon 23 25 19 19 — 86
Clarksville (4-7): Dakota Capps 17, Ashton Leezer 2, Jacob Seward 19, Caleb Cummings 4, Alex Titus 2, Laden Radlein 2, Robert Lamar 2.
Corydon Central (7-6): Tyler Fessel 11, Anthony Martin 16, Bryce Weber 14, Owen Shireman 5, T-Mac Wilkinson 11, Austin Vaughn 8, Nolan Ables 10, Jalen Fowler 5, Hunter Schmitt 3, Cameron Freed 3.
3-point field goals: Clarksville (Seward 5); Corydon 12 (Wilkinson 3, Martin 2, Weber 2, Shireman, Fessel, Fowler, Schmitt, Freed).
JV score: Corydon 50, Clarksville 48.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.