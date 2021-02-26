NEW ALBANY — Corydon Central rode a 17-1 second-quarter spurt to beat host Christian Academy 58-46 on Friday night.
It was the regular-season finale for both teams.
“The message all year is that, ‘It’s all for March,’” first-year CAI coach Hayden Casey said. “Even with the loss tonight, it almost feels like a weight is off the shoulders. The message we’ve been preaching for months and months is finally here.”
The visiting Panthers led 7-3 midway through the opening quarter before Caleb Doss buried a 3-pointer to pull the Warriors within a point.
Thanks to Doss’ eight first-period points, CAI and Corydon were tied 10-all after eight minutes.
The Panthers took over in the second quarter thanks to their big run.
Turnovers were the issue for the Warriors during the Corydon Central surge, something Casey attributed to the youth of his roster.
“We just have some guys right now who struggle to handle pressure, which comes with having no varsity experience,” Casey said. “Even with how late we are into the year, that takes time. Mistakes are going to happen”
The Warriors, however, scored the final five points of the period to trim the deficit to 27-16 heading into the half.
Doss and Corydon Central’s Tyler Fessel tallied 11 points apiece in the opening 16 minutes.
Brady Dunn scored the first five points of the third quarter to extend CAI’s run to 10-0 dating back to the first half and got the Warriors to within six (27-21).
The Panthers countered with a 6-0 run of their own to extend their lead back to double digits.
Corydon Central held a 13-point edge (43-30) going into the fourth quarter.
A Koleton Kaiser steal and dunk put the Panthers up 47-30 with six minutes remaining.
CAI cut the deficit to 51-41, but couldn’t get any closer.
Kaiser scored a game-high 17 points to pace the Panthers, while Doss led the way for the Warriors with 16.
Corydon Central (10-12) will face 3A No. 2 Silver Creek at 7 p.m. Tuesday night in the first round of the Class 3A Charlestown Sectional.
Meanwhile the Warriors (7-16) will take on Rock Creek at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the first round of the Class A Borden Sectional. CAI rallied to beat the Lions 42-39 in its second game of the season on Dec. 11.
“I still look at (Rock Creek) as one of the sectional favorites, so to get a shot at them again in the opening round is something we’re looking forward to,” Casey said. “With as much talent as they have, and the experience they have, we’ll have to come ready to play.”
CORYDON CENTRAL 58, CAI 46
Corydon Central 10 17 16 15 — 58
Christian Academy 10 6 14 16 — 46
Corydon Central (10-12): Koleton Kaiser 17, Tyler Fessel 13, Bryce Weber 8, Anthony Martin 6, Nolan Ables 5, Owen Shireman 5, Jagger Holton 4.
CAI (7-16): Caleb Doss 16, Brady Dunn 13, Myles Morgan 6, Nate Doss 5, Caleb Roy 4, Nathan Witten 2.
3-point field goals: Corydon Central 3 (Ables, Kaiser, Martin); CAI 5 (Caleb Doss 3, Nate Doss, Dunn).
