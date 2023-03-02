It’s the heavyweight battle that many hoops heads south of Seymour have been eyeing since late November.
Tonight’s Class 2A Southwestern Sectional semifinal showdown between No. 8 Providence (19-4) and No. 5 Brownstown Central (20-4) will not only be one of the marquee matchups in the state, but it’s one that could ultimately decide who cuts down the nets March 25 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Both teams are having outstanding seasons.
The defending state champion Pioneers, who returned only one starter from the squad that beat Central Noble 62-49 in last year’s 2A final, have won 16 of their last 17 games.
Meanwhile the Braves, who won their 3A sectional last season before losing to eventual state champion Beech Grove in the regional, are led by junior standout, and Purdue commit, Jack Benter.
“They’re the best team in the state. They’re number one in the Sagarin Ratings and I believe it,” Providence coach Ryan Miller said of Brownstown following his team’s 43-23 triumph over Clarksville in a first-round sectional game Wednesday night. “Brownstown is just a great team. I think they’d be a state-title contender in 3A. They’re well-coached, have a great player and have some very good players around him. We’re going to have to show up for 32 minutes and play some really good ball Friday night.”
Tonight’s game will be the rematch of one won 81-71 by the Braves back on Nov. 26 in the Larkin Center. Benter had 29 points that night to lead four in double digits for Brownstown. On the flip side, Noah Lovan tallied 30 while Quentin Hesse hit for 15 for the Pioneers, who lost senior standout Casey Kaelin early in the contest following a fall that resulted in him breaking his hand and wrist. Since Kaelin’s return Jan. 14 against Jeffersonville, Providence is 12-1.
Not to be outdone, tonight’s first semifinal at Southwestern pits two other teams with very good records against each other (for the record, the four squads enter with a combined mark of 76-17). The host Rebels (20-3) will take on Henryville (17-6) at 6 p.m. The Hornets, who are looking for their first sectional title since 2005, are hoping for their first postseason win over Southwestern since 1980.
That being said, let’s take a look at the other sectionals involving teams from Clark and Floyd counties.
CLASS 2A SOUTHWESTERN SECTIONAL
Game 1: Henryville 66, Austin 52, Tuesday
Game 2: Brownstown Central 46, Eastern 35, Wednesday
Game 3: Providence 43, Clarksville 23, Wednesday
Game 4: Southwestern (20-3) vs. Henryville (17-6), 6 p.m. Friday
Game 5: Brownstown (20-4) vs. Providence (19-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday
Game 6 (final): Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 7 p.m. Saturday
DEVILS, ‘DOGS TRY TO MEET IN FINAL
In the Class 4A Seymour Sectional, No. 9 Jennings County (21-2) will face off against Jeffersonville (13-8) in tonight’s first semifinal before the host Owls (10-12) entertain New Albany (10-13) in the second.
The Red Devils beat the Panthers 65-59 Feb. 11 in a memorable game at Johnson Arena. That night, Jeff built a 20-point lead in the first half before Jennings rallied and eventually took the lead in the second half. The Devils, though, battled back to get the victory and hand the visitors their lone Hoosier Hills Conference defeat.
The Panthers, who are coming off a thrilling 72-71 double-overtime win over Bedford North Lawrence (which tied Jennings and Jeff for the HHC title) in Tuesday’s first round, are seeking their first sectional title since 2005. Jeff, meanwhile, has won six sectional championships since then, the last in 2021.
In the nightcap, the Bulldogs will try to extend the coaching career of retiring bench boss Jim Shannon at least one more game. New Albany previously beat the Owls 49-41 at Scott Gymnasium, but that was back on Dec. 27. The Bulldogs have only won three games since then, while Seymour has gone 9-4.
New Albany is coming off a 60-49 first-round victory over rival Floyd Central on Tuesday night. Sophomore forward Chris Lampkins had a breakout performance (17 points, 19 rebounds) in that win for the Bulldogs, who are seeking their 13th sectional title under Shannon, who is in his 25th year at the helm of the program.
The Owls, meanwhile, are in search of their first sectional trophy since 1992.
CLASS 4A SEYMOUR SECTIONAL
Game 1: Jennings County 72, Bedford NL 71 (2OTs), Tuesday
Game 2: New Albany 60, Floyd Central 49, Tuesday
Game 3: Jeffersonville (13-8) vs. Jennings County (21-2), 6 p.m. Friday
Game 4: Seymour (10-12) vs. New Albany (10-13), 7:30 p.m. Friday
Game 5 (final): Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 7:30 p.m. Saturday
DRAGONS FACE SECTIONAL FAVORITE
Silver Creek has had a lot of postseason success in recent years, and the Dragons (12-11) hope to replicate that when they face Class 3A Charlestown Sectional favorite Scottsburg (18-5) in tonight’s second semifinal.
The Warriors, who are seeking their first sectional title since 2005, won 58-35 at Silver Creek on Feb. 10.
In tonight’s first semi, Corydon Central (19-5) will face Salem (1-21). The Panthers previously tamed the Lions 78-66 on Jan. 20, so they should at least have a shot at their first sectional title since 2011 on Saturday night.
CLASS 3A CHARLESTOWN SECTIONAL
Game 1: Corydon Central 66, North Harrison 52, Tuesday
Game 2: Scottsburg 69, Madison 35, Wednesday
Game 3: Silver Creek 55, Charlestown 54, Wednesday
Game 4: Salem (1-21) vs. Corydon Central (19-5), 6 p.m. Friday
Game 5: Scottsburg (18-5) vs. Silver Creek (12-11), 7:30 p.m. Friday
Game 6 (final): Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 7 p.m. Saturday
BRAVES, LIONS TRY FOR FINAL
In tonight’s first semifinal of the Class A West Washington Sectional, reigning champ Borden (17-7) will take on South Central (14-9). The Braves beat the Rebels 49-47 back on Dec. 9 in Borden. South Central, which is seeking its first sectional title since 2002, hasn’t beaten the Braves in the postseason since 1981.
Tonight’s second semi will pit Rock Creek (8-14), which has played one of the most difficult schedules in Class A, against Lanesville (1-20) and retiring head coach Mikel Miller. The Lions, who last won a sectional title in 2016, routed the Eagles 63-37 Feb. 7 in Sellersburg so a spot in Saturday night’s sectional final looks likely.
CLASS A WEST WASHINGTON SECTIONAL
Game 1: Borden 40, West Washington 37, Tuesday
Game 2: Rock Creek 40, Christian Academy 37, Tuesday
Game 3: South Central (14-9) vs. Borden (17-7), 6 p.m. Friday
Game 4: Lanesville (1-20) vs. Rock Creek (8-14), 7:30 p.m. Friday
Game 5 (final): Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 7 p.m. Saturday
MUSTANGS SEEK 1ST TITLE SINCE 2017
In the Class A New Washington Sectional, the host Mustangs are seeking their first championship since 2017. The Mustangs (11-13) will take on Trinity Lutheran (6-16) in tonight’s first semifinal. New Wash clipped the Cougars 69-63 back on Jan. 14 to begin a six-game win streak.
In the second semi, Rising Sun (11-13) will meet Crothersville (8-14). The Shiners, who are seeking their first sectional title since 1998, previously topped the Tigers 52-47 Jan. 28.
CLASS A NEW WASHINGTON SECTIONAL
Game 1: New Washington 61, Shawe Memorial 52, Tuesday
Game 2: Rising Sun 69, Medora 42, Tuesday
Game 3: Trinity Lutheran (6-16) at New Washington (11-13), 6 p.m. Friday
Game 4: Crothersville (8-14) vs. Rising Sun (11-13), 7:30 p.m. Friday
Game 5 (final): Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 7 p.m. Saturday
