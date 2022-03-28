BOYS' BASKETBALL: Pioneers capture 1st state championship

INDIANAPOLIS — Providence relied on its defense, and just enough offense, to reach the Class 2A state final.
Saturday afternoon at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, the Pioneers displayed plenty of both on the way to claiming their first state championship.
Busting out of the gate with a 25-point first period, Providence never trailed en route to a 62-49 victory over third-ranked Central Noble in the 2A title tilt in Indianapolis.
“We knew we had to come out and be aggressive,” said senior forward Grant Williams, who tallied 13 points and pulled down a team-high seven rebounds for the victors. “That first quarter, we were knocking down shots and moving the ball well. We knew we weren’t going to get handed the state title. We had to come out and take it, and that’s what we did.”
The Pioneers (21-6), who shot 52.2 percent from the field, were dialed in from the opening tip and kept their foot on the gas pedal for all 32 minutes.
“Wow, the guys came to play. I’m so proud of them,” an elated Providence head coach Ryan Miller said afterward. “Twenty-five points is more like a halftime score for us. Once you get to this stage, you have to be aggressive and be willing to make plays and play with confidence. These boys absolutely did that today. They were connected, united and did it together today, like they have all year.”
For Miller, a 1999 graduate of PHS, winning the program’s first state championship was extra special.
“Providence is my community and winning this means a great deal to me,” he said. “It’s awesome to see the progression of this program. We had former players come in all week talking to the team. Our coaching staff (most of whom are also Providence alums) is so close-knit and to be able to accomplish this with this amazing group of boys is just really something special.”
Junior swingman Casey Kaelin, who tallied a game-high 21 points, powered the Pioneers’ sizzling start. He scored nine in the opening frame.
Providence made 10 of 14 shots (71.4 percent), including 4 of 5 from 3-point range, and 1 of 2 free throws in the first quarter to take a 25-9 lead. The Cougars (28-3) couldn’t get closer than nine after that.
“We played confident and everything just clicked out there,” Kaelin said. “My teammates did a great job of finding me in a good position to where I could make something happen. We all just stuck together, got our stops on defense and we were able to pull it out. We kept believing that we could come up here and do this. We played well and got the job done.”
Providence’s hawkish defense pestered Central Noble leading scorer, Connor Essegian, all afternoon. The Wisconsin commit, who entered averaging 26.8 points per game, finished with 18 to lead his team. However he scored just six in the first half and went just 5 for 15 from the floor, including 0 of 3 from 3-point range.
“We were very prepared for this game,” said senior guard Max Beatty, who finished with four points. “We were confident and we had a gameplan against Essegian. We had to run different guys at him all game and he’s a great player, but we found a way to get it done today. .... To win this with a great group of guys that I’ve been playing with since biddy ball is just awesome.”
The Cougars closed to within 46-36 early in the fourth period, but the Pioneers responded with an 11-0 run. Kaelin netted the first nine of that surge with four field goals and a free throw. Sophomore Quentin Hesse, who pumped in 12 points off the bench, capped off the spurt with a breakaway layup.
Senior guard Tyler Simmons, who scored three points and had three boards, talked about how the Pioneers had to keep up their energy for all four quarters.
“We were all aggressive from the get-go and we knew we had to be the aggressors all game,” he said. “We had one goal in mind and that was to win a state championship today and we did it. It’s just amazing.”
Senior point guard Cade Carver, who finished with five assists, three points, three rebounds and two steals, received the Trester Mental Attitude Award after the game.
“I knew what my role would be on this team at the beginning of the year and that was to be a leader,” he said. “I tried to do that to the best of my ability. Winning this award is an honor. I feel like I’ve come full circle in my basketball career. To be able to do this with a group of guys that I consider brothers is just unreal. Words can’t explain how this feels.”
Miller said he and his coaching staff knew this season’s squad had a chance to be pretty good, but didn’t dream the Pioneers would end up in Indy.
“We have a lot of good players, but what we really have are great teammates,” the third-year head coach said. “They 100-percent buy into the philosophy of it’s ‘We, not me.’ It’s not just words, we live by it and we mean it. That’s why we got here today. We were battle-tested coming into this game. We got here because our guys believed in each other. There are more talented teams than us, but it’s hard to find teams that play harder than our boys. They have a big heart and play together.”
The Pioneers will lose four seniors from their starting lineup. Miller couldn’t find enough superlatives when describing his upperclassman.
“What a legacy this group of seniors is leaving here,” he said. “This just shows what can happen when a group of guys buy into a team-first philosophy and you care about each other. There are no superstars in this senior group, but man do they care and play hard and just give everything they’ve got. What a great example they have set for our younger guys. Look what you can accomplish when you work hard and try to do the right thing. I love these guys.”