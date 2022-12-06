CHARLESTOWN — Charlestown got back on track Tuesday night and dispatched visiting Henryville 82-64 in a clash of Clark County teams.
Sophomore Demetrius Phelps pumped in a career-high 28 points to pace the Pirates to their fifth straight win over the Hornets.
“I’m always looking to drive and make something happen,” he said. “We were able to speed the game up tonight to our pace and that’s when we’re at our best. We got out in transition and really got going tonight. We talked a lot on defense and I think that really helped us keep our lead and then add to it.”
It was quite a rebound game for Charlestown (2-2), which was coming off a 48-point loss at Scottsburg last Friday night.
“I really challenged the guys after that loss and they responded well tonight. Hopefully we can keep this momentum going moving forward,” Pirates head coach Matt Lynch said. “We did a lot of things well tonight and Demetrius was phenomenal. I told him after the game Friday that he was going to have a huge game tonight, and he did. He kept working hard and didn’t settle and really attacked the rim.”
Henryville (1-3) posted a lot of numbers worthy of a win, except for one key statistical category.
“Turnovers decided the game,” said Hornets head coach Jared Hill, whose team had 20 giveaways. “We just had too many miscues. Most of our turnovers was more us than them. We had guys not following directions and not competing on the defensive end. But give Charlestown credit, they’ve got some really nice pieces. They’re going to be very competitive this year. They’re playing fast and having fun and they’re going to win some games this season.”
Henryville shot 51 percent and placed four players in double figures, but could not overcome being minus-11 in the turnover margin.
“We shot a good percentage because we took good shots for the most part,” Hill said. “But when you refuse to guard people and throw the ball away, short of shooting 100 percent you’re probably not going to win. Everyone knows defense is mostly about effort and when guys aren’t giving enough effort, bad things are going to happen.”
Freshman AJ Todd scored 10 of his 16 in the first quarter and the home team led 24-18 at the first stop. Phelps proceeded to score 11 points in the second frame as the Pirates extended their lead to 42-28 by intermission.
“There was a timeout and I told the guys these last four minutes of the half was going to mean a lot towards the outcome,” Lynch said. “Fortunately we extended the lead to double digits going to halftime, and Demetrius had a lot to do with that.”
Henryville was led by Layton Walton’s 14 points. Carson Conrey and Eli Kleinert each scored 12 points and Aydan Head added 10 for the visitors.
“We’ve still got some things to shore up in our half-court defense, but I thought our mistakes were hustle mistakes,” Lynch said. “Henryville did a good job of taking advantage of those mistakes. We’re giving up too good of a shooting percentage right now, but there are things we can fix and keep learning and getting better.”
The Hornets’ next contest, which will be the second of a three-game week for them, is Friday at home versus Austin. The Pirates are also back in action Friday, when they travel to Clarksville.
CHARLESTOWN 82, HENRYVILLE 64
Henryville 18 10 14 22 — 64
Charlestown 24 18 15 25 — 82
Henryville (1-3): Eli Kleinert 12, Andrew Knecht 2, Cade Riley 3, Pattapee Chamnankit 2, Hayden Barbour 12, Carson Conrey 12, Aydan Head 10, Layton Walton 14, Braydon Dobbs 7.
Charlestown (2-2): AJ Todd 16, Tre Martin 4, Parker Odle 5, Lucas Gillespie 3, Jaydon Berkley 2, Jake Ottersbach 4, Ethan French 4, Austin Pickerell 5, Demetrius Phelps 28, Grason Connell 11.
3-point field goals: Henryville 4 of 13 (Kleinert, Riley, Conrey 2); Charlestown 7 of 20 (Todd 2, Odle, Gillespie, Connell 3).
Rebounds: Henryville 34, Charlestown 31.
Turnovers: Henryville 20, Charlestown 9.
Field-goal shooting: Henryville 26 of 51, Charlestown 34 of 67.
Free-throw shooting: Henryville 8 of 12, Charlestown 7 of 12.
Junior varsity: Charlestown 65-47.
